Yellowhammer announces 2019 Power of Service celebration, featuring new ‘Yellowhammer 15’

Yellowhammer Multimedia on Friday announced that the 5th annual Power of Service event will take place Thursday, October 17, in Montgomery.

For the last eight years, Yellowhammer has released an annual list of the most powerful and influential people in Alabama business and politics. That tradition will live on this year in a new and improved format.

The 2019 Power & Influence 40 list will be released the week of September 30, recognizing the top individuals in government and politics who leverage their power and influence to better the Yellowhammer State.

However, this year will also see the addition of a separate list started for the first time: the Yellowhammer 15.

The Yellowhammer 15 will be the preeminent honor for those in the private sector that are moving Alabama forward to better days.

Through job creation, economic impact, community involvement and philanthropic endeavors, these exemplary leaders in their professional fields make our great state a better place to live, work and raise a family.

Unlike the Power & Influence 40 list, a person can be recognized in the Yellowhammer 15 only once in a lifetime. And, not only will this honor be exclusive, the accumulation of inductees over time will compile a “hall of fame” type list synonymous with the pinnacle of professional and civic achievement.

Upon the release of the Yellowhammer 15 list on September 30, Yellowhammer Multimedia will announce its plans to facilitate and encourage these legendary Alabamians to do even more for those who are most in need across the state.

Then, from October 1-4, the Power & Influence list will be released in groups of 10.

Unlike last year, the 2019 edition of this list will be ranked 1-40. 31-40 will be released first, with the top of the list being released last.

This all leads up to the main event, with both the Yellowhammer 15 and the Power & Influence 40 being celebrated through 2019’s Power of Service.

And, just as the lists themselves will be different than years past, so will Power of Service itself.

In previous years, the event has attracted a who’s who of Alabama political and business leaders, including the governor, lieutenant governor, speaker of the house, pro tem of the Senate, numerous members of Congress, dozens of state legislators and many of the state’s top executives, lobbyists, opinion leaders and political activists.

This will not change, but this year’s event will trade in the traditional “business reception” atmosphere for that of a true merriment.

You can buy tickets starting today. Hurry, because every previous Power of Service has sold out.

For ticket registration, detailed celebration information and sponsorship opportunities, click here.