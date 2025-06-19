Birmingham councilmember criticizes city funded nonprofit for profanity display at farmers market

A nonprofit organization contracted by the City of Birmingham is facing criticism after profanity was prominently displayed at a community event hosted by a local church.

Urban Alchemy, the group chosen by the city to lead homelessness response efforts through the HEART program, drew complaints after setting up a tent at the East Lake United Methodist Church farmers market with a sign bearing obscene language. The display upset several church and community members, prompting concerns over appropriateness in a family-friendly and faith-based environment.

According to ABC 33/40, Birmingham City Councilor Hunter Williams expressed frustration with the group’s use of inappropriate language, particularly given its status as a city-funded organization. At a recent city council meeting, Williams noted that the city has awarded Urban Alchemy more than $1 million since it was selected in September 2024 and emphasized that such displays do not reflect the values of the city of Birmingham. He called on the organization to refrain from using profanity on clothing, signage, or other materials in public settings.

In response to the backlash, Urban Alchemy issued a statement, defending the language as part of its internal culture but acknowledging that it may not be suitable for all venues.

“Urban Alchemy is honored to partner with the City of Birmingham to connect our unhoused neighbors to life-saving resources and create a workplace rooted in second chances, dignity, and compassion,” the organization said. “We value our partnership with the City and are committed to continuing to deliver transformative impact in the communities we serve.”

“No F******,’ is a phrase that has become a part of our culture. It’s a reminder to our team members to hold true to our core values and reject the lies, injustice, and ego that often fuel chaos in vulnerable communities. To us, ‘f******’ is shorthand for behaviors and systems that cause harm: deceit, exploitation, and neglect. Instead, we challenge our Practitioners to speak the truth, approach everyone with empathy, meet people where they are, give second chances, and stand up for people living on the margins.”

“We recognize that this language, while meaningful to our workforce, may not be appropriate in all public spaces, particularly family-friendly or faith-based settings. We take community feedback seriously and will ensure that our signage and materials reflect the values and expectations of the Birmingham community and our city partners.”

The organization is leading the city’s HEART program, which provides outreach and support services to unhoused residents. Despite its work, Urban Alchemy has faced scrutiny due to ongoing legal and operational controversies since receiving $1.5 million in city contracts.

Sherri Blevins is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You may contact her at [email protected].