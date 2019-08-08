Mooney: Tuberville comments on veterans an ‘insult,’ gave Dems ‘a gift’ to hurt Trump

Even though the controversy surrounding the comments from former Auburn former head football coach Tommy Tuberville about President Donald Trump’s handling of veterans issues has died down, it is still fresh in the mind of one of his U.S. Senate opponents, State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs).

Mooney addressed the comments during an appearance on Huntsville radio’s WVNN on Wednesday.

He said Tuberville stabbed Trump “in the back about veterans” and warned his remarks gave Democrats a gift to hurt Trump.

“It’s just like what we’ve had going on this last week,” Mooney said on “The Jeff Poor Show.” “President Trump is under attack on all fronts, and you know here in our state we have Tommy Tuberville stab him in the back about veterans. If Tommy were to simply say, ‘I made a mistake,’ apologize and move on – well, that’d be great. But that’s not happening. And what’s happening is we’re giving to the Democrats a gift to them to hurt our president. It’s an insult to our president.”

“I mean, do we have a problem with the VA just like the debt?” he continued. “Yes, of course. But it existed before President Trump got here and before all of this hard work that he has put into it.”

Mooney listed some of the accomplishments of the Trump administration regarding veteran health care.

“In the first two-and-a-half years, the president placed more emphasis on veterans’ mental health than any other president in U.S. history,” Mooney said. “He passed the MISSION Act, which is ending the horrible waiting list at the VA and helping our veterans get timely care. He’s secured more than $73 billion in additional funding. He’s removed, fired, suspended and demoted more than 4,000 employees for their poor performance. He’s created a 24/7 VA White House hotline that provides huge support for veteran questions and issues surrounding the Veterans Administration. He’s helped more than 50,000 veterans find housing and access to support services.”

The Shelby County Republican went on to reiterate there was more work to do and that he had inherited many of those problems from the previous administration.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.