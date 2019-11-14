Byrne on impeachment: Democrats ‘have underestimated the resolve of the American people’

Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) on Wednesday evening delivered a nearly 20-minute speech on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives tearing into both the process and the substance involved in Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Byrne’s remarks began by briefly touching on some of the important issues that the House has been neglecting because of the Democrats’ focus on impeachment.

“We haven’t been working on the US-Mexico Canada free trade agreement that President Trump worked so hard to negotiate. We haven’t been working on funding the military or bipartisan legislation to lower the cost of prescription drugs,” he lamented. “No — 100% of the energy of this place has been devoted to the impeachment of President Trump.”

He then bashed the process extensively, outlining its flaws and detailing his personal ventures down to the basement room where House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) has been hosting the closed proceedings.

While the first public impeachment hearing was finally held on Wednesday, Byrne advised that the process is still “a total sham.”

“Democrats made a big spectacle about holding their first public hearing today,” he explained. “The truth is that today’s hearing is little more than a public showcasing of witnesses they’ve already interrogated and vetted in that little room to ensure they will say only what the Democrats desire.”

Byrne then refuted the supposed substance involved in the impeachment inquiry before getting down to the heart of the matter.

“The truth is this isn’t about removing the president. They know that the votes in the Senate aren’t there for that. This is about satisfying their resistance base and defeating President Trump in the 2020 election,” Byrne decried.

He concluded, “This entire process, from its very inception, has been a hypocritical, shameful exercise in partisan political opportunism. There is no substance here. None of President Trump’s actions even approach anything remotely near impeachable conduct. But Democrats have made a critical error in orchestrating their scheme. They have underestimated the resolve of the American people that elected this President. The facts are on our side, and we will rise to the occasion and fight back against this radical scheme to remove President Trump.”

Watch:

The entirety of Byrne’s remarks as prepared can be read here.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn