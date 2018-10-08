Watch: Alabama native, Auburn linebacker kneels in prayer pregame

In a video posted last week by CBS 42’s Simone Eli, Auburn football player Deshaun Davis can be seen walking hand-in-hand with a young boy to the edge of the end zone, where the two kneel in prayer together before the Tigers’ game versus Southern Miss.

MUST WATCH: #Auburn LB Deshaun Davis is EXACTLY the type of young man & person you want on your team. @_Davis_Boy12 leads the Tigers in tackles, but where he REALLY leads his team is pretty clear in this video from pregame. Powerful & special stuff, y’all. #WarEagle #BeABlessing pic.twitter.com/MbwwrYomcA — Simone Eli (@SimoneEli_TV) October 2, 2018

In a tweet of his own, Davis responded to the video by saying, “God blessed me with this platform and I’ll be sure to use mine the RIGHT way!”

“#MyLilHomie,” he added.

He’s been a mentor to this same little boy for 3 years. Pre-game prayer been a home game ritual. He finds him in the stand post-game and gives him his gloves or sleeves. @_Davis_Boy12 is the epitome of a team leader in every sense. ADORE him & his sweet mama. ♥️ — beach (@beachws) October 3, 2018

The Prichard native and Vigor High School graduate has not been afraid to share his faith in college, which is evidenced by his senior spotlight interview.

“Keep God first,” Davis said. “For a lot of people, it’s not going to be what you are thinking, especially when it comes to short-term things such as playing time. It’s easy to feel like you’re losing faith, but don’t.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn