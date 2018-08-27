Disbarred Montgomery attorney accused of practicing law without license

The media’s reversal on McCain is a transparent attack on Trump
From the announcement of Sen. John McCain’s terminal illness, the media realized that his willingness to “reach across the aisle” would be a weapon they could wield against President Donald Trump and other Republicans.
McCain was one who called out “fellow Republicans” for their more outlandish speech.
You may have seen the following clip recently on numerous news stations:
During the 2008 election, McCain defended the honor of Barack Obama. That race would see the media accuse McCain of being a corrupt, racist, philanderer whose lust for power was only eclipsed by his lust for Iraqi blood.
The media finally deems McCain a good and decent man, while treating the current Republican Party as a conglomeration of racists and monsters led by Donald Trump, who they believe is unworthy of leading the party of McCain.
We should all reach out to “our better angels.”
This might mean more if the current media was not pounding the current occupant of the Oval Office as a “Russian asset,” or at least a conspirator in Russian meddling that stole the election. Rarely, if ever, do you see these media personalities push back against liberal guests who make these assertions without evidence. Instead, they treat them as facts that have not been proven yet.
“What would John McCain do in those situations?” is a question that they never ask themselves.
Another clip we are seeing is McCain’s farewell speech to the Senate, where he basically singles out talk radio as a divisive force in this nation.
He does not mention the CNN and MSNBC hosts, and they surely don’t think he is talking about them. There are no calls to reign in the commentary on those channels.
This is all about Donald Trump and how they can point out how uncouth he is, which they aren’t wrong, but they really should stop pretending like they thought McCain was an acceptable Republican, because when he was a threat to Barack Obama, the liberal media did as it always does with Republicans — they tried to destroy him.
It’s easy to lionize a man when he is dead. To see what these people truly thought about McCain, look at their coverage of him when he was a threat to their worldview.
Kay Ivey on Mississippi and a lottery: ‘Just because another state does something, does that mean we just need to jump in there and do it, too?’
On this week’s broadcast of Alabama Public Television’s “Capitol Journal,” host Don Daily asked Gov. Kay Ivey about the prospects for a lottery in Alabama given the governor in Mississippi was convening a special session to consider a lottery.
Ivey explained she would support the people’s right to vote on a lottery, but added that the legislature would have to act first.
“The only way the people can get to vote is if the legislature passes a constitutional amendment allowing a lottery,” she said. “And certainly, I support the people’s right to vote, but first the legislature has got to pass a constitutional amendment allowing a lottery.”
Ivey dismissed Mississippi’s decision to consider a lottery as a reason for Alabama to do the same and said that given the economic climate in her state, a lottery might not be appropriate at this time.
“You said Mississippi, so the discussion comes up — just because another state does something, does that mean we just need to jump in there and do it, too? Right now, our economy is robust. People are working — more so than ever before. We continue to manage our funds and spend prudently and wisely and reduce unnecessary duplication and find ways to spend smarter. We just might not need a lottery right now.”
“Just because everybody else does something, does that make it good, or right or you ought to do it?” Ivey added. “There’s something called doing things right because it’s the right thing to do. I just support our people working hard and having a robust economy, which we have now. And signs are that will continue for some time. And I’m proud to be a part of Alabama working again.”
Why do you need a morning routine? Mealfit’s Thomas Cox explains
Thomas Cox from Mealfit breaks down how important a morning routine really is. He says that our brain can only make so many good decisions throughout the day and to use your time wisely. The routine is simple and easy to follow. He goes onto talk about examining success, “look at successful people, they wear minimalistic clothing.”
He mentions how you need to wake up before your kids, and how you “should always guide them, don’t let them guide you.” Thomas has a morning routine that will make you think about how you start your day off every morning and want to change it.
Mealfit is a company founded on making eating easier and healthier. Thomas feels motivating people through food and lifestyle is the way he can truly impact this world
Yellowhammer presents: Living Life on Purpose with reporter Lauren Sisler
In this episode of Executive Lion’s Living Life On Purpose, Matt Wilson and Andrew Wells sit down with Lauren Britney Sisler, an ESPN broadcaster, SEC Network commentator, AL.com contributor, and survivor.
Lauren talks with us about her success in broadcasting and the interesting conversations she has been able to have, as well as how she had to overcome adversity with the loss of both of her parents in the same day due to overdose. Her goal is to turn her pain into purpose.
1) What the enemy means for harm can be used by God for good. Lauren had a choice to make when she lost her parents. She could hide the story and suffer alone, or she could use her struggles to help someone walk out of the shadows. She has chosen to shed light on addiction and those left behind in order to encourage and strengthen others.
2) Life does not always go according to our plan but we can still walk forward in truth and fulfill our purpose in spite of facing trials. Lauren could have shut down and given up after she experienced such an awful tragedy. Instead, she picked herself up and now she is doing the same for others facing similar issues.
3) Success is relative. You can have all the fame and fortune in the world but if you aren’t making a difference in people’s lives, it will be unfulfilling. Helping others gives you a sense of purpose that you can’t find if you are only focused on yourself.