What will Sen. Doug Jones do on Trump’s Supreme Court pick and does it really matter?

When Sen. Doug Jones beat Roy Moore to become Alabama’s junior U.S. senator, it was widely believed by everyone who was not in the mainstream media or a Jones voter, that Jones is a caretaker senator.

If Jones want to keep this seat, Jones has to represent Alabama and not just his voters. To keep his seat, barring a Roy Moore political rebirth, Jones has to represent all of the voters that sat out the 2017 special election. Can he do this without voting with President Donald Trump on a Supreme Court nominee? Congressman Bradley Byrne told WVNN and Yellowhammer News that Jones has to balance what he wants to do with what he has to do to survive:

“Doug is a personal friend of mine, and I like him a lot, but Doug really does personally deep inside of him agree with the liberal agenda. So, he knows the political ramifications of voting against whoever President Trump brings up. But deep down inside of him he does not want to vote for that person, and he’s getting a lot of support in that regard from people on the Democratic side. So, it is a tough decision for him, I get it, but he was elected to be a senator from Alabama. And when you are in that position you have to represent Alabama, and you are not representing Alabama if you are going against President Trump’s pick to be on the United States Supreme Court.”

Why this matters:
President Trump’s choice is going to be a pro-life choice, Jones and his base are not. Alabama, as a whole, is the most pro-choice in the union. While Jones does not have an election this year, other Democrats in red states do.

Sens. Joe Manchin, Heidi Heitkamp, Joe Donnelly and Claire McCaskill’s public pronouncements may give us a clue as to where Jones is heading. However, Jones has been particularly secretive of his decision making, he hedged on the Trump tax cuts and still hasn’t said where he stood on Trump’s other Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch. The obvious difference here is that he never had to cast votes on those matters so he can have some wiggle room, but he will have to vote on this.

Listen to the interview here:

Former Alabama House majority leader released from federal prison

Former Alabama House Majority Leader Micky Hammon has been released from federal prison.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons lists that Hammon was released Wednesday after serving a 90-day sentence for mail fraud.

Hammon, a Republican from Decatur, pleaded guilty last year to using campaign funds for personal expenses.

He served in the Legislature from 2002 until he was removed last year after pleading guilty to the felony charge.

At Hammon’s February sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson rebuffed prosecutors’ suggestion that Hammon receive no prison time.

Thompson said he wanted to send a message about the seriousness of the crime.

Correction: A former headline mistakenly listed Hammon as a former House speaker.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Alabama’s Martha Roby: It’s still ‘very emotional’ recalling horrific Planned Parenthood videos that sparked passionate floor speech

It’s been nearly three years since Alabama Republican Congresswoman Martha Roby was the first member to give an impassioned one-minute speech on the House floor decrying Planned Parenthood after alarming undercover videos surfaced about the abortion provider’s sale of fetal body parts.

Roby, who will next month face former Democrat Congressman Bobby Bright in a GOP primary runoff for Alabama’s 2nd congressional district, appeared on Alabama-based EWTN last week and recalled what it was like to see the Center for Medical Progress videos and speak out about them.

“Even to hear [a replay of the speech] now is very emotional,” Roby said, with tears coming to her eyes. “I remember I was sitting in an appropriations markup, committee mark, that morning, and was scrolling through Twitter on my phone and came across the article and just couldn’t believe what I was reading, and I immediately texted the link to my staff and said, ‘Is this real? Is this really happening?’ So as soon as the committee mark was over, I immediately went to the floor to give that one-minute speech … and one minute was not nearly enough. I distinctly remember there were other members waiting in line to give their one-minutes and they too were filled with emotion at hearing this for the first time.”

WATCH Roby’s July 2015 speech:

Roby told EWTN host Catherine Hadro she takes any opportunity to fight for the unborn and is “unapologetically pro-life,” considering it “an amazing privilege to be able to be a voice in Congress for those who have no voice.”

WATCH the entire interview here:

Roby recently received President Trump’s endorsement despite her de-endorsement of the president following the release of his “Access Hollywood” demeaning comments about women.

Roby also earlier this year secured the endorsements of major pro-life groups including National Right to Life and the Susan B. Anthony List.

In his Roby endorsement tweet, Trump called Roby’s challenger, Bobby Bright, a “Nancy Pelosi voting Democrat” to which Bright responded in a statement to Al.com that “I understand politics and how Washington works. It appears the D.C. powerbrokers have gotten to the President on this issue.”

Bright is a former Montgomery mayor, served one term in Congress as a Democrat before Roby defeated him in 2010, and says he is pro-life. As reported by the Montgomery Advertiser, Bright said, “My time in Congress as a conservative Blue Dog Democrat convinced me we were a dying breed and that I was more closely aligned with the Republican Party. I parted company with the Democrats on all major policy issues and that is why I am running as a Republican.”

Roby’s latest ad challenges Bright’s claims of conservatism, saying in a campaign press release that Bright “[supported] Barack Obama and Democrats in Washington. With his first vote in Congress representing the people of AL-02, Bobby Bright voted to give Nancy Pelosi the Speaker’s gavel, calling the decision a ‘no-brainer.'”

The runoff election for Alabama’s second congressional district is July 17.

Rachel Blackmon Bryars is managing editor of Yellowhammer News

Birmingham Crisis Center sees uptick in calls following recent celebrity, high profile suicides

With the high profile suicides of celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, fashion designer Kate Spade, and, more locally, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s wife, Bridgette, dominating recent headlines, WBRC reports the Crisis Center in Birmingham has seen an increase in calls.

Marshall cited mental illness as part of his wife’s struggle, which he said ultimately led to her early death.

While the spike in calls is alarming, the Crisis Center said it is good people are realizing there is a problem and are looking for help.

“We have seen our calls increase, not only because people are struggling, but because they want to help their friends that they think are struggling as well,” Meg McGlamery, Executive Director at the Crisis Center, told WBRC. “And so, the only good news from this is that people realize that they’re not the only ones feeling this way.”

Crisis Center in Birmingham offers mental health assistance and more on their website or over the phone at (205) 323-7777.

Is it just? Farm Bill requires able-bodied on food stamps to work part-time or get job-training


Listen to the 10 min audio

Read the transcript:

NEW FARM BILL REQUIRES WORK FOR FOOD ASSISTANCE: IS IT JUST?

TOM LAMPRECHT: Harry, last Thursday, the House of Representatives passed a new farm bill. Now, a lot of people don’t realize it, but the farm bill also includes food stamps or, known by its new name, the SNAP Program.

In the latest version of the bill, passed by the narrowest of margins — 213 to 211 — all Democrats opposed the bill and the reason why, Harry, is many say they oppose it is because there are new work requirements in this bill. The measure requires participants to work 20 hours per week or enroll in job training if they’re going to pick up what was traditionally known as food stamps. Now, there are exceptions for this for those that are disabled, for youth and other exemptions that would allow some people to get around these requirements.

Harry, my question for you is this: what is the Biblical approach to assistance, what is the Biblical approach to work and how do these two come together?

DR. REEDER: Tom, given the fact that they had the appropriate exemptions — if someone is disabled, unable to work or underage to work and is in need of the assistance — given those exemptions, the fact that you have a bill that is encouraging people to go to work at least 20 hours, part-time, or to be enrolled in a job training or job search process, I find that extraordinarily appropriate and good governing. It astounds me that almost one-half of the Congress would vote against that.

There must be something I am not seeing, but we’ve gone over this bill and the exemptions are there to take care of those who are incapable of work and the fact that you are trying to get people engaged in the workforce is a positive because work is not punishment and work is not something to avoid, but work is something to embrace.

THE IMPORTANCE OF WORKING FOR YOURSELF IS LONG-KNOWN

I remember the comments — I won’t name who, but three personages out of the Civil War — and one of the critiques of slavery that all three of these leaders had was that it was built upon the false assumption that happiness is found in oppressing and forcing and impressing other people to do work for you.

You say, well, what about hiring people? Yeah, you hire people to create work — you don’t hire people to do work for you, but you hire people to create work for them but you’re still supposed to be working. That’s why you can hire somebody because you can now pay them.

WORK WAS GIVEN BY GOD BUT THWARTED BY SIN

All of this is predicated upon the fact that work is not a part of the curse and work is not something to avoid, but work was built right into the creation week when Adam and Eve were made and God gave them what we call a “creation mandate” to subdue the earth — that’s work — rule over the creatures and the creation — stewardship of God’s creation, the home he made for us, that’s work — and then, of course, to be fruitful and multiply and that’ll lead to work when you start raising children. Work is good.

Now, the curse of sin brought frustration, sweat, thorns, briars and complexity, and consequences of the curse of sin upon work but work is not a curse. There is the curse of sinful consequences within work, but it is not work that is the curse. That’s something good. It contributes to self-respect, it contributes to creation of wealth, it contributes for others as it creates jobs for other people when you do a job and you do it rightly. It also contributes not only to your self-respect to your self-engagement and appropriate view of self-esteem that you’re made in the image of God and not only can you work, but you can work with purpose.

WORK CAN (AND SHOULD) BE WORSHIP

And then, ultimately, with the Gospel, we can teach people to do work as worship. You know, work as worship gave rise to a statement in our society called “professional.” What does the word professional mean in its origins out of the Reformation? Well, here was the notion that Calvin, Luther, Knox and others said this: all work is sacred if it is worthwhile work and done worthwhile. And work is a subset of worship — an instrument of worship. Do your work heartily unto the Lord. Therefore, the way you work becomes a profession of your faith so do it with excellence.

“Oh, that guy’s a professional,” meaning he does it with excellence. And when you say to someone, “He’s a professional. He does it with excellence,” that was a compliment out of the Reformation meaning his work honored the Lord and it was an act of worship. “Whether you eat, drink or whatsoever you do, you do them to the glory of God to honor him.” That is something that is of excellence.

Therefore, the bill, I applaud its promotion of work. I also applaud the fact that we have a mechanism of mercy for those who can’t work or those who are in the process of finding work and are demonstrating that process.

IN ANCIENT ISRAEL, A SIMILAR SYSTEM WAS IN PLACE

That is exactly what was happening in Israel. In Israel, if someone was unable to own land and harvest a crop to take care of themselves and to feed themselves and others, then Israel had three definite steps available for them.

The first step, if you owned land, you were called to obey this commandment from the Lord, “Leave the gleanings.” What does that mean, leave the gleanings? Well, that means, when you’re bundling up your harvest, whenever you bundle something, something’s going to fall out. Count that as the providence of God for people who don’t have land or maybe who are not capable of planting and harvesting but they can come out and pick up the gleanings. Notice they are unable to do full work, but they can do some work. They can’t plant and harvest — they don’t have strength or the ability to do that — but they could pick up gleanings. Therefore, you don’t just go hand it to them, but you leave it on the ground so they can pick it up and actually do some work even though mercy is being provided.

Another thing that was stated is, when you harvest, leave the corners of your field — don’t harvest the corners. Well, there are some people who don’t own land and they can’t plant and they can’t do a full harvest, but they could harvest a corner so leave that corner and let them harvest — see, they’re doing some work. You have made a provision for them because they’re incapable of doing the full work so you’ve made the provision for them.

And then the third thing that they would do is you would always have a relative who could be a kinsman redeemer who could take care of someone who could not provide for themselves so the kinsman redeemer was there. Now, by the way, also, the refuge cities were a place that they could flee to until they could “get back on their feet” as well.

Notice how all of the mercy provisions made also a provision for the blessing of work and the blessings that come from work. If someone was incapable of any work, get to the temple or someone could go to the temple for you and the priest had the storehouses from which they could administer to those incapable of work. Go and place yourself at the temple and people would give alms of mercy to you as well.

There were multiple ways to help those who could not work at all but the primary means of helping people was not simply to give them something, but to create a way for them to work. Avoiding of work is a pagan virtue, not a Christian virtue.

CHRISTIANS TURN A CREATION MANDATE INTO A REDEMPTION MANDATE

Christians embrace work as a creation mandate and, because of redemption, they change the creation mandate into a redemption mandate and make work an act of worship so that they do their work heartily unto the Lord and not only create jobs for others by the way they work but take what they have and make sure they’re providing for others in their family and beyond through the tithe, and the offerings, and the alms gifts and creating jobs for people.

How can we not only give if they are incapable of work but how can we create some work and use that as a transition in their life as they move into a full-time vocation through training or applications for jobs? I see this as a wonderful and positive bill because it responds to people in distress but it responds by encouraging and facilitating the blessing and virtues of work, not avoiding it or counting work as a curse.

AND ALWAYS REMEMBER THE DIVINE WORK CHRIST HAS DONE FOR US

Praise God for the work that Jesus did. Here we are in need of mercy and what did He do? He shows us mercy by going to work and then He does a work for us to save us. Then He works in us so that we can now work, not for our salvation, but we can work for our Savior in every arena of life.

Dr. Harry L. Reeder III is the Senior Pastor of Briarwood Presbyterian Church in Birmingham.

This podcast was transcribed by Jessica Havin, editorial assistant for Yellowhammer News, who has transcribed some of the top podcasts in the country and whose work has been featured in a New York Times Bestseller.

 

How can this be(ach): Gulf Shores, Orange Beach fail to crack top 100 best beach towns to live in

The white sand of Alabama’s coast wasn’t enough to place our beaches among 2018’s best beaches for living, as determined by the finance website WalletHub.

Had sand quality been a consideration, certainly Orange Beach would have cracked the top 160, and Gulf Shores would have been ranked higher than number 107.

To develop their rankings, WalletHub’s financial analysts examined several key indicators, including housing costs, property taxes, share of for-sale homes, weather, water temperature, walkability, and quality of education. They also examined various ‘quality of life’ criteria such as music venues and breweries per capita, diversity in attractions, and concentration of ice cream shops.

Lahaina, Hawaii, topped the list, with five Florida beaches in the top ten: Naples, Sarasota, St. Augustine, Boca Raton, and Key West.

Gulf Shores tied several Florida beaches for highest percentage of for-sale waterfront homes.

The city scored well on its affordability and economy ratings but what really knocked it out of contention were its low weather, safety, and education and health rankings.

Keep in mind, all ye disenchanted by this ranking: it rates best beaches to live in, not best beaches to visit!

Alabama’s beaches would certainly fair better in that ranking.

Read the full analysis here.

@jeremywbeaman is a contributing writer for Yellowhammer News

