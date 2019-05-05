VIDEO: Democrats come for AG Barr, State Rep. Rogers' abortion comments, Sen. Jones appears to want to work for Biden, and more on Guerrilla Politics …

Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Radio talk show host Dale Jackson and Dr. Waymon Burke take you through this week’s biggest political stories, including:

— Can Democrats get to President Donald Trump by going after Attorney General William Barr?

— Are abortion comments by Rep. John Rogers (D-Birmingham) a new low for Alabama Democrats?

— Has U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) given up his re-election campaign to focus on getting a job with Joe Biden?

Jackson and Burke are joined by Secretary of State John Merrill to discuss Alabama’s strides in voting rights and turnout, and his thoughts on the 2020 U.S. Senate race.

Jackson closes the show with a “parting shot” at local media outlets that completely ignored Rep. Rogers’ offensive abortion comments until the national media picked it up.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

6 hours ago

Construction begins on new fan garage experience at Talladega Superspeedway

Construction of a new infield garage and VIP fan experience began Monday as Talladega Superspeedway resumed its $50 million Transformation renovation project.

Legendary NASCAR driver Bobby Allison helped begin demolition of the track’s “Victory Lane” Monday morning, an area that will be moved and upgraded this summer into a new area called the “Talladega Garage Experience.”

“I’ve been back through here under good circumstances a few times,” Allison told reporters. “To come back here and do these upgrades at one of the greatest racetracks in the world, it’s pretty special to me.”

When completed, fans inside the Talladega Garage Experience will have:

“Locker room” access to NASCAR’s top 22 drivers and crews inside a new infield garage bay.

An Open Air Social Club featuring a bar, a large 41-foot diagonal video screen, lounge chairs and tables.

A Celebration Plaza featuring victory lane.

A Watch Zone featuring a 40-by-80-foot video board, a Kids Zone, a beer garden and plenty of seating.

Free WiFi.

Enhanced concession stands, restroom complexes and guest services.

The Talladega Garage Experience is the second and final phase of the track’s Transformation project, celebrating the track’s 50th anniversary. A new Finish Line Premium RV area, infield shower trailers and a new, oversized two-lane vehicle tunnel were built in the first phase, which was completed last week.

Admissions to the VIP fan experience for the fall race are on sale. Advance-priced admissions are $89 for adults for Sunday, Oct. 13, in the Talladega Garage Experience. There are also special advance-priced offers for the Talladega Garage Experience for children 12 and younger ($39 for Sunday), military members and first responders ($60 for Sunday). Full weekend options are available as well. Each Talladega Garage Experience pass must accompany a grandstand or infield admission ticket for that day’s on-track event.

For more information on the Transformation project or access to the Talladega Garage Experience, visit talladegasuperspeedway.com.

(Courtesy of Alabama Newscenter)

6 hours ago

Alabama team launches bio-focused trade mission to Ireland, U.K.

Business leaders and trade specialists from across Alabama are getting an up-close look at the bioscience sector in Ireland and the United Kingdom during a trade mission that seeks to spark new opportunities for nearly a dozen Alabama firms.

The Alabama delegation began its mission in Dublin today with a briefing from the U.S. Commercial Service and a visit to the National Institute for Cellular Biotechnology, a leading research center.

Over the next five days, the group will connect with representatives from bioscience companies and organizations in one-on-one meetings and networking events in Dublin and London.

“We believe that international collaboration is a major driver of growth for the bioscience sector,” said Hilda Lockhart, director of the International Trade Office at the Alabama Department of Commerce, who is leading the mission.

“Including Alabama companies in this industry sector on the mission allows them to speak directly with potential international partners that may be involved in research, medical labs, innovative startups and collaboration in their specific areas of focus,” she added.

BUILDING BRIDGES

Arnar Thors, founder and CEO of AerBetic Inc., said making contacts in the life sciences communities in Ireland and the U.K. can help him advance the goals of the Birmingham-based startup. AerBetic is developing a wearable diabetes alert device that garnered attention at this year’s CES event.

“This mission will enable us to build some bridges to the bioscience and investment communities in the U.K. and Ireland, which we’re confident will help in our mission to bring AerBetic to those markets and the world,” Thors said.

Other Alabama firms on the mission are:

ADT Pharmaceuticals LLC is working on novel cancer drugs, and PDEi Phamaceuticals LLC is targeting new treatments for erectile dysfunction and pulmonary arterial hypertension. Both companies are represented by Dr. Gary A. Piazza of the Mitchell Cancer Institute at the University of South Alabama.

BioGX of Birmingham develops and manufactures molecular biology reagents.

Auburn’s Cytoviva Inc. provides products and services to help researchers solve critical problems down to the nanoscale with enhanced darkfield optical microscopy and hyperspectral imaging technology.

GeneCapture of Huntsville is developing a rapid infection detection instrument that can screen a human sample for 200 pathogens in less than an hour.

The HudsonAlpha Institute of Biotechnology is a world-renown genomics research center and entrepreneurial hub in Huntsville.

Swift Biotechnology is developing an early stage, proteomic-based test for ovarian cancer based on technology from USA’s Mitchell Cancer Institute.

Huntsville’s Synvivo Inc.’s 3D tissue-organ on chip models enable real-time study of cell and drug interactions and accelerate discovery by providing a biologically realistic platform.

Birmingham-based TriAltus Bioscience provides scientists with innovative tools for the expression and purification of genetically engineered proteins.

BioAlabama, a trade group for Alabama’s bioscience industry, is also represented on the mission.

“This trade mission will give promising bioscience startups and established research organizations in Alabama an opportunity to learn first-hand about developments within the sector in Ireland and the U.K., while also connecting them with researchers and business leaders who can become partners or collaborators down the road,” said Peggy Sammon, CEO of Gene Capture and chair of BioAlabama.

“Making these connections will serve to add even more vitality to Alabama’s already vibrant bioscience sector,” she added.

While in Dublin, the Alabama group will visit the National Institute for Bioprocessing Research and Training. In London, they will travel to the Babraham Institute, a world-class research center, then on to the Cambridge Biomedical Campus, and One Nucleus, an organization focusing on life sciences and health care.

In these locations, representatives of the Alabama companies on the mission will participate in one-on-one appointments with potential in-market partners as part of a coordinated business matchmaking program.

GROWTH POTENTIAL

Lockhart said Alabama’s robust life science sector is diverse and well positioned for growth. According to an analysis for BioAlabama, the state’s biosciences industry generates $7.3 billion in economic activity annually while supporting 780 companies and nearly 48,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The sector includes premier bioscience research centers at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Southern Research, HudsonAlpha and USA’s Mitchell Cancer Institute. UAB alone attracted $300 million in research funding from the National Institutes of Health in 2018.

“These research organizations, along with the many multinational companies involved in pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing, is a story we want to share while we are in Ireland and the United Kingdom,” Lockhart said.

“We are very happy that BioAlabama is involved in this trip because they can tell the story of the success.”

This is Alabama’s fourth bioscience-focused trade and investment mission to Europe, including previous trips to life science clusters in Germany and Denmark, and Belgium and The Netherlands.

Bioscience is one of the key target recruitment sectors in Accelerate Alabama 2.0, the state’s strategic economic growth plan.

Courtesy of Made in Alabama

8 hours ago

Franchising isn’t broken – Don’t fix it!

Alabama’s 12,000 franchise businesses – restaurants, hotels, gyms, health care, child care and more – create nearly 125,000 jobs across the state. New businesses open, expand and hire more workers every day. Franchising works for Alabama!

Unfortunately, some in Alabama are trying to change that. The so-called “Protect Alabama Small Business Act,” SB 129/HB 352, would increase regulation and get the government involved in private contracts between franchise locations and the brand.

Economists say that this will kill 4,500 jobs and cost Alabama $350 million – and cause Alabama’s franchise growth to fall behind Mississippi, Tennessee, Georgia and Florida.

Alabama lawmakers: franchising isn’t broken – don’t fix it! Oppose HB 352. Learn more here: www.protectalabamabusiness.org.

10 hours ago

Georgia-Pacific to invest $120 million in Choctaw County mill

Georgia-Pacific announced plans to invest more than $120 million to add a new tissue machine and roll storage building at its mill in Choctaw County, the latest substantial investment in the facility.

The new projects continue Atlanta-based Georgia-Pacific’s modernization of the Naheola mill, which includes ongoing construction of a new biomass boiler and woodyard. Georgia-Pacific said the modernization projects position the mill and its overall business to be competitive in the market.

“This is one of many investments we are making at our operations across the State of Alabama, and it highlights the long history and great relationships we have in the state and in the communities where we operate,” said Christian Fischer, CEO and president of Georgia-Pacific.

In the past five years, Georgia-Pacific’s capital investment at the Naheola mill has totaled more than $500 million, and its statewide investments have totaled approximately $1.6 billion.

Across Alabama, Georgia-Pacific operates eight facilities, employs more than 2,600 employees directly and pays more than $204 million in direct wages and benefits.

PROJECT BENEFITS

The Naheola mill currently employs more than 900 people.

The Alabama mill produces retail bath tissue and paper towels used by consumers and also makes bleached paperboard, which is sold on the market and used to make Georgia-Pacific’s Dixie plates, cups and bowls.

“This is a great day to celebrate for our employees, the Naheola mill community and most importantly for our current and future customers,” said Kathy Walters, group president of Georgia-Pacific Consumer Products Group.

“All of these stakeholders benefit from these investments to make the Naheola mill a modern and competitive operation.”

Georgia-Pacific said engineering and related work has begun on the project, and startup of the new machine is scheduled for 2020.

An average of 200 construction and contract-related workers are expected to be onsite at the mill every day during the project, with a potential peak of 400 contract workers per day at the height of construction.

Courtesy of Made in Alabama

12 hours ago

Which Alabama city is the freest?

Economic freedom is the freedom to engage in commerce and use our property as we see fit. Over the past 25 years, economists have developed measures of the economic freedom of nations and states. A new measure of the economic freedom of metropolitan areas (MSAs) allows us to answer which Alabama city has the most economic freedom?

Measuring economic freedom allows investigation of whether free markets deliver the benefits which economists like I promise. Dozens of papers now document how freer nations and states are richer, grow faster, have less inequality, and cleaner environments.

The Fraser Institute’s Economic Freedom of North America (EFNA) measures the freedom of U.S. and Mexican states and Canadian provinces. The EFNA’s lead author, Dr. Dean Stansel, has taken the state scores down to the MSA. This index will enable research on whether freer markets help explain the variation in prosperity within states.

The index scores MSAs based on government spending, taxes, and labor market freedom. The ratings use the Census of Governments with data from America’s 90,000 governments, including cities, counties and school districts. Economic freedom is scored on a 0 to 10 scale, with 10 indicating the most freedom. The freest MSA is Naples, Florida, with a score of 8.55, while the least free is El Centro, California, at 4.22. Among MSAs with populations over one million, Houston is best at 8.00 and Riverside worst at 5.23.

Birmingham tops Alabama’s 12 MSAs with a score of 6.81, followed by Montgomery and Huntsville. Alabama’s least free metros are Dothan and Auburn-Opelika, with scores of just over 6.0, a relatively modest difference in freedom. If we dig deeper, Alabama’s metros have the best scores on the taxes component and the worst on labor market freedom.

Economic freedom seems to affect metropolitan income and growth. The freest cities have per capita income 6 percent above average, while the least free cities have income 5 percent below average. The freest MSAs also have significantly faster-growing populations.

I should point out that the index excludes zoning and land use regulation. Zoning makes construction of new housing almost impossible in some of America’s largest cities, preventing construction of higher density apartment buildings. An artificially limited supply increases housing cost.

MSA scores reflect the freedom rankings of their state. Cities from Florida and Texas, two of the freest states, dominate the top of the rankings while California and New York cities populate the bottom ranks. Alabama ranks near the middle of the states, and our MSAs reside in the middle of the national rankings. Among the 52 large MSAs, Birmingham ranks 26. Alabama’s other MSAs rank between 118 and 247 among the 330 MSAs with fewer than one million people.

Sizable differences in freedom exist among the cities of some states. MSA freedom exhibits a spread of 4.3 points across the nation. California, New Jersey, and Texas all have differences of over 2.2 points, or half the national spread. California is a relatively unfree state, but its freest MSA is San Jose, which has helped Silicon Valley’s growth.

Some within-state differences may result from scaling: many of the measures of freedom are scaled by income. This lowers the measured economic freedom of poorer MSAs. To see why, Alabama has no state minimum wage. The Federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour is effective throughout the state. But when divided by MSA per capita income, measured freedom will be lower where income is lowest.

The differences within states illustrate something I call the Upstate New York Dilemma. Economic freedom is just one of many things people care about. Cities like New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle have lots going for them; people will tolerate high taxes and heavy-handed regulations to live in Manhattan. Many fewer people will accept burdensome government to live in snowy and cold Buffalo or Rochester.

No measure of economic freedom will be perfect. Yet once we measure something, we usually readily improve and refine the measurements. The early returns suggest that economic freedom affects the prosperity of Alabama’s cities.

Daniel Sutter is the Charles G. Koch Professor of Economics with the Manuel H. Johnson Center for Political Economy at Troy University and host of Econversations on TrojanVision. The opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect the views of Troy University.

