VIDEO: The shutdown continues, Trump acquiesces on the State of the Union, $1 billion for prisons and more on Guerrilla Politics …

Radio talk show host Dale Jackson and Dr. Waymon Burke take you through this week’s biggest political stories, including:

— Is the U.S. closer to an actual deal on the wall and shutdown?

— What did President Donald Trump gain by backing down to Speaker Nancy Pelosi?

— Will Governor Kay Ivey go around the legislature to get prisons built?

Jackson and Burke are joined by State Senator Clay Scofield to discuss $1 billion dollars for prisons, gas taxes and the Alabama Accountability Act.

Jackson closes the show with a “parting shot” where he explains why Alabama should uncouple the Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert E. Lee holidays.

https://www.facebook.com/303363616352436/posts/2242095982479180/

Should we tax greenhouse gases?

A group of distinguished economists, including Nobel prize winners and past Council of Economic Advisors members, recently supported a carbon tax. While the economic case for such a tax is strong, I nonetheless think the policy is ill-advised. Today let’s consider the economics of a carbon tax.

A carbon tax would limit emissions of greenhouse gases, most notably carbon dioxide, due to their impact on global warming. The tax differs only subtly in effect from the “cap and trade” policy considered by Congress in 2010; I will not consider the differences here. A tax is probably the best way to limit greenhouse gases if we choose.

The economists propose replacing regulations and other policies to limit fossil fuels or encourage alternative energy – from the Clean Power Plan to tax credits for electric cars – with the carbon tax. This makes perfect sense. The pollution problem arises because actions like burning gasoline in a car effectively use clean air without the driver or oil company having to pay for it. The price is too low, resulting in too much pollution.

Economist A. C. Pigou hit upon a solution almost a century ago. Tax the good, or better yet the pollution, the amount of damage to the environment. The tax gets reflected in the price, and we can then let prices coordinate economic activity and protect the environment.

Prices never prohibit any activity for which someone is willing and able to pay. This is a huge advantage relative to regulation. A carbon tax ensures that we can use fossil fuels for highly valued activities like powering jet planes or running generators for hospitals during blackouts. Regulations often prohibit highly valued uses, causing significant costs.

Quantifying environmental damage is always challenging, and the impacts of global warming will not occur for decades. Any tax we impose now must rely on climate models to estimate future impacts. Integrated Assessment Models pioneered by 2018 Nobel Prize-winning economist William Nordhaus show how to value the estimated climate impacts.

Economic analysis shows that the carbon tax should increase over time. Fossil fuels become more expensive in a predictable manner. These rising prices provide the incentive to invest in electric cars or solar or wind energy without direct subsidies.

A carbon tax would also hit “alternatives” to fossil fuels generating significant carbon dioxide emissions. Ethanol blends corn with gasoline and is subsidized as a clean fuel. Yet growing corn uses fossil fuels to power tractors, harvesters, and irrigation equipment. We can avoid wasting money on politically favored non-solutions.

Using pollution taxes to fund government offers another benefit. When we tax anything, we get less of it. Taxing income, investment, or employment leaves us with less of things which drive prosperity. Each dollar in taxes raised costs the economy more than a dollar. When we tax pollution, we get less of a bad thing.

The economists propose rebating carbon tax revenue to Americans as a climate dividend. This also makes sense. A carbon tax will increase energy prices and poor Americans spend more of their income on energy than others. A carbon tax would be regressive, falling more heavily on lower income families.

Each household’s climate dividend would be an equal share of the tax revenue. Poorer households spend a larger share of their income on energy, but high-income households consume more energy. Low-income households should receive a dividend larger than carbon tax paid.

Rebating the revenue might seem to just reverse the tax. Yet this is not true provided that the revenue is not refunded exactly as collected. If paying an extra $50 tax increases our climate dividend by exactly $50, then the refund cancels the tax. If I pay an extra $50 tax, it will be divided among more than 100 million households, so effectively I get none of it back.

A carbon tax makes economic sense, particularly if we eliminate other climate change regulations and alternative fuels subsidies. But the political process does not always employ policies as economists suggest. There’s more to this story than just economics, although the rest of the story will have to wait until next time.

Daniel Sutter is the Charles G. Koch Professor of Economics with the Manuel H. Johnson Center for Political Economy at Troy University.

A 'Story Worth Sharing': Yellowhammer News and Serquest continue partnership awarding monthly grants to Alabama nonprofits

Yellowhammer News and Serquest are continuing to partner to bring you, “A Story Worth Sharing,” a monthly award given to an Alabama based nonprofit actively making an impact through their mission. Each month, the winning organization will receive a $1,000 grant from Serquest and promotion across the Yellowhammer Multimedia platforms.

Yellowhammer and Serquest are looking for nonprofits that go above and beyond to change lives and make a difference in their communities.

Already have a nonprofit in mind to nominate?

Get started here with contest guidelines and a link to submit your nomination:

Nominations are open now. Applicants only need to be nominated once. All non-winning nominations will automatically be eligible for selection in subsequent months. Monthly winners will be announced via a feature story that will be shared and promoted on Yellowhammer’s website, email and social media platforms.

Submit your nomination at this link.

Our organizations look forward to continue sharing these heartwarming and positive stories with you over the next year as we highlight the good works of nonprofits throughout our state.

Serquest is an Alabama based software company founded by Hammond Cobb, IV of Montgomery. The organization sees itself as, “Digital road and bridge builders in the nonprofit sector to help people get where they want to go faster, life’s purpose can’t wait.”

Visit Serquest.com to learn more about the company and their efforts to strengthen nonprofit organizations nationwide.

Grant expands University of Alabama professor's human-computer interaction research

University of Alabama computer science professor has received a grant to better understand how K-12 students in the Alabama Black Belt perceive human-computer interaction.

Dr. Chris Crawford, UA assistant professor of computer science, was awarded an approximate $276,000 National Science Foundation grant to develop technology that allows children to get hands-on experiences building neurofeedback programs, a type of biofeedback application that uses near real-time visualizations of brain activity to teach self-regulation.

“All of the previous popular approaches involve using traditional input modalities like a game controller, keyboard or a mouse,” Crawford said. “So, one of the things that we don’t understand is what kinds of observations will we have when kids are presented with this novel input modality, which is basically their cognitive commands or their thoughts, and how does that influence the way they gain computational thinking skills.”

Crawford’s focus on physiological computing, any closed-loop technological system that incorporates physiological data, dates back to his time in graduate school, when the increase of consumer-grade or home-use technologies sparked interest in non-critical applications to engage students.

Previously, Crawford worked on a project involving brain-controlled drone racing, which helped influence the idea for his current research. During that project, Crawford and his team connected electroencephalogram, or EEG, devices to drones, and people raced each other with their brains as opposed to controllers.

“The motivation for the initial reason to look at neurophysiological technology, and the way I am looking at it, is because once we did this, it went viral,” Crawford said. “A lot of people started emailing me saying, ‘How do we build these types of systems?’”

The new grant will help Crawford research building computer science education and non-critical applications based on how students in the Alabama Black Belt in K-12 relate to this technology an educational and practical way.

“This is the first time we are starting from scratch to see exactly how to best design this type of technology for people who may not be very experienced in computer science or in neuroscience techniques in general,” Crawford said.

The co-principal investigator on the grant is Dr. Andre Denham, associate professor of instructional technology for UA’s College of Education. Denham will ensure the technology addresses the needs found during the preliminary research.

The process will focus on understanding how people learn ways to interface, or exchange information, with new physiological systems. This analysis will set the fundamental groundwork for future research on physiological computing.

“I have ideas of what I expect, but it’s so unexplored,” Crawford said. “Who knows what we will come up with in this research? It was great to get the award, but to be awarded to do something this exploratory is a great feeling.”

The similar interests of the Education and Human Resources Division of NSF led Crawford to apply for the grant. Crawford said most of the research in this field focuses on building end-user technology, which results in applications computer scientists think people want rather than the types of applications people actually need.

“It’s understanding the learning process that crosses the bridge of CS education and neuroscience where the students are not just the users of the technology, they actually have a hand-in-hand role in designing and implementing the technology itself,” Crawford said. “What we hope is that this then leads to more novel types of ways to use the technology, because you have a broader population of people actually looking at using it because they understand how it works.”

This story originally appeared on the University of Alabama’s website.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
Lori Perkins: From Disney to deputy director of the Birmingham Zoo

Inside Lori Perkins’s office at the Birmingham Zoo are figures and photos of orangutans, her favorite primate, the ones she has studied most in her nearly 30 years of zoological experience.

In November, Perkins assumed the role of deputy director at the Birmingham Zoo, where she will oversee the animal collections, veterinary, nutrition, and education teams, as well as monitor zoo operations, services and maintenance.

“I’m still adjusting and getting to know everyone,” she said. “I’m excited about how broad it is. … I came up through the animal side of things, but I’ve always worked alongside the people running operations, running the rides, the maintenance guys. … I’m excited to have that team together in one unit.”

Throughout her career, Perkins has worked with zoos in cities across the nation, including Atlanta, Ga., Chicago, Ill., and New York City, N.Y. She also served as education and science director for Walt Disney Parks and Resorts Animal Kingdom.

When speaking of the Birmingham Zoo, she believes it is a gem that may not get the recognition it deserves in the broader zoo community: “I’m really excited to try to help make that name better known.”

Perkins is one of few African-Americans in the zoo industry.

“Historically, there have not been very many people of color. When I first started in the zoo profession, there were almost all men and hardly any people of color. Now it seems like there are almost all women just in my years in this business. It’s very exciting to see,” she said, adding that the zoo community embraces diversity.

“Maybe it’s because we value biodiversity. We come from that background where we recognize the value of diversity in the animal kingdom. We’re pretty open-minded and value diversity here.”

Animal Lover

Growing up in Boston, Mass., Perkins was not a stranger to dealing with animals.

“My dad was a big animal lover, so we had dogs, cats, rabbits, birds, guinea pigs, and everything all over the place all the time,” she said. “I think my dad kind of sparked my love for animals, although I never thought of zoos as a career. Even though my whole career has been spent in zoos, it wasn’t what I had been planning. We grew up loving animals and having them a part of our world and our family.”

Perkins’s love of animals grew even more while she was studying psychology at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

“It was experimental psychology, so I focused on animal behavior psychology, not analyzing people,” she said. “I thought I would end up doing rat lab research [for a career] because that’s what I did in school: study rats in a Skinner box,” a laboratory apparatus used to study animal behavior.
Her career choice changed when she found out there was a small colony of monkeys at school used for behavioral studies.

“I joined that lab and started studying [monkeys], then I was really, really hooked,” she said. “I decided that I wanted to continue studying primates and their social behavior. I wanted to study apes, but this was a colony of monkeys. I wanted to study gorillas, chimpanzees or orangutans.”

Zoo Atlanta

At that time, in the mid-1980s, the only apes available for that kind of lab study were in Georgia, so that’s where Perkins applied for graduate school. She was accepted at the Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech), where she studied under well-known animal-behavior psychologist, Terry Maple. This led to her first stint at a zoo.

Shortly after Perkins arrived in Atlanta, the Zoo Atlanta was named one of the 10 worst zoos in America. Then-Mayor Andrew Young called on Maple to correct the problems, and Maple brought Perkins along to handle animal records.

“That’s when I finally discovered zoos as a career,” Perkins said. “I started off as a registrar, [handling] … permits and shipping and that sort of thing. That avenue turned out to be the one I was going to stick with. I was in love with it the moment I found out about zoos. I was like, ‘OK, this is home. This is where I need to be.’”

As a graduate student, Perkins had to complete a research project where she started studying gorillas, but she was more intrigued by orangutans.

“I started noticing the orangutans at the other end of the building and thought they were pretty cool,” she said. “In fact, Oliver, [a 37-year-old male Sumatran orangutan who lives at the Birmingham Zoo], was the first orangutan outside of Atlanta that I ever studied.”

As part of her master’s thesis, Perkins was allowed to travel to the Birmingham Zoo to study Oliver, one of the oldest orangutans within the U.S. population. By the way, Oliver is still in Birmingham. In 2017, he received the first ever cardiac monitor implant in orangutans.

Bronx Zoo

After earning her master’s degree from Georgia Tech, Perkins continued to work at Zoo Atlanta until she got an offer to work at New York City’s famed Bronx Zoo.

“They were looking for a registrar,” she said. “I thought, ‘How cool is it that I get to work at the Bronx Zoo?’ It was a tremendous experience to be able to move to a zoo with that size and that history. I really learned a lot during my time there.”

Perkins enjoyed working at the Bronx Zoo, but she didn’t enjoy living in the Bronx. She returned to Georgia after a year to work with Maple again at Zoo Atlanta, where she worked in several different areas, assuming positions in research and conservation, as well as conservation technology, which involved building a new education center for Georgia.

“One of my projects [as the director of conservation technology] was to manage the distance-learning program and the education center,” she said.

Lincoln Park Zoo

Though her work in conservation technology was rewarding, Perkins said she felt disconnected from the animal side. Then she learned that Chicago’s Lincoln Park Zoo was looking for a curator of primates.

“I was at the Lincoln Park Zoo when they were designing and building what I still believe to be the premiere ape facility in North America, the Regenstein Science Center for African Apes,” she said. “In Chicago it’s very cold during the wintertime, so it had to be a largely indoor facility.”

Perkins helped with the design of the building and worked with architects and planners.

“Every day, we were on site with the construction guys. [We’d tell them], ‘Oh, I want this tree limb to go this way, not that way, and it needs to be made of this and this.’ I got to see that project right through to the end. It was really, really fun.”

Though she enjoyed working in Chicago, Perkins realized that, even though she is originally from Boston, she had been converted to a Southerner. She again returned to Zoo Atlanta, where she handled collection management, guiding the entire animal population, not just the primates—and she moved up the ranks.

“I rose up to the vice president level, [which] was wonderful because I got to lead a team of animal-care staff, the conservation programs, science programs and ultimately the education programs,” she said. “I got to be the leader of the mission side of the business, and that [can be fun because you get] to do all the really cool things zoos are intended to do.”

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Her next stop was Disney’s Animal Kingdom, which was coming up on its 20th anniversary in 2018 and was seeking someone to fill the education and science director position.

Disney is a unique environment, Perkins said: “It’s very different from the traditional zoo experience. I was at the Animal Kingdom, but my job was to work with education strategy and welfare science for the entire company internationally.

“The very coolest part—and I’ll never be able to match this anywhere—[was that I oversaw] the animals-in-film-and-TV team, so any Disney production from the

TV shows to any of the films, including animated films, Disney Jr., anything that involved animals, went through our team,” she said. “Even in an animated feature, Disney feels very strongly about presenting animals in the right light.”

Perkins gave an example. “Hyenas are always vilified and are always the bad guy. In the original ‘Lion King,’ they were the bad guys. What we were able to do was have them in the Disney Jr. ‘Lion Guard’ TV show, [in which] the hyena was the hero to show some actual qualities of hyenas and their value to the ecosystem and make people like hyenas, as well.

“I had so much fun doing this part of the job. I got to go be on set at various productions, read scripts in advance. You sign a lot of nondisclosure acts, but it was really fun because where else are you going to have that experience other than a place like Disney? That was really fun and valuable and expanded my experience and exposure to the influence that animals can have on society.”

Perkins missed working at a traditional zoo, though, and jumped at the chance to become the Birmingham Zoo’s deputy director.

“There is a lot of growth and potential here in Birmingham,” she said. “It’s exciting to me to be one of the drivers of that, not so much getting in on the ground floor but on the second floor. I’m really excited to work with Chris [Pfefferkorn, Birmingham Zoo president and CEO], and the rest of the team to see where we can go.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
APSO's sensory room at Jones Elementary is a hit with kids, teachers

With the addition of the new sensory room at John S. Jones Elementary School in Rainbow City, it’s not unusual to hear peals of joy — and the excitement isn’t coming only from students.

The school’s six special-education teachers are just as thrilled about the 300-square-foot addition, said longtime Principal Tanya Clark, who has been at John Jones Elementary for several years.

Members of the Eastern Division Chapter of the Alabama Power Service Organization (APSO) installed equipment for the new sensory space on Jan. 17-18. The room is designed to meet the needs of the school’s 80 students with autism and sensory issues.

“We are so excited, because we could have never afforded this on our own,” Clark said. “We have a large special needs population to begin with.”

“The sensory room will be a place for them to go in and explore and engage,” she said. “The sensory items in there will hopefully give students that are distressed or over-stimulated a place to calm down, to be able to come in and sit in the swings or walk on the floor tiles, listen to the sounds and see the lights.”

Eastern APSO President Varnestra Jones, with president-elect Casandra Maudsley, brought the sensory room to life. Maudsley, who researched items for sensory rooms to create the space, said she now knows how to establish a sensory room on a budget. Jones said the chapter invested about $1,500 in the equipment, which members earned through many fund-raising projects.

Eastern APSO supplied two ceiling-to-floor hanging swings, gel floor tiles that “move” with children’s steps, bean bag chairs, a calming light projector, a bubble lamp with colorful fish that “swim” in the water, a swing for two children, earphones, loads of fidget toys to keep little hands busy and five weighted blankets to calm and comfort kids.

Maudsley recruited Brad Wilson of Pier One Piledriving to install the swings. Bryan Holderfield painted the walls a pale, calming shade of blue to match other school walls, compliments of Sherwin-Williams.

Jones, who served as Eastern APSO president in 2018, was pleased to see the sensory room come together.

“We knew this is something we definitely wanted to do,” said Jones, training coordinator – Accounting, Eastern Division Office. “Everything has come together so beautifully. We are so thankful to all the people who pitched in their time and energy and donated things to this project. I can’t wait to see pictures of the kids interacting in the room, because I know it’s going to be an awesome time.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

