5 hours ago

Time to Thrive with Thomas Cox, Birmingham’s new way to eat

Thomas Cox began his business, Mealfit, in 2013 from his kitchen table. A friend came to him with a dilemma of how to eat healthy so Thomas used his expertise in meal planning to help. This quickly turned into his everyday life. Thomas describes how he went from coaching to now providing meal plans, ready to eat food, and guidance outside of the kitchen. Eat right, work hard and move! It is Time to Thrive with Thomas Cox!

Mealfit is a company founded on making eating easier and healthier. Thomas feels motivating people through food and lifestyle is the way he can truly impact this world

Subscribe to the Yellowhammer Radio Presents The Ford Faction podcast on iTunes or Stitcher.

5 hours ago

Limestone County man grows ‘duck tomato’

Take a gander at what a man in Limestone County grew.

On August 1, a picture of Carl Barnes and his “duck tomato” was shared on the Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful, Inc. Facebook page.

The organization shared the photo to promote their upcoming “Duck and Run 5K” on September 15, “Wacky Quacky Ducky Derby” on October 6 and “Duck Decorating Contest” spanning October and November.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

1

5 hours ago

Before endorsing corporate censorship, the Anniston Star should consider its own circumstances

In a Friday editorial, the Anniston Star gave its readers a lesson on the First Amendment.

Correctly, the Star explained that even though conspiracy radio talker Alex Jones was denied access to platforms hosted by Facebook, Apple and Google, his First Amendment rights had not been violated.

“Alex Jones’ First Amendment rights have not at all been hindered, hampered, silenced or denied. He can still (and most certainly will) continue to make outrageous claims about the government and launch untrue attacks on his political foes,” the Star editorial says. “But, as free market entities, Facebook, Apple, Twitter and all other media have every right to tell Jones that he can’t use their bullhorn to spread his fake news.”

That’s such a bold statement from a media outlet that doesn’t solely rely on web advertising to sustain itself and instead can hide behind an $8 a month paywall. It’s also a bold statement from an outlet that is on the approved list of print newspapers that make it a legally acceptable publication for legal advertisements.

The Star offers a list of Alex Jones’ indiscretions and suggests it is perfectly reasonable these tech giants to act as they had. It also dismisses the notion of a potential slippery slope that may lead to other outlets being banned because of their political stripes given the new creation of this new subjective standard.

What if we applied a subjective standard to the Anniston Star? Let’s play this game to a logical extreme and consider the implications for the newspaper launched by Col. Harry M. Ayers in 1911.

Earlier this year when it was revealed then-Anniston Star publisher H. Brandt Ayers, the son of Harry Ayers, had allegedly sexually harassed female employees by spanking them, what if certain entities determined this bastion of progressive liberalism in Alabama should be punished? It certainly wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibilities given the Star had burned a lot of bridges over the years.

Even though these supposed indiscretions happened decades ago, what’s to stop someone from saying, “They should be punished! We need to show this kind of misogynistic behavior should not be tolerated and therefore, we must make an example out of the Star. Let’s make it so that they can no longer satisfy legal requirements as an acceptable forum for legal advertising,” and therefore deny the Star a revenue stream?

That would not be preventing the Star from exercising its First Amendment rights – but that doesn’t make it right.

The Anniston Star shouldn’t be expected to defend Alex Jones, nor shouldn’t anyone.

But do us all a favor first: Spare us from your urge to use your opinion page as an avenue for a victory lap and sanctimonious justification for Alex Jones’ setback.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

6 hours ago

Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks hits back at ‘socialist’ opponent over what he calls a defamatory attack

Mud-slinging is as old as politics itself, but sometimes a line gets crossed and the person attacked fires back in kind.

The Democrat candidate for Congress in Alabama’s fifth Congressional District Peter Joffrion alleged that Congressman Mo Brooks “participated in the scheme by accepting tens of thousands of dollars in campaign contributions and by signing on to a letter drafted by the conspirators to oppose the EPA’s cleanup efforts,” which implies an unethical and illegal behavior on the Congressman’s part.

Brooks says he never signed such a letter. According to Brooks, the only letter he signed in regard to this matter was signed by six other Alabama Congressmen who represent the area involved and requested a 60-day pause to allow for public comment, which the Obama administration granted.

Congressman Brooks did not hold back when he told WVNN radio and Yellowhammer News what he thought about these accusations.

“The accusation that I participated in criminal conduct is patently false. There is zero … evidence to support Peter Joffrion’s accusations. He just made it up for personal gain. The accusation that I signed a letter to oppose the EPA’s clean up efforts, that is patently false. There is zero evidence to support that accusation rendered by Peter Joffrion,” said Brooks.

The facts of this issue do not seem that complex. Joffrion has a campaign that has an uphill battle. He needs attention and he can’t get that by talking about what Brooks calls his “socialistic policies.” This is desperation by Joffrion, but as long as media outlets act like stenographers and just repeat lies sent out via press releases, candidates will continue to behave this way.

Listen to the entire interview here:

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a conservative talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

7 hours ago

‘Supermarket of Veterans Benefits’ to be held at Houston County Farm Center August 24

The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) is hosting a “Supermarket of Veterans Benefits” on Friday, Aug. 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Houston County Farm Center Complex in Dothan.

At the free event, veterans and their dependents will be able to “shop” for benefits and services, receiving guidance from state and federal officials regarding their eligibility.

“There are many agencies that provide benefits and services to veterans, and this is a great opportunity for veterans to learn about many of them in one day,” Clyde Marsh, ADVA Commissioner, said in a statement. “Since we began this program, we have assisted thousands of veterans and their families receive their earned benefits.”

The department hosted a similar event last November in Florence.

For more information about the event, contact the Houston County Veterans Service Office at (334) 677-4749, or the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs at (334) 242-5084.

1

9 hours ago

Shelby County school resource officer goes viral for back to school photo

An Alabama school resource officer has gone viral in a back to school Facebook post.

Tuesday, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office posted a picture on Facebook of Sergeant Nathan Kendrick, a school resource officer, as he “reluctantly” posed for his first day of school photo.

As of Friday, the post had over 9,300 reactions, 1,300 comments and 22,500 shares.

In the viral post, Kendrick can be seen holding a Spider-Man lunch box and a sign that reads: “2018 1st Day of School.”


Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

1

