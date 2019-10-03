Yellowhammer set to honor Horace Horn with 2019 Power of Service Award

Yellowhammer Multimedia on Thursday announced it will present this year’s Power of Service Award to Horace Horn of PowerSouth Energy Cooperative. Yellowhammer will present the award at its annual Power of Service event set to take place on October 17 in Montgomery.

Horn currently serves as vice president for external affairs at PowerSouth. Yellowhammer is honoring Horn in recognition of his years of exemplary service to the state of Alabama.



“Horace Horn has an incredible record of economic development success stories, and he has been a champion for rural Alabama throughout his entire career,” said Tim Howe, owner of Yellowhammer Multimedia. “We are thrilled at the opportunity to recognize Horace for the work he has done to improve our communities across the state.”

This is the fifth year that Yellowhammer has presented the Power of Service Award. Past recipients include Johnny Johns, Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh, Jimmy Rane, Sen. Jabo Waggoner, Congressman Gary Palmer, Mark Crosswhite, Swaid Swaid and Speaker Mac McCutcheon.

Horn began his career in poultry farming and commercial construction before his service at USDA Rural Development. He joined PowerSouth in 2000.

Among the organizations on which Horn has served are the Tennessee Tombigbee Waterway Development Authority, Alabama World Trade Association, Coosa Alabama River Improvement Association, Alabama Rural Rehabilitation Corporation, the Southeastern Federal Power Customers, Alabama Wildlife Federation, Business Council of Alabama, Alabama World Affairs Council and the Alabama Department of Archives and History.

He served as the fourth chairman of the Alabama State Port Authority and has testified in front of the Board of Governors for the Federal Reserve System regarding the effect of Fed policy on production agriculture.

