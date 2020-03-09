7 Things: Tuberville leads polling, Sanders questions Biden’s health after more stumbles, Alabama sheriff’s trial delayed over coronavirus concerns and more …
7. Harris endorses Biden
- U.S. Senator Kamala Harris’ (D-CA) presidential campaign ended in December, but she’s back in the spotlight for endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden, saying, “There is no one better prepared than Joe to steer our nation through these turbulent times, and restore truth, honor, and decency to the Oval Office.” This endorsement comes after Harries implied earlier in the campaign that Biden’s failure to support busing was racist.
- Harris also stated that the country “is at an inflection point.” She added, “And the decision voters make this November will shape the country and the world our children and grandchildren grow up in.” Harris is the latest former candidate to voice support for Biden, joining former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.
6. Stutts thinks medical marijuana committee could be easily corrupted
- State Senator Larry Stutts (R-Cherokee) has voiced his concerns about medical marijuana coming to Alabama, specifically discussing the potential for corruption on the committee.
- Stutts mentioned how there are “11 people that control marijuana” based on what the bill states, adding, “The bill specifies they’re going to give out 34 licenses for dispensaries around the state.” He also said that the bill provides “potential for growing government, raising taxes, and the potential for abuse of that system is just astronomical.”
5. Time to separate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and Robert E. Lee Day?
- State Senator Vivian Figures (D-Mobile) is sponsoring a bill that would make Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and Robert E. Lee Day separate holidays. Figures argued that State Representative Steve McMillan (R-Gulf Shores) has been working with her on the legislation.
- Figures said that separating the holidays “is the right thing to do,” mentioning how they “were two men with totally different agendas, beliefs and goals.” The bill would propose putting Robert E. Lee Day on the second Monday in October, which is also Columbus Day.
4. Conceal carry permits are about funding, not safety
- State Representative Andrew Sorrell (R-Muscle Shoals) discussed the idea of getting rid of the concealed carry permit in Alabama at the Shoals Republican Club meeting where he expressed his opposition to the current system.
- Sorrell referenced a time when a list of those who had a concealed carry permit in New York was published by a media outlet, and said that there isn’t a need for a database of people who conceal carry, but argued what “law enforcement needs is a database of criminals.” He pointed out his distrust in the argument of public safety, saying, “This garbage you hear about how it is all about public safety — it’s not about public safety. Permits are and always have been about the money.”
3. No one thought Sheriff Blakely had the coronavirus
- Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely was hospitalized for respiratory issues and thus has had his trial delayed for one week by Circuit Judge N. Pride Tompkins, but jurors for the trial will still report to the courthouse Monday.
- Blakely’s attorneys claimed that the sheriff was being tested for COVID-19, but Dr. Maria Acelajado Onoyo of Athens Limestone Hospital said that Blakely wasn’t tested for the coronavirus, stating, “He would not be a person suspected to have COVID-19.” Blakely was tested for other viruses like the flu and pneumonia.
2. Sanders thinks Biden wants a sit-down debate due to his health
- According to U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) 2020 Democratic presidential campaign, former Vice President Joe Biden wants the format of the March 15 debate to be a sit-down due to his declining cognitive ability and stamina. Biden’s deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield said, “We will participate in whatever debate CNN chooses to stage: standing sitting, at podiums or in a town hall.”
- The media is rallying around Biden and declaring these concerns out of bounds, despite their own reporting and the obvious concerns that have somewhat been confirmed by Obama’s doctor, Dr. David Scheiner, who said that Biden isn’t “in bad shape for his age” but he isn’t exactly “in outstanding health.” He added Biden “has a lot of issues that are just sort of sitting there.”
1. Poll shows Tuberville leading in Alabama’s Republican U.S. Senate race
- In the first poll released after Super Tuesday, former Auburn football head coach Tommy Tuberville holds a lead over former Attorney General and U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions with 22 days to go in the race to see who gets to take on U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) in November.
- WT&S Consulting’s poll shows Tuberville has the lead but both candidates are under 50%. Tuberville is close with 49.4%, Sessions has 42.7% and 7.9% are currently undecided.