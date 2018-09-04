Watch: Tua Tagovailoa’s parents pray for their son in reaction to the Bama QB starting on Saturday

After coach Nick Saban sent Tua Tagovailoa onto the field as Alabama’s starting quarterback against Louisville, WBRC’s Christina Chambers captured Tagovailoa’s parents in the stands praying – heads bowed and eyes closed – with the emotion of the moment evident in their faces.

“Diane and Galu started praying as soon as they saw their son trot on the field! I think it’s safe to say they didn’t know who would start either,” Chambers said. “I loved capturing this sweet moment.”

Watch:

This explains where Tua got his humility and faith from; remember, he credited his “Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ” in post-game interviews after leading the Crimson Tide to the National Championship in January.

“First and foremost, I’d just like to thank my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. With him, all things are possible. That’s what happened tonight,” Tua told an ESPN reporter in January.

He continued, “All glory goes to God. I can’t describe what He’s done for me and my family. Who would have ever thought I would have been here, right now in this moment. So, you know, thank God for that, and I’d just like to thank my teammates and coach Saban for giving me the opportunity.”

