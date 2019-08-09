Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

3 hours ago

Dale Jackson: Tommy Tuberville should show us his driver’s license

Former Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville has been responding to questions about his carpetbagger status since he launched his campaign. Tuberville has more than leaned in on these issues. He told Huntsville’s WVNN that he moved to Alabama to run for office.

In response to a “carpetbagger” flier posted at an event in the Shoals, Tuberville said, “Yes, I’m not an everyday resident of Alabama. That’s going to be brought up. I’ve been here most of the last 20 years. I’ve had property. So, you’ll see that on TV – ‘He’s a carpetbagger.’ Yeah, I’m a carpetbagger of this country. I love this country. I love this state. I’m a carpetbagger. I pay a lot of taxes. I brag about that because I’m fortunate I’ve made a little money in my lifetime. I can do this and not take any money.”

A few days later, Tuberville was in Decatur and a questioner asked to see his drivers license so he could see that he was a “legitimate citizen of Alabama.”

Tuberville responded, “It’s in my car,” weirdly invoking Hillary Clinton’s run for Senate in New York even though she lived in Arkansas as a defense when it is straight-up carpetbagging.

Tuberville made it clear that he believed this issue was being created by State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs) and noted that he was polling at 2%.

None of these defenses are very good.

Is this the biggest issue on the table these days? Absolutely not.

Will this issue be used by Tuberville’s opponents? It absolutely will.

Tuberville’s opponents are already seeking to make this an issue. First, it will be a whisper campaign, and then it will be a direct attack.

Is that silly? Of course. Have you not been paying attention to our politics?

Will it work? Meh.

It will have an impact. Alabamians love this state and any sign of disloyalty will cost you votes.

I asked listeners of my radio show to come up with a name for the people who want to see Tommy Tuberville’s drivers license and here are there “best” answers:

  • Drivers license truthers
  • Carders
  • Bouncers
  • DMV deniers
  • Alabamians
  • Residencers
  • Never-Tubers

Here is how Tuberville can circumvent that issue: Produce an Alabama drivers license.

Send one of your staff to your car, take a picture of it and tweet it out.

If it is an Alabama license, great, but what if the expiration date is April 2019?

If it is a Florida license, good luck with that one.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 a.m.weekdays on WVNN.

60 mins ago

Auburn University ranked number one in the nation for happiest students

Auburn University was ranked number one for having the happiest students in the nation, according to The Princeton Review’s 2020 rankings released this week.

The university, located in the “Loveliest Village on the Plains,” was ranked number one in the “happiest students” category for Princeton Review’s “Best 385 Colleges” rankings.

Rankings in the study were based on surveys from 140,000 students, which included 80 questions and 385 colleges.

257


According to the results published in a news release, students said the Auburn environment is “challenging, captivating, unique and yet still timeless.” Respondents also said the southern university “provides you plenty of resources and opportunities to get a top-notch education.” Students also noted that Auburn University offers a “nurturing education, extracurricular involvement opportunities and professional skill development.”

Respondents overwhelmingly were in agreement that Auburn University is a friendly campus, with one survey respondent stating, “The Auburn Family has your back.”

“Auburn students are happy because Auburn is more than a classroom, a football stadium or a degree,” said Mary Margaret Turton, president of Auburn’s Student Government Association. “Auburn is an empowering experience where students are challenged and motivated to become men and women of the Auburn Creed; a dedication to excellence in academia and student life and a place rooted in tradition and support that becomes home.”

Other top qualities mentioned by survey participants was Auburn’s “beautiful campus,” “amazing new recreation center” and “safe downtown.” The students also complimented the array of nearby food options.

“Auburn is a diverse place with a multitude of activities, so everyone can find something they like to participate in,” said Hudson Honeywell, a junior biomedical sciences major.

He added, “What makes me happy at Auburn is I have been provided with everything I was looking for in a college.  Auburn has given me a strong education, leadership and service opportunities, supportive faculty, exciting athletic events, many social activities and a loving community.”

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.


5 hours ago

A ‘Story Worth Sharing’: Yellowhammer News and Serquest partner to award monthly grants to Alabama nonprofits

Yellowhammer News and Serquest are partnering to bring you, “A Story Worth Sharing,” a monthly award given to an Alabama based nonprofit actively making an impact through their mission. Each month, the winning organization will receive a $1,000 grant from Serquest and promotion across the Yellowhammer Multimedia platforms.

Yellowhammer and Serquest are looking for nonprofits that go above and beyond to change lives and make a difference in their communities.

Already have a nonprofit in mind to nominate? Great!

Get started here with contest guidelines and a link to submit your nomination:

125


Nominations are now open and applicants only need to be nominated once. All non-winning nominations will automatically be eligible for selection in subsequent months. Monthly winners will be announced via a feature story that will be shared and promoted on Yellowhammer’s website, email and social media platforms.

Submit your nomination here.

Our organizations look forward to sharing these heartwarming and positive stories with you over the next few months as we highlight the good works of nonprofits throughout our state.

Serquest is an Alabama based software company founded by Hammond Cobb, IV of Montgomery. The organization sees itself as, “Digital road and bridge builders in the nonprofit sector to help people get where they want to go faster, life’s purpose can’t wait.”

Learn more about Serquest here.


6 hours ago

Greg Reed: ‘God put’ coal on earth for a reason; Alabama’s miners have strong ‘sense of pride’

JASPER — Yellowhammer News on Thursday held the fourth of its 2019 News Shapers events: “West Alabama and the coal industry.”

Hosted at Musgrove Country Club, top stakeholders from industry, government and academia came together to discuss the coal industry’s impact on Alabama.

Yellowhammer co-owner Tim Howe moderated the forum, which featured Alabama Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed (R-Jasper); Philip Saunders, vice president of engineering for Warrior Met Coal; Ken Russell, director of workforce solutions for Bevill State Community College; Judith Adams, vice president of marketing for the Alabama State Port Authority; and Brett Bussman, senior vice president and general manager for Tractor & Equipment Company.

1438


Areas of focus included analysis on the past, present and future of the industry, highlighting the industry’s state and regional impacts, related workforce development efforts and community influence.

‘For me to represent those folks — it’s important’

Reed was the first panelist to speak and kicked things off by emphasizing how much the coal industry has meant to West Alabama historically — and how that special importance remains today.

He said the impressive standing room only crowd, which included a bevy of state legislators, local elected officials and representatives from various state agencies, was a tribute to the continuing impact coal has throughout the Yellowhammer State.

“Some of you have heard me say this before, but I pride myself on saying that I’m ‘the coal senator.’ And it’s because I represent Walker, Winston, Fayette, Tuscaloosa and Jefferson Counties,” Reed said. “If you look at the numbers, those are the top coal-producing counties in the state of Alabama.”

“But you go a long way back — I’m 54 years old and I grew up in Cordova, Alabama, down on the Warrior River in south Walker County,” he continued. “And just about everybody was involved in some way with the coal industry… It’s just a fiber of who I am. My wife Mitsy is with me tonight. Her grandfather was a coal miner. Her daddy was a coal miner. Both my grandfathers were retired coal miners. So, the roots run deep in this community in regards to the significance of coal.”

“And the reality is God put something in the ground, and he gave men and women the intellect to know how to extract it, be able to then use it to produce all kinds of fantastic things that are so important to our lives. So, there is a certain sense of pride in knowing that’s who you are and what you do. For me to represent those folks — it’s important.”

Reed then said while Alabama’s coal industry has experienced “ups and downs,” the present state of affairs looks relatively good.

“[T]hings are back, and they’re positive,” he advised. “They’re exciting.”

However, that has not always been the case, recent times certainly included.

Reed outlined, “We’ve had some difficult times, too. I remember — you may know (Alabama Secretary of Labor) Fitzgerald Washington … this was only, during my tenure in the Alabama Senate, only about five or six years ago. We had an event at the Jasper Civic Center that was a job fair for coal miners (who were unemployed). At that time, I had about 1,000 men and women in my district that were out of work. And the coal industry had run on tough times. That day, we signed up 1,100 men and women that were standing in there with their resume, waiting for an opportunity to ask somebody for a job when they had spent their whole life being a coal miner. The good news is most all those folks have gone back to work (in the coal industry since then). And we’ve got folks that are on the panel with me here and those of you that are sitting out there (in the crowd) that know that the industry has hired hundreds and hundreds of new folks that are making big money doing what they enjoy doing and love doing, which is a great benefit to our community.”

Jobs, jobs, jobs

Bussman then spoke about the steam/thermal coal (which is burned for power generation) industry, explaining the high startup costs that these surface miners in the state face. He said a fleet of equipment alone would easily run someone $15 million off the bat.

Not only is this equipment supporting indirect jobs in Alabama, but so is maintaining the equipment. Whether that means highly skilled mechanics or giant specialty tires for the trucks, this is still big business. Additionally, there are tools and resources needed that have provided many secondary jobs from the industry, including the mining explosives provided by companies such as Nelson Brothers. That is not even to mention the transportation jobs supported by coal, from trucking to rail to inland waterways.

Saunders built off of this in his remarks, explaining that the modern mining industry is now what people perceive it as.

Using pictures to make his point, Saunders said that long gone are the days when coal mining entailed miners using pickaxes picking out rocks out of stores of mined coal by hand.

Now, the equipment is massive, high tech and, yes, very expensive.

However, high tech equipment also calls for highly trained workers to operate and maintain them.

This is why miners at Warrior Met Coal are also highly paid, with starting annual salaries of $80,000.

Through the company’s unique collaboration with Bevill State, Saunders and Russell outlined that Warrior Met Coal has trained 600 new miners this year alone.

Saunders stressed that this public-private workforce development effort is integral to the company’s ability to thrive and grow, which in turn is crucial to the surrounding community.

This past legislative session, Bevill State’s groundbreaking mine training facility was given another major boost via an approximately $1 million grant for longwall mining training. Reed spearheaded this effort, according to the Alabama Coal Association.

A major theme from the industry and academia panelists on Thursday was that the state’s support of workforce development initiatives and infrastructure investments are crucial to the coal industry, as well as many other jobs juggernauts in Alabama.

Adams said this especially included the Rebuild Alabama Act, which will make possible the deepening and widening of the Port of Mobile’s ship channel in order to compete at the highest level of international trade.

In fact, the met coal (coal used for coke, which is a necessary component in steel and iron making) industry is by far the port’s biggest commodity exporter– and Warrior Met Coal is the port’s largest single customer by tonnage. Overall, coal accounts for 50% of the port’s total business.

Looking forward, Adams predicted that deepening the ship channel will allow Alabama’s coal exports to make a significantly increased dent in Asian markets especially.

Saunders advised that Australian met coal producers are currently Warrior’s biggest international competitor, and the Rebuild Alabama Act’s effects are expected to make the state’s met coal industry even more of a player on the worldwide stage.

Adams hailed state leaders, such as Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Legislature, for the infrastructure package and especially singled out the stalwart efforts of Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) for his support of the port improvements.

“We see the money that’s being invested and what that means for these shippers. And this industry up here (coal), they’re going to be able to load more coal,” she said. “They’re going to be able to put 20/30,000 tons more per ship, and for the first time, we think we’re going to have a competitive edge in the Asian market. We already serve Latin America and Europe… We’re excited about it.”

While things look up from this perspective, Saunders also advised that Warrior Met Coal was seriously looking into another expansion.

He said that its Blue Creek Mine has been identified as one of the largest untapped coal reserves in America. The company is studying the economic feasibility of the project, with a decision to likely come near the end of this year or early 2020.

If Warrior Met Coal does move forward with this expansion, it would probably mean another 450-700 high-paying jobs in the area.

‘This is a big deal’

This type of industry optimism can continue, with the support of the state and federal governments, Reed said.

“We’re proud of the fact that we are a pro-business state,” Reed emphasized. “We are looking for ways … minimize regulatory requirements that would cause us to not be able to see the kind of investment and growth that we have.”

He then recounted a story a vendor told him this past session that provides powerful perspective into the impact of Alabama’s coal industry across the globe and back here at home.

Met coal mined in the state is being shipped by barge down to the Port of Mobile and then shipped out to European steelmakers. Some of that steel is then sent back through the Port of Mobile to Mercedes-Benz’s manufacturing facility in Tuscaloosa, and those automobiles are enjoyed worldwide, thanks, in part, to the contributions of hardworking, proud Yellowhammer State coal miners.

“For West Alabama, this is a big deal,” Reed concluded. “And I’m just excited to be a part of it.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn


7 hours ago

‘19,000 future fans aborted’: Mysterious billboard calls Tuscaloosa ‘abortion capital of Alabama’

A new billboard has popped up in Tuscaloosa that declares “Title Town” as the “abortion capital of Alabama.”

The billboard started making the rounds on Twitter on Friday, with one user sharing an image of it along with the caption, “ABORTION NATIONAL CHAMPS!!”

156


The billboard includes a reference to ttownfacts.com, which provide statistics on abortion in America and Alabama.

The website says, “Of the 6,063 Alabama abortions in 2017, 3,148 of them occurred in Tuscaloosa. In 2017 there were 3,148 abortions and 2,538 births in Tuscaloosa.”

The website also provides an “informed decision checklist,” along with a separate list of sources for the information on the site.

No organization is listed on the website or the billboard, and domain registration searches do not yield the identity of the entity responsible for the website.

The West Alabama Women’s Center in Tuscaloosa, the Alabama Women’s Center in Huntsville and Reproductive Health Services in Montgomery are currently the state’s only active abortion clinics.

RELATED: Pro-life advocates win First Amendment showdown with City of Tuscaloosa

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn


9 hours ago

5th annual EatMGM restaurant week starts Friday in Montgomery

For the fifth year in a row, EatMGM is kicking off Friday in Montgomery.

Organized by the Montgomery Chamber of Commerce Convention & Visitor Bureau, the 10-day restaurant week event, running from August 9-18, boasts 10 days of deals, foodie get-togethers and online contests.

Local restaurants are kicking off the week with special deals up to $35, and there is even a downloadable passport option offering prizes to patrons who dine at three or more participating restaurants.

Some of the restaurants participating this year include the following:

294


Frutta Bowls
India Palace
Irish Bred Pub & Restaurant
Central
Itta Bena
The Cork and Cleaver
Vintage Year
TASTE
El Taco Soup
Cahawba House
Smoothie King
Sa Za Serious Italian Food
Sol Restaurante Mexicano & Tacqueria
Peyton’s Place
Jan’s Beach House

Simply ask for the EatMGM special when you arrive!

In addition to the restaurant specials, there are several special events guests can check out during the week as well.

  • Tap Takeover
    • Where: Cork & Cleaver
    • When: August 13, 5 – 7 p.m.
    • What: This event will feature beers from local breweries: Railyard Brewing and Common Bond
  • Bad and Boozy Lunch Hour
    • Where: Tower Taproom
    • When: August 14, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
    • What: Guests will receive a free Good, Bad and Ugly appetizer with the purchase of a beer
  • EatMGM Saturday Brunch Meet Up
    • Where: Goat Haus Beer Garden
    • When: August 17, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
    • What: Mix and mingle with local foodies
  • Sunday Funday with the Montgomery Biscuits
    • Where: Riverwalk Stadium
    • When: August 18 at 5:05 p.m.
    • What: Biscuits vs. Biloxi ballgame with loads of fun for guests of all ages! For more information about the stadium and the Montgomery Biscuits, click here.

For more information, updates, events and news about EatMGM, click here. You can stay up to date with all of EatMGM’s latest news by following EatMGM on Facebook here and Instagram here.

Erin Brown Hollis is Yellowhammer’s lifestyle contributor and host of Yellowhammer Podcast Network’s “Cheers to That” podcast. An author, speaker, lawyer, wife and mother of two, she invites you to grab a cup as she toasts the good in life, love and motherhood. Follow Erin on Instagram ErinBrownHollis or Twitter @ErinBrownHollis

