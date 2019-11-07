Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Watch: Galu Tagovailoa reaffirms faith with Church of the Highlands’ Chris Hodges 2 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Sessions to appear Thursday on ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight,’ expected to announce Senate bid 2 hours ago / News
Alabama companies recognized for commitment to hiring veterans 4 hours ago / News
Alabama was part of a bad trend for Republicans that started in 2017 and still hasn’t stopped 5 hours ago / Opinion
AL(dot)com fabricates story about the UA SGA warning against Trump protests 5 hours ago / News
Saban on Trump attending Bama-LSU game: ‘It’s an honor’ 6 hours ago / Politics
Alabama’s Andrew Brasher nominated by Trump for another federal judgeship 7 hours ago / News
Off with their heads! 8 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Celebrate ‘Women Crush Wednesday’ at Kendra Scott in Birmingham this holiday season 10 hours ago / Lifestyle
Congressional hopeful Jerry Carl first on the airwaves in hotly contested AL-01 GOP race 11 hours ago / News
Saving taxpayer dollars and creating a path to redemption 11 hours ago / Guest Opinion
7 Things: Differing opinions on quid pro quo, party switcher explains why he switched, LSU QB excited Trump is coming to Tuscaloosa and more … 12 hours ago / Analysis
Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles returns to mission, keeps violent criminals off the streets 13 hours ago / News
Yellowhammer Legacy Series: How did Renaissance art (and a pool table Ronald Reagan played on) get to Sylacauga? 14 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Playoff committee ranks Alabama No. 3, Auburn No. 11 — 7 takeaways 23 hours ago / Sports
High school football playoffs: A community happening 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
LSU QB on Trump attending Bama game: ‘Regardless of your political views, that’s pretty cool’ 1 day ago / Politics
Almost two years in, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin reflects on biggest initiatives 1 day ago / News
When President Trump visits Nick Saban: What a fly on the wall might hear 1 day ago / Politics
Carvana to open Bessemer distribution center, creating over 450 Alabama jobs 1 day ago / News
While it’s a huge weekend coming up for the Crimson Tide football team and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, it’s already been a huge week for Tua’s father.

Galu Tagovailoa told me that he reaffirmed his faith just a few days ago by taking part in the Church of the Highlands’ “I Have Decided To Follow Jesus” series.

Pastor Chris Hodges welcomed Galu, his wife (Diane) and other family members as Hodges helped make Sunday special for the Tagovailoa family and others by holding baptisms.

I appreciate Galu for allowing me to post this video (which was originally posted on Instagram by Tua), and I hope that he has a great week.

Watch below or here:

Galu’s next stop: Bryant-Denny Stadium to watch a little football game!

Watch: Tua Tagovailoa's parents pray for their son in reaction to the Bama QB starting on Saturday

Rick Karle is a 24-time Emmy winning broadcaster and a special sports contributor to Yellowhammer News. He is also the host of the Huts and Nuts podcast.

With former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions set to announce a bid for his old Alabama Senate seat, a source directly familiar confirmed to Yellowhammer News that he will appear Thursday on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

The popular show is broadcast live each weeknight at 7:00 p.m. CT.

Multiple outlets late Wednesday afternoon reported that Sessions is set to announce his campaign sometime on Thursday.

A source has informed Yellowhammer News that Sessions’ general consultant will be Curt Anderson of On Message, Inc. This was also reported independently by The Hill.

Anderson did not immediately return Yellowhammer’s call requesting confirmation on Wednesday.

The qualifying deadline for Alabama’s 2020 GOP Senate primary is 5:00 p.m. CT on Friday.

Current qualified candidates include former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville, Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01), former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, Secretary of State John Merrill and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs).

Sessions’ appearance on the Fox News primetime show Thursday will come at the same time that Donald Trump, Jr. is in Birmingham holding a book signing/meet and greet event.

President Donald Trump is planning on attending the University of Alabama Crimson Tide’s home game against LSU this Saturday.

While Sessions was the first prominent elected official across the country to support Trump’s 2016 candidacy, the president soured on Sessions while he was attorney general, leading to his forced resignation last year.

This will certainly be a major focal point of Alabama’s Senate primary, which will become nationalized due to the public nature of the spat.

Sessions’ imminent primary opponents have not been shy to point this out publicly and privately.

On Wednesday evening, Byrne told Yellowhammer News in a statement, “From the Mueller investigation to this impeachment sham, President Trump has been under constant attack. I won’t sit back and watch them destroy our country. Alabama deserves a Senator who will stand with the President and won’t run away and hide from the fight.”

Tuberville previously told Fox Business’ Stuart Varney, “He (Sessions) had a chance to help President Trump, and he failed him once. We don’t need him to fail him again.”

“If the voters of Alabama want a career politician as their next U.S. Senator, then they have plenty of choices,” Tuberville also stated. “If they want a political outsider who will actually stand with President Trump and fight the DC establishment when it matters the most, then I am the only choice.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Eleven Alabama companies have been announced as recipients of the 2019 U.S. Department of Labor HIRE Vets Medallion Award.

Awardees were unveiled from across the nation in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday morning.

In a statement, Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) applauded the Yellowhammer State companies honored for their investments in recruiting, employing and retaining America’s heroic veterans.

“Congratulations to these Alabama companies for being the nation’s best at putting America’s veterans to work,” he said. “I can think of nothing more rewarding than supporting those who have given so much to us.”

He concluded, “Our veterans possess unique, invaluable skills, and we must recognize businesses who provide opportunities to transition those skills to civilian life. This Veterans Day, let’s renew our pledge to remember the many sacrifices of our veterans and their families.”

The Alabama companies recognized are as follows:

Navigator Development Group Inc., Enterprise
Shearer & Associates, Inc., Huntsville
Qualis Corporation, Huntsville
nLogic, LLC, Huntsville
HigherEchelon, Inc., Huntsville
PeopleTec, Inc., Huntsville
Intuitive Research and Technology Corporation, Huntsville
Pinnacle Solutions, Inc., Huntsville
Bevilacqua Research Corporation, Huntsville
A Precision Auto Glass, Inc., Mobile
Blueridge IT Solutions, Montgomery

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Discussion about what Tuesday night’s elections results in Kentucky and Virginia mean for 2020 is dominating the airwaves today.

As with most of these discussions in the national media, it usually goes like this:

If the night was good for Republicans, it means nothing.

If the night is good for Democrats, it is a sign of things to come.

That said, last night was bad for Republicans.

But let’s look at how elections have gone for Republicans since Trump was inaugurated.

2017:

2018:

2019:

Virginia has been lost to the Democrats. It could have been because of federal gerrymandering, Virginia trending blue or hangover from the incident in Charlottesville.

Now, these legislators could be in charge of redistricting congressional seats, which could be bad for Republicans for a long time.

As for Kentucky, the Republican narrative is that Matt Bevin sucked as a candidate. He was brash, picked fights he didn’t need to, had high unfavorable ratings and underperformed other Republicans.

Who does that sound like?

(Screenshot/APTV)

See also:

(WH/Flickr)

These are trends. They guarantee nothing, but they are bad signs.

I know, I know, a lot could happen between now and then. But America is all about a nationalized discourse right now. Russia and impeachment are dominating the headlines.

The only economic news we hear is about a trade war and doom-and-gloom wishful thinking about pending economic decline.

Even with all of that, Trump has great stuff happening right now. The economy is humming, record stock market, low unemployment and he still can’t save people down the ballot.

I know, I know, Trump wasn’t on the ballot. But he never had coattails — not even in 2016.

In 2016, Republicans lost two Senate seats, lost six House seats and Trump lost to Hillary Clinton in the popular vote by 2 million.

Trump also did worse than GOP Senate candidates in battleground states like Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Ohio, Arizona, Florida and even Utah.

This isn’t good for Republicans. In fact, it is really bad for 2020.

As I said, this could all change, but if it doesn’t, the GOP better be praying for a candidate worse than Hillary Clinton from the Democrats.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

While the term “fake news” has become politically charged and overused in recent years, there are times when news reports are quite simply false.

One glaring example occurred on Wednesday, when Alabama Media Group’s Leada Gore published an article claiming that the University of Alabama Student Government Association had sent an email out to student organizations threatening to revoke their block seating if they protested President Donald Trump during the Crimson Tide’s upcoming home game against LSU.

One AL(dot)com headline preview for the article read, “UA SGA: Trump protest may cost students seats.”

The full headline at one point read, “Alabama SGA warns groups: Protest Trump during LSU game, risk losing reserved seating.”

As evidence of those pointed assertions, Gore cited an email from a UA SGA official. However, that email did not mention the president whatsoever.

Jason Rothfarb, SGA vice president of student affairs, warned students that extra security will be in and around the student section this upcoming game.

“Any organizations that engage in disruptive behavior during the game will be removed from block seating instantly for the remainder of the season,” he wrote.

Multiple sources directly involved in the UA SGA told Yellowhammer News on Wednesday that the email was referring to a string of fights breaking out in the block seating area in recent Bama home games.

The sources emphasized that the email was a simple reminder ahead of what will be a highly charged game against No. 1 ranked LSU. Student organizations in the block seating area have experienced fights and some individuals pouring drinks on others, and the email was underscoring the need for respectful behavior to maintain the seating, which is a privilege that comes with a basic set of rules to be maintained.

To be clear, the email was not about President Trump nor was it even about the game being on national television or Dixieland Delight.

Yet, Gore explicitly wrote, “The Student Government Association at the University of Alabama is warning groups that protesting President Trump during the Tide’s Saturday game vs. LSU could result in loss of reserved seating for the remainder of the season.”

“Disruptive protests against the president will have consequences, Rothfarb wrote,” Gore alleged.

Rothfarb did not, in fact, write anything about the president or any form of protests.

Despite the facts of the situation, Alabama Media Group’s article has been published for over 1.5 hours as of this writing with no correction.

Other national and in-state media have since run with the assertion, simply reading the headline without delving into the facts.

The UA SGA released a statement at approximately 2:30 p.m. confirming Yellowhammer News’ reporting that the AL(dot)com article is erroneous.

Yellowhammer News will update this story if Alabama Media Group issues a retraction or the University of Alabama releases a statement.

UPDATE: 4:45 p.m.

Alabama Media Group has updated their story, but Gore told Yellowhammer News that a retraction will not be issued.

Instead, a footnote on the article concludes that the story was updated “to clarify Rothfarb referenced disruptions and not protests.”

The footnote/update does not address Gore’s original assertion that the “protests” under scrutiny would be “against the president.”

The update also does not mention that the headline has been changed.

AL(dot)com has not deleted its original tweet, posted over four hours earlier, that still has the original headline and caption reading, “The Alabama SGA warns groups: Protest Trump during the LSU game and risk losing your reserved seating.”

That tweet has been shared by thousands and continues to be spread, including by national pundits and activists such as Jemele Hill.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Count University of Alabama head football coach Nick Saban among the people having nothing but positive things to say about President Donald Trump planning to attend the Crimson Tide’s game against LSU in Tuscaloosa this Saturday.

During his weekly Wednesday press teleconference, Saban briefly commented on the president’s planned attendance when asked.

“Well, it’s an honor, I think, that the president of the United States would be interested enough to come to the game,” Saban said.

“I’m sure we’ll do everything we can to welcome him,” the coach added.

RELATED: LSU QB on Trump attending Bama game: ‘Regardless of your political views, that’s pretty cool’

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

