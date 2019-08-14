Tuberville on Senate campaign: ‘When people are coming at you, you’re doing pretty good’

Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville on Tuesday interviewed with Talk 99.5’s “Matt & Aunie” show, discussing his 2020 Republican candidacy for the U.S. Senate in Alabama and some of the recent headlines that have stemmed from his campaign.

Some of the issues that Tuberville touched on included requests to see his driver license, as well as his highly publicized comments regarding veterans’ healthcare that led to criticism from some of his GOP opponents.

“Well, first of all, you know when people are coming at you, you’re doing pretty good,” Tuberville told cohost Matt Murphy. “And our campaign’s getting stronger and stronger.”

Tuberville then hinted that his candor could occasionally land him in hot water on the campaign trail.

“You know, I’ve never done this for a living, I just go out and speak my peace,” he said. “Sometimes, I probably get a little over-zealous, because I’m passionate about this state and country. I mean, that’s the reason I’m running. I don’t have to have this job. But I’m running against guys that are career politicians — they’re establishment. And they’re ruining this country.”

The former football coach then directly addressed the comments he made regarding President Donald Trump and veterans in Muscle Shoals two weekends ago.

He said his thoughts came from the “listening tour” that he has been on around the Yellowhammer State.

“I’ve been doing less talking and more listening, because I want to find out what people need,” Tuberville advised. “I’m not going up there (to Washington, D.C.) representing them and not knowing what they need.”

He added that in the week leading up to that Shoals speech, he had been consistently hearing from veterans who expressed dire issues with the VA healthcare system, which was the point he was trying to convey during his remarks that day.

“You know, my dad died in the military, and I am very passionate towards the vets and the military,” Tuberville noted.

He then reiterated that “there’s nobody that’s done anything more for our vets or military than President Trump in the last 50 years.”

“He loves them, he’s trying to help them, but he has got a full plate,” Tuberville continued. “And I got up there (during the Shoals speech), and said, ‘Listen, I’d like to talk to President Trump about this. He really doesn’t know what’s going on. He’s turning it over to assistants, which is Congress, and they don’t do a dang thing other than try to get votes.’ Now, they’re on a two-month vacation. He gets more done when he’s up there by himself than when Congress is in session. So I said, ‘Listen, I’d like to talk to him. The vets are hurting in this state. We’ve got to have help for them. I mean, they’re dying. It’s immediate. We’ve got to have help.’ And he’s trying. But he doesn’t have help from Congress… so that’s kind of the direction I was going in.”

He also reaffirmed that he is “120% behind President Trump on everything he is doing.”

“[H]e has saved this country,” Tuberville added. “He has saved us, folks. He has saved this country, and we have got to get him back reelected.”

Tuberville dismissed attempts from political opponents to claim he is not a Trump supporter.

“Look, if that’s all they got — please, come on. Keep coming,” he remarked.

To the chuckles of the show cohosts, Tuberville then added that he wishes to see more of his primary opponents on the campaign trail instead of trying to raise money.

“Better get out there, because I’m getting votes, and I’d like this thing to be a little bit competitive. Right now, it’s not even competitive,” Tuberville quipped.

Co-host Andrea Lindenberg then asked him to address last week’s campaign trail spectacle in which someone asked to see Tuberville’s driver license, as his state of residence has become a seeming point of contention.

“Do y’all think I’m stupid, really?” Tuberville responded, clarifying that he was not referring to the show hosts with “y’all.”

“It’s absolutely amazing,” he continued. “You know, wherever I go, all my [opponents] send these kids in with cameras to shoot everything I talk about. Maybe they can get a word or two that I say that’s probably out of context. Because let me tell you something: I’m not going to be politically correct. And I’m tired of this double standard.”

He explained that the individual who asked him for his license was one of these “trackers” who has been attending his events in different places.

Tuberville said he does not use trackers for his campaign.

“[B]ecause I could care less what these people say, you know that I’m running against,” he advised. Later on, Tuberville said it was a tried and true tactic of “career politicians” to try tearing down their opponents because they themselves have no accomplishments to run on. He suggested his opponents focus on their own campaigns rather than his.

Between the pressing issues facing Alabama, including healthcare, broadband access, veterans’ problems, supporting law enforcement and agriculture, Tuberville also stated it was “amazing” that people are worried about his driver license.

He then explained that he does in fact have an Alabama driver license, telling the story of how he was pulled over recently by a police officer who reportedly wound up saying he was voting for him.

Later in the interview, Tuberville steered the focus to the Alabama GOP’s ultimate priority: defeating incumbent Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) in the general election.

“We’ve got to get the Democrat out — socialist. He, for the majority of the people of this state, doesn’t represent [them] and hasn’t even tried to do so since he’s been in there,” Tuberville stressed. “President Trump’s gotta have help. He’s got to have huge help, and it’s got to be in the Senate.”

He expressed tremendous optimism with his chances of emerging from the primary victorious.

“I’m running away with this race,” Tuberville emphasized.

Listen to the full interview:

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) on Wednesday announced that they have selected Alabama rocket maker United Launch Alliance (ULA) as the launch vehicle provider for the Dream Chaser spacecraft’s six NASA missions to the International Space Station.

The Dream Chaser will launch aboard ULA’s Vulcan Centaur rockets for its cargo resupply and return services to the space station, starting in 2021.

“Dream Chaser can launch from any conventional rocket so we had great options,” SNC CEO Fatih Ozmen explained in a statement.

“SNC selected ULA because of our strong collaboration on the Dream Chaser program, their proven safety record and on-time performance,” he said. “This is bringing America’s spaceplane and America’s rocket together for best-of-breed innovation and exploration.”

(Sierra Nevada Corp/Contributed)

Under NASA’s Commercial Resupply Services 2 (CRS-2) contract, the Dream Chaser will deliver more than 12,000 pounds of pressurized and unpressurized cargo to the space station and remain attached for up to 75 days as an orbiting laboratory. Once the mated mission is complete, the Dream Chaser disposes about 7,000 pounds of space station trash and returns to earth large quantities of critical science, accessible within minutes after a gentle runway landing.

SNC’s Louisville, Colorado-based space systems division is proudly partnering with ULA, which assembles rockets at its world-class Decatur, Alabama production facility.

“In this very competitive launch vehicle market, we feel privileged that SNC chose to launch this block of six missions to the ISS with ULA,” Tory Bruno, ULA president and CEO, commented.

“This is one of the first contracts for our new Vulcan Centaur rocket, and the first of the six missions will serve as the rocket’s second certification flight,” Bruno advised. “We are excited to bring our more than 120 years of combined launch experience with our Atlas and Delta rockets, which build on a progressive history of technology development and advancement, to Vulcan Centaur.”

RELATED: ULA submits proposal for Air Force launch competition; Vulcan Centaur rocket on schedule for 2021

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

The Alabama Division of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) provides several youth dove hunt opportunities throughout the state each fall. A simple hunting setup combined with a fun, family-friendly atmosphere makes WFF’s youth dove hunts an ideal way to introduce young people to the outdoors.

Registration for this year’s hunts will open at 8 a.m. on August 19, 2019. Although the hunts are free, online registration is required. For most of the state, the hunts begin on September 7. For more information including a complete hunt schedule, visit www.outdooralabama.com/youth-hunting/youth-dove-hunts.

Josh Burnette from Gadsden, Alabama, has taken his son Logan to an ADCNR youth dove hunt each year since he was six years old.

“When he was a younger kid, it was a good, safe way to introduce him to the outdoors,” Burnette said. “As he has gotten older, he has progressed to learning more about gun safety and taking good shots.”

Since his introduction to the youth dove hunts, Logan – now 10 years old – has also harvested his first deer, been turkey hunting several times, and even has his own squirrel dog named Clover.

Burnette, who is a forester for the Tennessee Valley Authority, said that in addition to being a gateway to the outdoors for young people, the youth dove hunts help build relationships between landowners and hunters.

“It can be hard to find places to introduce kids to hunting,” Burnette said. “We are thankful for the landowners who donate their time and money to prep their fields for these hunts.”

To participate in the hunts, youth hunters must be age 15 or younger and accompanied by an adult at least 21 years old (or a parent) who has a valid state hunting license, a Harvest Information Program (HIP) stamp and a Conservation ID number.

Alabama’s youth dove hunt events are held in open fields and staffed by WFF personnel, which encourages a safe, secure environment for both parents and participants. Before each hunt, a short welcome session with reminders on hunting safety will be conducted. All hunters are encouraged to wear eye protection and earplugs.

Doves are migratory and covered by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has special rules and regulations that apply to dove hunting which all hunters must follow. To review the Alabama Cooperative Extension System recommendations for plantings related to dove management, visit www.outdooralabama.com/what-hunt/mourning-dove-hunting-alabama.

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources promotes wise stewardship, management and enjoyment of Alabama’s natural resources through four divisions: Marine Resources, State Parks, State Lands, and Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries. To learn more about ADCNR, visit www.outdooralabama.com.

(Courtesy of Outdoor Alabama)

Madison County Commission Chairman Dale W. Strong on Wednesday announced that the county has received an upgrade in its credit rating from Moody’s Investors Service, resulting in the best rating in the history of Madison County.

Moody’s has upgraded Madison County from an Aa2 rating to Aa1. Additionally, S&P Global Ratings maintained the county’s current rating of AA+ with a stable outlook.

A press release from Strong’s office outlined that during recent meetings with both S&P and Moody’s, Madison County was praised for systematic measures taken to improve and strengthen the financial control of county operations. This includes the execution of debt reduction, upgraded accounting practices, financial management, job creation and organizational rightsizing.

“Our Commission and financial team have embraced change and have set conditions through new policies while making the hard decisions when it mattered most leading to this momentous announcement, and the tax payers of Madison County will benefit the most with lower bond rates,” Strong said in a statement.

In their new rating, Moody’s specifically cited Madison County’s large and growing tax base; healthy financial position marked by solid reserve and liquidity levels; and manageable debt burden. S&P noted strength in the local economy and budgetary performance, as well as strong liquidity and budgetary flexibility.

“These are historical times in Madison County, Alabama,” Strong emphasized.

“Since 2012, we have been very successful in letting the rest of the world know our engineering, advanced manufacturing, and propulsion capabilities thereby leading to more than 25,000 new jobs for the greater Madison County region,” he outlined. “While Huntsville has always been the Rocket City, if your company is in space or missile defense and you don’t have a presence in Madison County you need to rethink your business model because whether it be rockets or automotive engines Madison County is truly the Propulsion Capital of the World.”

Madison County continues to grow quickly, currently with a population of approximately 360,000 residents.

While Strong believes the economy in his county is the most robust he has ever witnessed, he concluded, “I believe Madison County’s finest hours are still ahead. Our team continues to build a solid economy and workforce not only for this generation but for many generations to come.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

It’s not often that people refer to Democrats as racist. That insult is almost always reserved for Republicans or people who confront CNN’s Chris “Fredo” Cuomo.

But in the last few days, the media and their Democrats have been all over either telling on themselves or ratting out the racists in their ranks.

Alabama Media Group’s award-winning columnist John Archibald wrote a weird piece declaring that we all are a little bit racist.

The hook here, of course, is that it is still 1965 and only through liberalism can your sins be cleansed.

Great, but … in this piece, he makes a couple of pretty weird admissions that tell us that the hallways of AL.com in Birmingham and the Archibald inner-circle might need a little affirmative action.

Excerpt:

We don’t talk enough about race. But that’s not all. We don’t think about it enough, either. We sure don’t think about our part in it. And that’s really the only thing we can do something about.

Of course, Archibald constantly talks about race but he rarely gets it right, so there is that.

“What if you embrace your inner racist?” he asks.

What’s the last racist thought you had, John? Be specific.

But Archibald’s admitted racism might help us understand this next line: “Because we hear overt racism more now than I’ve heard my whole lifetime, and I grew up in Alabama.”

We do? I know I don’t.

So, who is John Archibald hanging out with?

Who is saying racist things to the most well-known liberal writer at the most well-known liberal rag in Alabama?

Why do they think it is OK to be racist around him?

Why are they attracted to him?

Why isn’t Archibald outing these people?

Name names, John! Kyle Whitmire? Josh Moon? Roy Johnson?

You are complicit with your silence, John! And we all know white silence is violence!

Also, who believes 2019 Alabama is more racist than when Archibald grew up? No one. Not Archibald, not his editors and not his readers.

This is just sad theater for liberals that feel bad about their position in life.

Speaking of that, one-term caretaker U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) is also a racist — according to a fellow Democratic leader in the state.

Are there any Alabama liberal icons that aren’t racist?

Maybe not, according to their own comments. In an open letter screed about the Democratic National Committee (which is called racist in this letter), Alabama’s junior senator is called out for his alleged racism by Alabama Democratic Party Secretary Val Bright.

This Democratic leader says that the DNC and Jones’ attempt to change the rules for the Alabama Democratic Executive Committee is really just an attempt to “target” the “blacks” in the Alabama Democratic Party.

Excerpt from her letter as follows:

Although blacks have been faithful to the Democratic Party and are largely responsible for electing Doug Jones and any white seeking office in this state, once elected on the backs of blacks, the urgency to remove black leadership begins.

This echoes ADP chairman Nancy Worley’s claims that this whole debacle is “racial” and Bright thinks this racism is coming from the top of the national Democratic Party.

Bright stated, “This is a huge taint on the national Party and the Senator who depends on our vote to get re-elected.”

So, what can we take away from this?

Former Democratic Governor George Wallace would be so proud. The media and their Democrats in Alabama have always been racist apparently. They are racist today, they will be racist tomorrow and will be racist forever.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 a.m.weekdays on WVNN.

Tyson Foods is blaming temporary piping installed by a contractor for pollution that killed tens of thousands of fish in a north Alabama river.

An open letter posted by an arm of the agricultural company says about 220,000 gallons of partially treated wastewater was released from a River Valley Ingredients plant at Hanceville on June 6.

The company says a contractor had installed temporary piping that failed.

It says waste reached the Black Warrior River’s Mulberry Fork, where an estimated 175,000 fish were killed.

The company says fish died because of low oxygen levels in the water, not chemicals.

The company says oxygen levels are now normal and fish are returning.

State conservation officials say it could take years for the river to recover, and area residents have filed suit.
 (Associated Press, copyright 2019)

