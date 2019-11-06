Sessions to appear Thursday on ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight,’ expected to announce Senate bid

With former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions set to announce a bid for his old Alabama Senate seat, a source directly familiar confirmed to Yellowhammer News that he will appear Thursday on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

The popular show is broadcast live each weeknight at 7:00 p.m. CT.

Multiple outlets late Wednesday afternoon reported that Sessions is set to announce his campaign sometime on Thursday.

A source has informed Yellowhammer News that Sessions’ general consultant will be Curt Anderson of On Message, Inc. This was also reported independently by The Hill.

Anderson did not immediately return Yellowhammer’s call requesting confirmation on Wednesday.

The qualifying deadline for Alabama’s 2020 GOP Senate primary is 5:00 p.m. CT on Friday.

Current qualified candidates include former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville, Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01), former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, Secretary of State John Merrill and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs).

Sessions’ appearance on the Fox News primetime show Thursday will come at the same time that Donald Trump, Jr. is in Birmingham holding a book signing/meet and greet event.

President Donald Trump is planning on attending the University of Alabama Crimson Tide’s home game against LSU this Saturday.

While Sessions was the first prominent elected official across the country to support Trump’s 2016 candidacy, the president soured on Sessions while he was attorney general, leading to his forced resignation last year.

This will certainly be a major focal point of Alabama’s Senate primary, which will become nationalized due to the public nature of the spat.

Sessions’ imminent primary opponents have not been shy to point this out publicly and privately.

On Wednesday evening, Byrne told Yellowhammer News in a statement, “From the Mueller investigation to this impeachment sham, President Trump has been under constant attack. I won’t sit back and watch them destroy our country. Alabama deserves a Senator who will stand with the President and won’t run away and hide from the fight.”

Tuberville previously told Fox Business’ Stuart Varney, “He (Sessions) had a chance to help President Trump, and he failed him once. We don’t need him to fail him again.”

“If the voters of Alabama want a career politician as their next U.S. Senator, then they have plenty of choices,” Tuberville also stated. “If they want a political outsider who will actually stand with President Trump and fight the DC establishment when it matters the most, then I am the only choice.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn