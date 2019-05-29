7 Things: Byrne calls for an investigation, Doug Jones can’t escape his own party, Trump and Trump Jr. blast Roy Moore and more …
7. A dollar goes far in Alabama
- New data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis shows that the value of one dollar in Alabama ranks second highest in the United States, with one dollar being worth $1.15.
- Mississippi has the highest value for one dollar in the country at $1.16, while Hawaii has the lowest value for a dollar at $0.84. New York and California are tied at $0.87, which is the second-worst value.
6. Netflix won’t bake the cake
- If the abortion ban goes into effect in Georgia, Netflix is planning on re-evaluating their “entire investment” in the state. But for now, they will “continue to film there, while also supporting partners and artists who choose not.”
- Netflix already has multiple productions in Georgia because of the state’s generous tax breaks for the film industry. A California state senator has proposed tax breaks for productions that leave pro-life states.
5. Misleading media coverage leads to threats for Alabama state senator
- State Sen. Garlan Gudger (R-Cullman) was branded as “anti-women,” which that opened the flood gates of hate and nastiness. His 15-year-old son was harassed online and there have been rape threats directed towards his wife.
- Garlan was one of the many politicians mocked by “Saturday Night Live” because of his name, but the national and state media outlets erroneously named him as one “25 white men” who passed Alabama’s abortion ban.
4. No distracted driving in Bramblett accident
- Police already ruled out alcohol as a factor and have now ruled out distracted driving as the cause of the accident that killed “The Voice of Auburn” Rod Bramblett and his wife, Paula.
- The crash occurred over the weekend in Auburn. Police indicate that an investigation is still ongoing, and will include “the examination of crash and vehicle data, accident reconstruction, toxicology, determination of speed and/or other contributing factors.” Afterward, the case will go to the “District Attorney’s Office for review.”
3. “[R]ide off into the sunset, Judge”
- According to Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope), sources close to Roy Moore think he’s going to be launching a Senate campaign in June; now President Donald Trump and even Donald Trump, Jr. are calling for Moore to go away if he truly “cares about #MAGA.”
- Moore is fanning the flames as well by sending a series of tweets asking, “What is Bradley so worried about?” He also declared that Byrne “knows that if I run I will beat Doug Jones,” even though Jones beat him in 2017.
2. Alabama Democrats can’t shake the national party
- The National Republican Senatorial Committee has a new online ad out claiming that U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) is “radical and out-of-touch” and ties him to the more extreme voices in his party.
- The ad declares that Jones’ promise to support the Democratic Party nominee for president puts him in line with many liberal figures including Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), and John Rogers, who is the only Alabamian he is linked to.
1. Investigate the Investigators Act
- The calls for a look into the origins of the Russia investigation are being echoed by Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) who has introduced a bill that would call for a probe into the Russian investigation.
- While calls for impeachment continue to grow, some are even arguing for a resignation. Byrne has said that all the Russia investigation produced was “ a big, fat goose egg,” and there is no case for President Trump’s impeachment.