5 hours ago

Univ. of Alabama, Auburn have two of America’s ‘most valuable’ college football teams

According to a report published Thursday by Forbes, the University of Alabama and Auburn University have two of the top-10 “most valuable” college football programs in the country.

The rankings detailed three-year averages for both revenue and profits.

“So much for amateur athletics—the sport’s 25 most valuable programs combine to earn an average of $1.5 billion in profit on annual revenues of $2.7 billion,” Forbes noted.

With average annual revenue of $134 million and profit of $61 million, the Crimson Tide ranked fourth.

Auburn, with average annual revenue of $117 million and profit of $65 million, came in at number 10.

Texas A&M barely edged out Texas for first place, followed by Michigan.

Other SEC schools in the top-25 included Georgia at seven, Florida at nine, LSU at 11, Tennessee at 12, South Carolina and Arkansas tied at 16 and Ole Miss at 24.

Forbes advised that the Tide are “the sport’s biggest spenders by far; with $74 million in average annual football spending, Alabama shells out 30% more than the next-highest-spending program in the country.”

“Alabama, meanwhile, is one of just five teams to earn more than $30 million annually from media rights,” the publication said.

RELATED: University of Alabama named top college football program of last 150 years; Auburn no. 20

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

1 hour ago

Faith Church in Florence recognized as one of America’s 100 fastest-growing churches

Faith Church in Florence, Alabama, is one of the country’s fastest-growing churches, according to Outreach Magazine.

Pastored by Steve Huskey, Faith Church came in at number 61 on the publication’s list. Statistics provided by Outreach indicate the Northwest Alabama church’s attendance has grown 16% from the previous year.

159
Keep reading 159 WORDS

Outreach compiles its rankings based upon surveys it sends annually to thousands of churches across the United States. The surveys record attendance averages for February and March (excluding Easter weekend). The magazine compares those numbers to the prior year and ranks the top-100 based upon a combination of numerical and percentage growth.

This is not the first time Faith Church has made an appearance in this category. It was ranked 77th fastest-growing in 2018, 59th in 2017 and 95th in 2016.

McLean Bible Church in Virginia, led by former Birmingham area pastor David Platt, was ranked by Outreach Magazine in two separate categories. It was recognized as one of the country’s largest churches and one of the most active in church planting.

McLean Bible Church’s average attendance was recorded at 10,101 people.

Platt previously served as pastor of The Church at Brook Hills and as president of the International Mission Board of the Southern Baptist Convention.

Tim Howe is an owner of Yellowhammer News

Show less
1 hour ago

7 Things: Democrats debate again, impeachment confusion, Sen. Shelby ushers through appropriations bill and more …

7. Beer-drinking non-student gets Alabama professor suspended

  • Professor Joel Strayer was teaching a supply chain management class when Trevor Nappier, a student at Illinois State University, took out a beer and chugged it near a garbage can in the classroom. The professor’s crime was saying, “I am impressed,” and later adding, “I love it.”
  • As if the ridiculous suspension wasn’t enough, and he is gone for the semester, UA officials visited the professor’s classes and explained to them what was going on but wouldn’t answer more questions about the matter.

6. UAB faculty is anti-racism

526
Keep reading 526 WORDS

  • Very bold moves by the faculty at a major research institution, as they issue a resolution against racism, saying, ” “Every voice, identity, experience and background in our community is paramount to our collective success.”
  • At issue is apparently three students, out of 17,000+, who either belong to a racist organization or made racist comments on social media so the entire university needed every to know “the thoughts expressed by such groups and in such posts are not shared by the institution and do not align with our values.”

5. Charges will likely be brought against Andrew McCabe

  • The Justice Department has rejected the appeal from former deputy and acting FBI Director FBI Andrew McCabe. U.S. Attorney Jessie Liu has recommended continuing with charges relating to findings that McCabe made misleading statements about a Hillary Clinton investigation.
  • McCabe’s legal team has met with Liu and sent a letter to Jeffery Rosen in an attempt to prevent the United States Attorney’s Office moving forward with prosecution.

4. Alabama is a job creator

  • Governor Kay Ivey has announced that IBM Services has named Alabama the top job creator for 2018 in America through foreign investments.
  • A Global Location Trends report also shows that Alabama is scoring highly among other states in America relating to foreign investments. Ivey said that foreign investments continue “to generate significant new opportunities for communities and working families around the state.”

3. Shelby leading defense bill that would benefit Alabama

  • On Thursday, the U.S. Senate Committee on Appropriations approved a defense funding bill lead by U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) that would benefit Alabama but is also important for national security.
  • Shelby said that the appropriations bill will be good for Alabama’s “thriving defense community,” specifying that the “bill will provide funding to support the development of hypersonic weapons in North Alabama, improve our Navy’s shipbuilding industry in Mobile, and provide additional resources for Army aviation training at Fort Rucker.”

2. Democrats are confused about impeachment

  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Thursday wasn’t putting up with questions about impeachment when reporters continued to ask her about her opinion on impeaching President Donald Trump. saying, “Impeachment is a very divisive measure.”
  • She went on to say that if the facts back up impeachment then a decision will be made at that time, but she refused to answer any more questions on the subject of impeachment, even though Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said it is basically impeachment earlier in the day.

1. Winners and losers of the Democratic presidential debate

  • Former Vice President Joe Biden was the big winner Thursday night because he avoided a major meltdown and the media is now attacking the only candidate that came close to harming him. Former Congressman Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) was a winner as well because he wowed Democrats with promises of coming to take your guns.
  • Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) were also-rans, but they will remain in the hunt in early states, while Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) was unable to get her spotlight back and her campaign is probably over.

 

Show less
3 hours ago

Montgomery talker Baron Coleman out at News Talk 93.1 WACV for possible new radio gig; Political consultant Jack Campbell to assume WACV timeslot

On Thursday, Montgomery radio talker Baron Coleman took to social media to announce he was no longer at Bluewater Broadcasting or its talk format radio station, News Talk 93.1FM WACV.

Coleman, also a practicing attorney and political operative, departed WACV after a five-year run in the weekday 9 a.m. to noon timeslot with the station.

In a statement to Yellowhammer News, Coleman revealed that he is not leaving talk radio altogether.

240
Keep reading 240 WORDS

“I’m thankful for my time at Bluewater,” Coleman said. “The last five years have been an incredible learning experience.  But, ultimately, the time was right to move on.  I’ll be announcing a fantastic opportunity in the next day or two, and I look forward to getting back on the air on Monday.”

As of this afternoon, I no longer work at Bluewater Broadcasting or News Talk 93.1FM WACV. The on-air staff and sales…

Posted by Baron Coleman on Thursday, September 12, 2019

Yellowhammer News also reached out to Bluewater Broadcasting president and general manager Rick Peters, who downplayed Coleman’s departure but revealed Coleman’s sometimes co-host political consultant Jack Campbell and station host Joey Clark would be taking the time slot.

“No big whoop,” Peters said in a statement to Yellowhammer News. “Irreconcilable differences. It’s a free country. People come and go. Been through it a hundred times. Baron’s a good broadcaster and will do fine for himself. Jack Campbell, who’s been there from the beginning will continue with News and Views. Joey Clark will be joining the show from 9-noon.”

Coleman’s new home could be Montgomery’s WRBZ, owned by Terry Barber and broadcasts on 95.5 FM and 1250 AM in the River Region. Currently, the station’s format is adult contemporary.

Late Thursday, WRBZ posted an image on its Facebook page, which is reportedly similar a one seen on digital billboards around the Montgomery area, asking Coleman to “please be” on the station.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Show less
12 hours ago

‘They are all crazy’: Alabama Republicans react to latest Democratic presidential debate

The latest 2020 Democratic presidential primary debate was televised nationally Thursday night on ABC, with Alabama Republicans coming away confident in President Donald Trump’s chances at reelection.

In perhaps the most succinct reaction to the three-hour spectacle, Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth tweeted, “My analysis of the Democratic Debate, they are all crazy!!!! Unreal how far to the left the party has gone.”

This came after a debate in which the leading Democratic candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden, said, “Nobody should be in jail for a non-violent crime.”

This was far from the only radical statement made on the night.

356
Keep reading 356 WORDS

Candidates advocated for socialism, reparations, ending private and employer-based health insurance, mandatory gun “buy-backs,” decreasing support of the U.S. military and using “climate change” as the issue that will supposedly bring bad actors, terrorists and rogue nations to the table, amongst other eyebrow raising back-and-forths.

“We have systemic racism that is eroding our nation,” former Congressman Robert O’Rourke said, touting his policy proposal for creating a White House office that would target “white supremacy.”

“It’s nice to go back to slavery, but we have more African Americans who are under government supervision today than all the slaves in 1850,” O’Rourke added.

Reacting to the debate, former Auburn University head football coach and current U.S. Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville said in a statement to Yellowhammer News, “I saw the ‘highlights’ of the #demdebate… these people want to take our guns, raise our taxes, and spread socialism; this is not what America is about.”

In a statement to Yellowhammer News, Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) commented, “Tonight’s debate further solidified the importance of re-electing President Trump and fighting for his pro-life, pro-wall, pro-worker agenda.”

“Many of the ideas expressed on stage tonight are totally out of touch with the values that have made America great,” Byrne, also a U.S. Senate candidate, continued. “I’m shocked we’ve gotten to the point where these are the people the Democrats believe should be president. The good news is we can reject this radical socialist agenda by re-electing President Trump.”

In tweets, the National Republican Senatorial Committee reminded Alabamians that Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) has vowed to back any of these candidates against President Donald Trump, no matter how radically far-left the eventual Democratic nominee is.

This article may be updated as more reactions come in.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
17 hours ago

Alabama Farmers Federation, Shelby, Byrne praise final repeal of job-killing WOTUS proposal

Thursday saw a major win for jobs in Alabama and across the nation, as the Trump administration eliminated yet another of the Obama administration’s overly burdensome, environmentalist-driven executive actions.

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler and Department of the Army Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works R.D. James officially announced that the two agencies are repealing a 2015 rule that would have significantly expanded the definition of “waters of the United States” (WOTUS) under the Clean Water Act.

The rule has been mired in court battles since it was proposed by Obama administration bureaucrats, but now the uncertainty and turmoil is no more — at least in its current form.

The Trump administration, temporarily, will now unambiguously return to the regulatory text that existed before the proposed 2015 rule.

465
Keep reading 465 WORDS

Thursday’s action is the completion of the first step — “Step 1” — in a two-part rule-making process to newly define the scope of “waters of the United States” that are regulated under the Clean Water Act.

“Step 2,” proposing a new replacement WOTUS definition that would clearly define where federal jurisdiction begins and ends in accordance with the Clean Water Act and Supreme Court precedent, was already proposed in December 2018.

A public comment period occurred earlier this year, and a final rule could come later in 2019. In the Trump administration proposal, the agencies provided a clear definition of the difference between federally regulated waterways and those waters that rightfully remain solely under state authority.

Thursday’s news was met with praise from job creators and pro-growth elected officials in the Yellowhammer State, including the Alabama Farmers Federation.

According to ALFA president Jimmy Parnell, the Trump administration’s announcement of a fresh start for clean water and clear rules equals victory for farmers, ranchers and landowners.

“As farmers and ranchers, we share the goal of protecting the nation’s waters, but the 2015 Waters of the U.S. (WOTUS) rule was unlawful and unworkable,” Parnell said in a statement. “It made conservation more difficult and created huge liabilities for farmers.”

The American Farm Bureau, including its state affiliate via the Alabama Farmers Federation, and an array of commonsense allies have worked tirelessly since 2015 to finalize a new WOTUS rule that safeguards the nation’s bodies of water and provides clear, reasonable rules for states, farmers, ranchers, small businesses and every day citizens to follow.

“No regulation is perfect, and no rule can accommodate every concern, but the 2015 rule was especially egregious,” Parnell added. “We are relieved to put it behind us. We are now working to ensure a fair and reasonable rule that protects our water and our ability to work and care for the land.”

In a statement, Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) commented, “The EPA’s decision to repeal the burdensome WOTUS rule is great news for Alabama farmers and businesses.”

“I am grateful this administration has worked to reduce unnecessary regulations on the hardworking people of our state,” he noted.

Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) added his thoughts, praising the repeal.

“Today’s announcement is great news for Alabama farmers and landowners who have been justifiably concerned by the legally dubious and overly burdensome WOTUS rule,” the coastal Alabama congressman said.

“This misguided regulation would have expanded federal jurisdiction far beyond what the Clean Water Act intended and amounted to a power grab by government bureaucrats,” Byrne emphasized.

He concluded, “I thank President Trump for delivering on this campaign promise, and I am committed to advocating for policies that empower people, not Washington bureaucrats, to protect our land and water.”

Read more on WOTUS here.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less