Subscription Preferences:

Newest Stories

College football week 6: A look at the state’s matchups and national lines 2 hours ago / News
Snapper anglers can offer input at Gulf Council meeting in Mobile 3 hours ago / outdoors
UPDATE: Spokeswoman dismisses report Mike Rogers is a candidate to be the next U.S. Air Force head as a ‘rumor’ 17 hours ago / News
This weekend’s comprehensive college football TV schedule 17 hours ago / Sports
Homewood police rescue dogs abandoned by home owner 18 hours ago / News
Watch: Tim Tebow rips ‘entitled’ UA students over football attendance issues 18 hours ago / News
Alabama police chief charged with lewd act at Florida beach 19 hours ago / News
ALGOP chair applauds Shelby, slams Jones for doing ‘the bidding of Democrat leadership’ on Kavanaugh confirmation 20 hours ago / News
Doug Jones admits no corroboration in FBI report, still a ‘no’ vote 20 hours ago / News
SEC extends Commissioner Greg Sankey’s contract through 2023 21 hours ago / News
D.C.-area ‘Feminist Majority Foundation’ joins Maddox and Planned Parenthood in fighting pro-life amendment 21 hours ago / News
Alabama’s burgeoning bioscience industry buoyed by research universities like UAH 21 hours ago / News
Montgomery VA hospital plummets, now ranked one of the nation’s worst 22 hours ago / News
Alabama woman paralyzed by domestic violence 11 years ago walks into her birthday party (VIDEO) 23 hours ago / Faith & Culture
Maddox remains mum on Kavanaugh support in three straight interviews 23 hours ago / Analysis
Report: Doug Jones found the Kavanaugh FBI probe ‘disappointing’ 24 hours ago / News
7 Things: Kavanaugh defends himself ahead of the Senate vote, Alabama Republicans decry this entire mess, Jones defends his ‘no’ vote and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
Watch: TV spot features Medal of Honor recipient Bennie Adkins — ‘Mike Rogers takes care of veterans’ 1 day ago / News
AG Marshall on the front lines of battling Alabama’s opioid crisis 1 day ago / Sponsored
Byrne tears into Senate Democrats’ handling of Kavanaugh nomination — ‘Just a zoo over there’ 2 days ago / News
2 hours ago

College football week 6: A look at the state’s matchups and national lines

With college football moving in to October, Alabama’s favorite teams are ready to tackle week six matchups.

Troy beat Georgia State on Thursday, but all of the Yellowhammer State’s other teams play on Saturday. Alabama and Auburn are back to playing SEC schools, both away from home.

You can find all of the state’s Saturday game times and how to watch below, as well as the lines for the nation’s top matchups (now that sports betting is legal in Mississippi).

All games below are on Saturday, October 6:

Alabama at Arkansas (Fayetteville, AR), 11:00 a.m. CST
TV: ESPN

UWA at Shorter (Rome, GA), 12:00 p.m. CST
Listen online here.

Samford vs. Western Carolina (Seibert Stadium, Birmingham, AL), 12:30 p.m. CST
Watch online here.

Alabama State at Alcorn State (Lorman, MS), 2:00 p.m. CST
Watch online here.

South Alabama at Georgia Southern (Statesboro, GA), 2:30 p.m. CST
Watch online here.

JSU at Eastern Kentucky (Richmond, KY), 3:00 p.m. CST
Listen online here.

Alabama A&M at Texas Southern University (Houston, TX), 6:00 p.m. CST

UNA vs. West Florida (Braly Stadium, Florence, AL), 6:00 p.m. CST
Watch online here.

UAB at Louisiana Tech (Ruston, AL), 6:00 p.m. CST
Listen online here.

Auburn at Mississippi State (Starkville, MS), 6:30 p.m. CST
TV: ESPN2

 


Graphic by Alabama’s Paul Shashy; lines by Oddshark

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

Snapper anglers can offer input at Gulf Council meeting in Mobile

Gulf anglers who are dedicated to catching Alabama’s most popular reef fish species – red snapper – will have an opportunity to share their opinions with the policy makers at the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council meeting in Mobile later this month.  During the meeting, members of the Gulf Council will continue discussions on a change in red snapper management that would give the individual Gulf States more flexibility in establishing the length of the fishing season within each state.

Alabama Marine Resources Division (MRD) Director Scott Bannon and MRD Chief Biologist Kevin Anson urge all anglers who want to see the individual states manage the reef fish fishery to become a part of the process when the Gulf Council meets Oct. 22-25 at the Renaissance Battle House in downtown Mobile.

992
Keep reading 992 WORDS

The Reef Fish Committee meets at 8:30 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 23, to discuss Amendment 50, which deals with state management of red snapper. The segment of the Gulf Council meeting Bannon and Anson highlight as the chance for the public to participate in the process is the comment period from 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 24.

“In this particular Council meeting, we really need to make some decisions on the state management plans that could come into effect after 2019,” Bannon said.

Alabama’s 2019 red snapper season remains under the exempted fishing permit (EFP) that NOAA Fisheries granted for the 2018-2019 seasons. That EFP allowed the individual states to set seasons that would allow harvest of a specific number of pounds of red snapper as long as it did not exceed the overall quota.

Alabama anglers showed a renewed enthusiasm for red snapper fishing this past summer, and MRD officials were forced to close the snapper season early. The Marine Resources Division based its proposed 47-day 2018 season on the data gathered from the 2017 snapper season. That data included daily catch rate, size of the fish and the amount of angler effort (man-days fishing for snapper).

Alabama closely monitors the red snapper harvest through its red snapper reporting program, known as Snapper Check. After the data came in on July 8, MRD realized that red snapper fishermen had taken advantage of near-ideal conditions to catch fish at such a rate that the quota of 984,291 pounds of red snapper would be exceeded unless the season was closed after 28 days.

“Everything that you would be concerned about as an angler wasn’t a concern,” Anson said, explaining why angler participation and harvest rates skyrocketed in 2018. “When you go offshore, you have to make sure you have enough money to pay for fuel and supplies. The economy is good. They didn’t have to worry about the weather, as winds and seas were great this year during the snapper season days for the most part. And, the fish are there and they’re easy to catch.”

Although the 2019 snapper season will still fall under the EFP, no plan is in place for 2020 and beyond. Without a new plan, the private recreational angler would revert to a federal season, which was ridiculously short before the EFP was granted.

“If we go back to a federal season, that may not work out very well for private recreational anglers,” Bannon said. “There will be a lot of discussion on Amendment 50 at this Council meeting.”

Anson, who is MRD’s representative on the Gulf Council, said Amendment 50 is an alternative to the traditional federal form of fisheries management.  “Basically, it’s a form of management that apportions a percentage of the recreational quota to each state. Then the states set their seasons based on those available pounds,” Anson said.

“Amendment 50 states that the Gulf states have a portion of the total recreational allocation, which may or may not include federal charter boats,” Anson said.

Alabama’s charter-for-hire fleet opted to abide by traditional federal management for the 2018 season, which gave them a 51-day season, fishing straight through from June 1 through July 21.

Anson said charter-for-hire vessels are included in Amendment 50, although there is discussion to exclude them from the amendment.

Anson said several options are on the table in Amendment 50 to determine what each state’s apportionment would be, including traditional harvest data and a biomass estimate.

The biomass (number of red snapper in the Gulf) estimate may not bode well for Alabama’s share.

“The assessment estimates that the majority of red snapper are west of the Mississippi River,” Anson said. “That would be Louisiana and Texas. The proportion of red snapper for the other three states is lower. Compared to historical landings data, our allocation of fish would go down in that situation.”

Anson said if Amendment 50 is passed and goes into effect, it will give states as much control over the fishery as federal law allows through the Magnuson-Stevens Act. Congress must amend Magnuson-Stevens to give states more control than what is currently being considered under Amendment 50, Anson said.

“Under this amendment, states could set their seasons,” Bannon said. “The seasons will be set under a total allowable catch for the entire Gulf. Probably the number one topic for Amendment 50 is can the states agree on the allocation percentage for each state and vote that forward so that everything will be done in time for the 2020 season.

“The other topic has to do with the federal for-hire boats. Do they totally come out of the amendment? Two states are fighting very hard to keep the for-hire boats in the amendment, and the federal for-hire folks in the other three states would not like to see that. They want to keep the federal season. The meeting in Mobile is a chance for the owners of federal for-hire vessels to express that to the Council.”

Bannon said historically the private recreational anglers have been reluctant for whatever reasons to provide public testimony and participate in the process. He hopes that will change later this month.

“Red snapper fishing in Alabama is a huge deal,” Bannon said. “This Gulf Council meeting is being held in Mobile. I want to encourage people from Alabama who consider this to be very important to come and provide public comment during the process. My take is that if you can take a day off to go fishing, then you can take a day off to come to the meeting and be a part of the solution for 2020 and beyond. We get a lot of people whose response is ‘The process is stupid’ or ‘It doesn’t work,’ when they don’t know how it works. This is their opportunity to see how the Council process works.”

David Rainer is an award-winning writer who has covered Alabama’s great outdoors for 25 years. The former outdoors editor at the Mobile Press-Register, he writes for Outdoor Alabama, the website of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Show less
17 hours ago

UPDATE: Spokeswoman dismisses report Mike Rogers is a candidate to be the next U.S. Air Force head as a ‘rumor’

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to include a statement from Rep. Mike Rogers’ spokeswoman. See update below.

U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Saks) is reportedly a leading contender in becoming the head of the U.S. Air Force, according to a ForeignPolicy.com report.

Rogers, who has been an outspoken advocate for the establishment of a separate military entity to oversee space, was quick to announce his support for President Trump’s Space Force.

The report mentioned that President Trump is unhappy with current Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson over her efforts to stymie and undermine the space force initiative.

186
Keep reading 186 WORDS

The report states that President Trump is considering replacing Wilson after the midterms in November. While the report listed Rogers as a name that has been tossed around frequently, it is unclear, at this point, whether or not the president will choose him.

On Thursday, the White House issued a statement denying that President Trump had discussed firing Wilson.

“There is no discussion by the president to oust Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson — all reporting to the contrary is simply false,” said White House spokesperson Lindsay Walters.

UPDATE:

On Friday afternoon, Rogers’ office responded to the Foreign Policy report that was initially referenced by AL.com and dismissed it as a “rumor.”

“The Washington rumor mill must be running in high gear because that is just what this is — a rumor,” Rogers comms director Shea Miller said Friday. “Congressman Rogers is dedicated to continuing to serve the people of east Alabama in Congress as their trusted conservative leader.”

Rogers, who is seeking a ninth term in Congress, will face off against Democrat Mallory Hagan in the Nov. 6 election.

@RealKyleMorris is a Yellowhammer News contributor and also contributes weekly to The Daily Caller

Show less
17 hours ago

This weekend’s comprehensive college football TV schedule

For a printable version, click here. Pro tip: Save the image below to your phone for quick and easy access all weekend.

(Note: All times are Central)

1

Show less
18 hours ago

Homewood police rescue dogs abandoned by home owner

Police in Alabama say around a dozen dogs that had been abandoned when their owner moved out of state have been rescued.

News outlets report officers carried out a search Wednesday after receiving a complaint about several dogs being abandoned at a home in Homewood.

Sgt. John Carr says six dogs were found in the backyard.

89
Keep reading 89 WORDS

Carr says the dogs were in extremely poor health and their drinking water was contaminated.

Four dogs in poor health were found inside of the home.

Police say the dogs could’ve been abandoned up to a month ago.

They are being treated at Vulcan Park Animal Clinic and will remain there until the case is resolved.

Investigators are now working to find the owner and will pursue animal cruelty charges.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Show less
18 hours ago

Watch: Tim Tebow rips ‘entitled’ UA students over football attendance issues

In an interview with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith on “First Take” Friday, former Florida Gator and Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Tim Tebow tore into University of Alabama students for their poor attendance at recent home football games.

This came after coach Nick Saban, along with some of his current players and UA Athletic Director Greg Byrne, earlier this week criticized the student section over the same issue.

“I think the fans are getting so entitled there at Alabama, specifically the students,” Tebow said.

He continued, “As a student, you’ve done nothing to win all these titles. You’ve spent a little bit of your daddy’s money to show up at a game and go to school there.”

139
Keep reading 139 WORDS

Tebow thinks the student section in Tuscaloosa needs to do its part moving forward.

“[Y]ou need to, you say you’re the best fans in college football, well you need to show up,” Tebow outlined. “I don’t care if you’re playing ‘Louisiana Whoever,’ if you’re playing Hoover High School, you show up to the game and you support your team. Because if you want to say you’re the best fans in the country, you show up every game no matter what.”

“Coach Saban is right – Alabama students, you need to show up for your team,” Tebow concluded.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less