Trump Jr. to Roy Moore: ‘Time to ride off into the sunset, Judge’

Donald Trump, Jr. is calling on Roy Moore to retire from public life after reports surfaced on Tuesday that the former Alabama Supreme Court chief justice is considering running for the United States Senate again in 2020.

This came after Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) reportedly told The Hill, “I think people are very concerned that we Republicans lost a U.S. Senate seat because [Moore] was our nominee in 2017 and we don’t need to do that again.”

This led Moore to tweet out that article by The Hill, commenting, “What is Bradley so worried about?”

In a follow-up tweet, Moore asserted of Byrne, “He knows that if I run I will beat Doug Jones.”

This second Moore tweet led to a direct response from Trump, Jr.

You mean like last time? You’re literally the only candidate who could lose a GOP seat in pro-Trump, pro-USA ALABAMA. Running for office should never become a business model. If you actually care about #MAGA more than your own ego, it’s time to ride off into the sunset, Judge. https://t.co/Twg9isFRkY — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 28, 2019

“Don Jr.” slammed Moore, saying, “Running for office should never become a business model. If you actually care about #MAGA more than your own ego, it’s time to ride off into the sunset, Judge.”

Byrne, former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs) are the formally announced Republican candidates challenging Jones in 2020 thus far.

Secretary of State John Merrill and State Auditor Jim Zeigler are among those still considering entering the race.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn