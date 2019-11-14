Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

33 mins ago

Sessions: ‘I’m going to work for’ Trump’s endorsement

The 2020 U.S. Senate race in Alabama significantly changed last week when former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions jumped in the race.

Almost immediately, he became one of the top candidates, if not the front-runner, in the 2020 contest for the GOP nod. But the question remains: Would his differences with Donald Trump hinder his chances?

Thus far, Trump has yet to weigh in publicly on Sessions’ candidacy. However, during an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle” on Wednesday, host Laura Ingraham asked him if he thought he might get an endorsement from Trump.

“I hope so,” Sessions replied. “Certainly, I’m going to work for that, and we’ll be seeking it. He doesn’t always get involved in primaries, so I understand that, and he has indicated he probably would not in this one. But yes, I would love to have his support because I ask people. First, I asked the people of Alabama and throughout the country to trust him, to support him.”

“And I thought he was the one who could win, and if he won, I thought he would bring that drive, that energy, that will, because it’s extraordinary, to advance his agenda,” he added.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

11 mins ago

Hillary Clinton running mate fundraising for ‘friend’ Doug Jones

Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA), who was former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s vice presidential running mate in 2016, has joined the ranks of powerful national Democrats rallying behind vulnerable Senator Doug Jones (D-AL).

Kaine sent out a fundraising email this week with the subject line, “My friend Doug Jones needs our help.”

The Clinton VP nominee joined other Democratic senators in citing former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ entrance into Alabama’s Republican U.S. Senate primary as the reason for the fundraising solicitation.

“Last week, former Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced he’s running against Doug Jones for Alabama’s Senate seat,” the email decried. “At a time when Washington is already too partisan and polarized, we can’t afford to lose Doug’s voice. Will you chip in to Doug’s campaign to help him hold on to his place in the Senate?”

Kaine proceeded to state that Jones has “spent the last two years working hard on behalf of the people who sent him there.”

“I’m proud to work with him, and I need your help to keep him fighting next to me in the Senate,” Kaine concluded.

The landing page linked to the fundraising email disclosed that contributions would be split between Kaine and Jones. The email was paid for by Kaine’s campaign committee.

In the 2018 cycle, Jones campaigned for Kaine’s reelection to the Senate.

RELATED: Schumer deputy fundraising for Doug Jones

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

1 hour ago

Byrne on impeachment: Democrats ‘have underestimated the resolve of the American people’

Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) on Wednesday evening delivered a nearly 20-minute speech on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives tearing into both the process and the substance involved in Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Byrne’s remarks began by briefly touching on some of the important issues that the House has been neglecting because of the Democrats’ focus on impeachment.

“We haven’t been working on the US-Mexico Canada free trade agreement that President Trump worked so hard to negotiate. We haven’t been working on funding the military or bipartisan legislation to lower the cost of prescription drugs,” he lamented. “No — 100% of the energy of this place has been devoted to the impeachment of President Trump.”

He then bashed the process extensively, outlining its flaws and detailing his personal ventures down to the basement room where House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) has been hosting the closed proceedings.

While the first public impeachment hearing was finally held on Wednesday, Byrne advised that the process is still “a total sham.”

“Democrats made a big spectacle about holding their first public hearing today,” he explained. “The truth is that today’s hearing is little more than a public showcasing of witnesses they’ve already interrogated and vetted in that little room to ensure they will say only what the Democrats desire.”

Byrne then refuted the supposed substance involved in the impeachment inquiry before getting down to the heart of the matter.

“The truth is this isn’t about removing the president. They know that the votes in the Senate aren’t there for that. This is about satisfying their resistance base and defeating President Trump in the 2020 election,” Byrne decried.

He concluded, “This entire process, from its very inception, has been a hypocritical, shameful exercise in partisan political opportunism. There is no substance here. None of President Trump’s actions even approach anything remotely near impeachable conduct. But Democrats have made a critical error in orchestrating their scheme. They have underestimated the resolve of the American people that elected this President. The facts are on our side, and we will rise to the occasion and fight back against this radical scheme to remove President Trump.”

Watch:

The entirety of Byrne’s remarks as prepared can be read here.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

2 hours ago

7 Things: Impeachment hearings begin, Poarch Creek Indians want a compact with Alabama, JeffCo drug kingpin goes down and more …

7. Journalists at Northwestern have lost their minds

  • Northwestern University campus newspaper The Daily Northwestern reported on former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaking at a Young Republicans meeting at the university, and now the newspaper has issued an apology.
  • The apology, which was crushed by actual journalists, stated, “We recognize that we contributed to the harm students experienced, and we wanted to apologize for and address the mistakes that we made that night — along with how we plan to move forward.” The apology added how they realized that some of the pictures posted of protesters at the event were “retraumatizing and invasive.”

6. Hyundai is adding 200 more jobs to Alabama

  • The Santa Cruz will be manufactured at the Hyundai plant in Montgomery, Alabama, which according to Hyundai Motor Manufacturing of Alabama will add hundreds of jobs and a $410 million expansion.
  • Manufacturing is set to begin in 2021. President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama Byungjin Jin said that this action shows that Hyundai is “confident our more than 3,000 Team Members are ready to build a quality crossover for the U.S. market.”

5. Eventually, every Democratic voter will be running for President

  • It’s anticipated that former Governor Deval Patrick will be launching a 2020 Democratic presidential campaign by the end of the week. He’ll likely go immediately to New Hampshire to file for the state’s primary.
  • Patrick has considered a presidential run before, but at the time ultimately decided against it due to the “cruelty of our election process.”

4. Byrne wants veterans to be able to choose their own doctor

  • U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) has introduced legislation, the Full Choice for Veterans Act, which would allow veterans to receive care locally rather than having to go to a Veterans Affairs (VA) hospital.
  • Byrne said that this would save taxpayer money, but it would also help veterans avoid having to deal with the current “dysfunctional system.” He added, “Our veterans deserve the best medical care available and should never forego treatment because of bureaucratic roadblocks.”

3. 18 arrested in Jefferson County drug case 

  • Rolando Antuain Williamson, known as “Baldhead,” is the alleged kingpin of a multi-million dollar drug ring now in police custody after purchasing $80,000 in laundered cash that led to the dismantling of his Western Jefferson County empire.
  • Northern District of Alabama U.S. Attorney Jay Town highlighted how extensive this enterprise was, saying, “Today, a group of federal and local law enforcement officers dismantled a drug-trafficking operation charged with peddling the poison of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and marijuana onto the streets of our city.”

2. Poarch Band of Creek Indians want to establish a compact with Alabama

  • PCI has launched its campaign to inform people on their plan to enter into a compact with Alabama, which would be very beneficial to the state based on the projections PCI has released.
  • The compact would allow PCI to operate casinos and table gaming within the state, and in return, PCI would pay Alabama over $1 billion within the first year due to projected taxes and fees from the operation.

1. The impeachment hearings have started

  • During the first round of public impeachment hearings against President Donald Trump, diplomats testified about Trump pursuing political investigations, but Republicans are still aren’t buying-in, calling the whole process a “low-rent Ukraine sequel” to the Russia probe and even asking the star witnesses if they could identify an impeachable offense (they could not).
  • The hearing also led to  Republicans and Democrats fighting after House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) interrupted a line of questioning to warn the witness to be “cautious” about their answers while Republicans proclaimed this was all hearsay. Rep. Mike Quigley (D-IL) confusingly declared that “hearsay can be much better evidence than direct.”

2 hours ago

Rogers’ report from Washington: The witch hunt continues as work in Washington stops

WASHINGTON, D.C. — What a waste of time. Any and all work on behalf of the American people has come to a screeching halt as House Democrats continue their push their impeachment hoax.

After holding secret meetings behind closed doors, that all Americans and most members of Congress were denied entry, Democrats are set to hold public hearings.

Chairman Adam Schiff, who is running the show for Nancy Pelosi, has demonstrated time and again that he has a hard time with truth, fairness and openness when it comes to a transparent hearing.

So far, the only information leaked from House Democrats to the Fake News media outlets is partial versions of hearsay that help them control the narrative.

We all know what this impeachment hoax is all about. It is about overturning the 2016 election. As soon as Donald Trump was elected president of the United States, Democrats started calls for impeachment over nothing more than they were unwilling to accept that Hillary Clinton lost.

Even as our country has dealt with the most recent impeachment sham, Nancy Pelosi called for the impeachment inquiry a day before the transcript between Trump and Zelensky was released. How did she even know what they said?

Now, here we are, after the Russian hoax, the Mueller report and now the impeachment hoax, House Democrats have accomplished nothing for the American people. In fact, they’ve issued more subpoenas than passed laws.

Congress has yet to pass the USMCA which would be great for Alabama, Congress has yet to lower prescription drug costs which would also be great for folks across our state and Congress has yet to fund our military and take care of those who protect our freedoms.

As this dog and pony show goes on without merit, I hope the American people can see that another dead-end witch hunt won’t change the outcome of the election and won’t help our country. Shame on House Democrats. I will continue to proudly stand with President Trump.

U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers is a Republican from Saks. 

3 hours ago

Sessions: House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry like ‘old Soviet Union’ show trials

In an op-ed for Fox News published on Wednesday, former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions slammed ongoing impeachment efforts into President Donald Trump by Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The op-ed came the same day that public impeachment hearings commenced.

Sessions also took aim at the mainstream media for aiding and abetting the impeachment efforts, which he called “a desperate attempt to weaken a president who has deeply offended the powers that be in Washington.”

“Every day for the past month – and every day for the next several months – TV anchors will talk in very dramatic tones about the impending doom of impeachment facing America. They make it all sound so serious. But it’s not, and they are not,” the Alabamian wrote.

Sessions added that the impeachment push is coming because of Democrats having “a political disagreement” with Trump rather than the president having committed “Treason, Bribery or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.”

“President Trump has not been accused of anything for which he can be credibly impeached, but the dangerous ideology of the far left does not recognize legal limits or fundamental fairness,” Sessions said.

“The president’s opponents are determined to win at all costs to undo the results of the last election and to manipulate the results of the next one. That is why – regardless of the weakness of the case presented – the conclusion of the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives seems predetermined,” he continued.

Sessions compared this seemingly “predetermined” impeachment effort to Communist Soviet Union tactics.

“The old Soviet Union was famous for show trials – fake trials where the result was already understood, where everything was just for show, and where the accused was already certain to be found guilty before the case was even presented,” Sessions wrote. “Ask yourself this: Regardless of the case the Democrats layout against the president, is there any chance at all that the Democratic House will not vote to impeach him? Any chance at all?”

He continued, “The conclusion of the Democratic majority in the House is predetermined and does not rely on – or have any connection to – evidence. In other words, everything you see in Washington for the next two months is merely a show.”

Sessions emphasized that history is on the verge of being made in America — but for the wrong reasons.

“Impeachment in this circumstance is a very dangerous action. It is founded on passion, hysteria, and yellow journalism – the very things that concerned our wise founders,” he remarked.

“An impeachment by the House on such shoddy grounds would be a dark day indeed,” Sessions explained. “It would create a precedent that opens the door for the political removal of a president, undermining the validity of our elections and subverting the will of the American people.”

He concluded by stressing his support of Trump.

Sessions outlined, “This is political theater, a desperate attempt to weaken a president who has deeply offended the powers that be in Washington. He refuses to play their games, and they will stop at nothing to ensure that he is defeated.”

“Every day, President Trump is achieving things that make life better for the American people and fighting hard for them,” he concluded. “It is time for responsible Democrats to stand up for law, reason and history by stopping this reckless excess. Sadly, restraint and calm judgment seem lost on Democrats as they hurtle forward, heedless of the damage they are doing to our republic.”

Sessions is running in the crowded Republican primary field to reclaim his old U.S. Senate seat in Alabama, which is currently held by Senator Doug Jones (D-AL). Other GOP candidates include former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville, Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01), former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, Secretary of State John Merrill and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs).

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

