WATCH: Auburn awards scholarship to walk-on quarterback who thanks God for his success

In a video posted Sunday by Auburn’s football program, head coach Gus Malzahn announced walk-on quarterback Devin Adams from Mobile has been awarded a scholarship for his senior year.

Malzahn, while addressing the team in the video, praised the scout team quarterback for his unselfishness.

“He never complained one time. He’ll just do whatever he can to help the team,” Malzahn emphasized.

He continued, “The guy that’s getting the scholarship tonight, I gave him a nickname and it’s well deserved. He doesn’t need much practice. He’ll go out there and just perform.”

“He’s ‘The Natural.’ It’s Devin Adams,” Malzahn announced, revealing the scholarship winner.

In an Instagram post of himself signing the paperwork, Adams gave the glory to God.

“God has been too real in my life … [Auburn Football] I appreciate everything!! Couldn’t thank you enough,” he said.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn