Yellowhammer News to feature Rick Karle as special sports contributor

Yellowhammer Multimedia on Thursday announced that 24-time Emmy Award winning television anchor Rick Karle will be a special sports contributor to Yellowhammer News for the remainder of the 2019 college football season.

Many Alabamians will recognize Karle as the iconic sports director at WBRC FOX6 from 1989 to December 2018.

Yellowhammer is excited to bring Karle back in front of audiences across our state this fall.

He will publish multiple regular pieces of sports content that will be viewable on YellowhammerNews.com. This will include exclusive analysis, news reporting and marque interviews, told through video and written articles. Karle will not just bring you the latest on-the-field insight, but he will help give you a window into our favorite athletic personalities outside the game itself.

Karle has also served on the selection boards for the Alabama Sports Hall Of Fame, the International Motorsports Hall Of Fame, and the Blue-Gray Hall Of Fame.

For years, he has been a voter for the annual Heisman Trophy, and actively serves as a guest speaker and emcee at numerous charitable events.

Besides his highly celebrated work on FOX6 for nearly 30 years, Karle has been a frequent guest on numerous popular radio programs, including the Paul Finebaum Radio Network. He has also appeared on Fox News programs such as Greta Van Susteren and national sports TV programs.

His 24 Emmys cover everything from best “Sports Anchor” to “Sports Performer” to “Sports Host” to “Sports Feature,” with Karle’s most recent win coming in June of 2018 for “Best Sports Anchor” in the southeast.

In total, he has garnered over 50 Emmy nominations and has won more than 50 Associated Press awards, including the 2017 Alabama AP “Best Sports Anchor” award, the 2010 and 2013 “Best Sports Anchor” award from ABBY and the AP “Best Sports Program” for “Sideline.”

If none of that is impressive enough, Karle also has won six Edward R. Murrow Regional Awards for sports reporting, along with one Edward R. Murrow National Award (Dateline NBC being the other sports winner that year).

Karle is currently the host of the Huts and Nuts podcast, which you can subscribe to here.

Be on the lookout for Karle’s first Yellowhammer contributions this week and follow him on Twitter and Facebook.