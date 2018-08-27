Subscription Preferences:

Newest Stories

The Hollywood Conservative explains what is really going to happen with Cohen, Manafort and Trump 29 mins ago / Radio
The media’s reversal on McCain is a transparent attack on Trump 59 mins ago / Opinion
Kay Ivey on Mississippi and a lottery: ‘Just because another state does something, does that mean we just need to jump in there and do it, too?’ 1 hour ago / News
Why do you need a morning routine? Mealfit’s Thomas Cox explains 2 hours ago / Radio
Disbarred Montgomery attorney accused of practicing law without license 3 hours ago / News
Yellowhammer presents: Living Life on Purpose with reporter Lauren Sisler 4 hours ago / Faith & Culture
Birmingham public transit gets funds to make buses electric 5 hours ago / News
Court finds Huntsville man competent for trial in slaying of wife and son 6 hours ago / News
‘Deplorable’ thieves stealing from Alabama cemeteries 7 hours ago / News
7 Things: Alabama politicians react to Sen. John McCain’s death, Rep. Mo Brooks continues pointing out dangers of illegal immigration, Trump’s approval rating unchanged but not great and more … 8 hours ago / Analysis
Mysterious Alabama Planned Parenthood PAC dissolves 8 hours ago / News
Study shows Alabamians will save over a billion dollars from Trump tax cuts in electricity costs alone 9 hours ago / News
Illegal immigrant attempts to kidnap Alabamians as border policy debate heats up 9 hours ago / News
Alabama Sheriff cites Fifth Amendment, avoids testimony 1 day ago / News
VIDEO: Trump’s growing legal problems, Sen. Doug Jones wants a ‘pause’ on Kavanaugh’s confirmation, Mo Brooks and Sen. Elizabeth Warren differ on immigration and more on Guerrilla Politics 1 day ago / Analysis
Alabama, Birmingham preparing for economic impact of Opportunity Zones 1 day ago / News
Sweet life: Chocoholic banker saves Alabama candy store 1 day ago / News
Alabama leaders mourn the passing of Sen. John McCain 1 day ago / News
Rep. Bradley Byrne joins community in replacing stolen American flag 1 day ago / News
Mobile county settles now-paralyzed ex-inmate’s lawsuit for $800K 2 days ago / News
2 hours ago

Why do you need a morning routine? Mealfit’s Thomas Cox explains

Thomas Cox from Mealfit breaks down how important a morning routine really is. He says that our brain can only make so many good decisions throughout the day and to use your time wisely. The routine is simple and easy to follow. He goes onto talk about examining success, “look at successful people, they wear minimalistic clothing.”

He mentions how you need to wake up before your kids, and how you “should always guide them, don’t let them guide you.” Thomas has a morning routine that will make you think about how you start your day off every morning and want to change it.

Mealfit is a company founded on making eating easier and healthier. Thomas feels motivating people through food and lifestyle is the way he can truly impact this world

29 mins ago

The Hollywood Conservative explains what is really going to happen with Cohen, Manafort and Trump

Amanda Head, the Hollywood Conservative, joins The Ford Faction to talk about an array of topics.

First, she explains the situation involving Michael Cohen and Paul Manafort, as well as the relations between them now.

Next, Ford asks Amanda what she thinks about the national media.

They then discuss the tragic event with the murder of Mollie Tibbitts, followed by the hypocritical actions of Asia Argento and her #MeToo stance this past year.

16



59 mins ago

The media’s reversal on McCain is a transparent attack on Trump

From the announcement of Sen. John McCain’s terminal illness, the media realized that his willingness to “reach across the aisle” would be a weapon they could wield against  President Donald Trump and other Republicans.

McCain was one who called out “fellow Republicans” for their more outlandish speech.

You may have seen the following clip recently on numerous news stations:

During the 2008 election, McCain defended the honor of Barack Obama. That race would see the media accuse McCain of being a corrupt, racist, philanderer whose lust for power was only eclipsed by his lust for Iraqi blood.

The media finally deems McCain a good and decent man, while treating the current Republican Party as a conglomeration of racists and monsters led by Donald Trump, who they believe is unworthy of leading the party of McCain.

We should all reach out to “our better angels.”

This might mean more if the current media was not pounding the current occupant of the Oval Office as a “Russian asset,” or at least a conspirator in Russian meddling that stole the election. Rarely, if ever, do you see these media personalities push back against liberal guests who make these assertions without evidence. Instead, they treat them as facts that have not been proven yet.

“What would John McCain do in those situations?” is a question that they never ask themselves.

Another clip we are seeing is McCain’s farewell speech to the Senate, where he basically singles out talk radio as a divisive force in this nation.

He does not mention the CNN and MSNBC hosts, and they surely don’t think he is talking about them. There are no calls to reign in the commentary on those channels.

This is all about Donald Trump and how they can point out how uncouth he is, which they aren’t wrong, but they really should stop pretending like they thought McCain was an acceptable Republican, because when he was a threat to Barack Obama, the liberal media did as it always does with Republicans — they tried to destroy him.

It’s easy to lionize a man when he is dead. To see what these people truly thought about McCain, look at their coverage of him when he was a threat to their worldview.

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a conservative talk show  from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

 

1


1 hour ago

Kay Ivey on Mississippi and a lottery: ‘Just because another state does something, does that mean we just need to jump in there and do it, too?’

On this week’s broadcast of Alabama Public Television’s “Capitol Journal,” host Don Daily asked Gov. Kay Ivey about the prospects for a lottery in Alabama given the governor in Mississippi was convening a special session to consider a lottery.

Ivey explained she would support the people’s right to vote on a lottery, but added that the legislature would have to act first.

“The only way the people can get to vote is if the legislature passes a constitutional amendment allowing a lottery,” she said. “And certainly, I support the people’s right to vote, but first the legislature has got to pass a constitutional amendment allowing a lottery.”

190


Ivey dismissed Mississippi’s decision to consider a lottery as a reason for Alabama to do the same and said that given the economic climate in her state, a lottery might not be appropriate at this time.

“You said Mississippi, so the discussion comes up — just because another state does something, does that mean we just need to jump in there and do it, too? Right now, our economy is robust. People are working — more so than ever before. We continue to manage our funds and spend prudently and wisely and reduce unnecessary duplication and find ways to spend smarter. We just might not need a lottery right now.”

“Just because everybody else does something, does that make it good, or right or you ought to do it?” Ivey added. “There’s something called doing things right because it’s the right thing to do. I just support our people working hard and having a robust economy, which we have now. And signs are that will continue for some time. And I’m proud to be a part of Alabama working again.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.


3 hours ago

Disbarred Montgomery attorney accused of practicing law without license

A longtime attorney in Alabama who has been disbarred is accused of attempting to practice law without a license.

WSFA-TV reports 71-year-old George Walthall Jr. was arrested Thursday and charged with attempted theft of property and unauthorized practice of law.

The Alabama Attorney General’s office says Walthall is accused of seeking bond relief for a defendant and trying to collect payment for legal services after surrendering his law license.

65


The release says Walthall was arrested in May on allegations of receiving stolen property.

It says he surrendered his license in June following an investigation by the Alabama Bar Association.

His disbarment went into effect June 14.

It is unclear if Walthall has a lawyer.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)


4 hours ago

Yellowhammer presents: Living Life on Purpose with reporter Lauren Sisler

In this episode of Executive Lion’s Living Life On Purpose, Matt Wilson and Andrew Wells sit down with Lauren Britney Sisler, an ESPN broadcaster, SEC Network commentator, AL.com contributor, and survivor.

Lauren talks with us about her success in broadcasting and the interesting conversations she has been able to have, as well as how she had to overcome adversity with the loss of both of her parents in the same day due to overdose. Her goal is to turn her pain into purpose.

Watch:

172


Three takeaways:

1) What the enemy means for harm can be used by God for good. Lauren had a choice to make when she lost her parents. She could hide the story and suffer alone, or she could use her struggles to help someone walk out of the shadows. She has chosen to shed light on addiction and those left behind in order to encourage and strengthen others.

2) Life does not always go according to our plan but we can still walk forward in truth and fulfill our purpose in spite of facing trials. Lauren could have shut down and given up after she experienced such an awful tragedy. Instead, she picked herself up and now she is doing the same for others facing similar issues.

3) Success is relative. You can have all the fame and fortune in the world but if you aren’t making a difference in people’s lives, it will be unfulfilling. Helping others gives you a sense of purpose that you can’t find if you are only focused on yourself.

