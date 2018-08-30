This weekend’s comprehensive college football TV schedule
For a printable version, click here. Pro tip: Save the image below to your phone for quick and easy access all weekend.
(Note: All times are Central)
For a printable version, click here. Pro tip: Save the image below to your phone for quick and easy access all weekend.
(Note: All times are Central)
A Politico report on Wednesday speculated Attorney General Jeff Sessions was close to being fired because President Trump made fun of his southern accent and Alabama education, however questions are now arising over the veracity of their reporting.
The article, written by Eliana Johnson and Elana Schor, relied entirely on anonymous sources in the form of “aides” to make the controversial assertions.
Politico claims “Trump has come to resent” Sessions, “griping to aides and lawmakers that the attorney general doesn’t have the Ivy League pedigree the president prefers, that he can’t stand his Southern accent and that Sessions isn’t a capable defender of the president on television — in part because he ‘talks like he has marbles in his mouth,’ the president has told aides.”
Trump also mocks Sessions’ degree from University of Alabama rather than an Ivy League law school. https://t.co/qWZAeXRUYy
— David Frum (@davidfrum) August 30, 2018
Sessions still has the crucial backing of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who told reporters Tuesday, “I have total confidence in the attorney general; I think he ought to stay exactly where he is.”
Majority Whip John Cornyn (R-Texas), the second-highest ranking Republican in the Senate, has joined Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) in making public statements of support for Sessions in recent days.
Thursday, Bloomberg confirmed in an interview with the president that Sessions’ job is safe — at least until the midterm elections in November.
“I just would love to have him do a great job,” Trump added in the interview.
Trump, since March of 2017, has repeatedly called Sessions out for recusing himself from the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
Sessions’ recusal was followed by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointing Robert Mueller as special counsel to oversee what has turned into a wide-ranging probe, including whether people around Trump conspired with the Russians and whether the president attempted to obstruct justice.
Trump has also criticized Sessions as “weak” for failing to aggressively pursue Republican allegations of bias against the president in the Justice Department and FBI.
Sessions’ inability to “control” his department was “a regrettable thing,” Trump said in an interview last week with Fox News.
Sessions responded to criticism directly for the first time, saying, “While I am attorney general, the actions of the Department of Justice will not be improperly influenced by political considerations.”
Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn
United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was busy this week, arresting illegal immigrants in Alabama.
WZDX in Huntsville on Thursday reported on ICE’s raids across the northern part of the state.
“ICE has arrested a total of approximately 30 persons in violation of federal immigration law across Northern Alabama this week in accordance with its ongoing daily enforcement activity,” Brian Cox, Southern Region Communications Director for ICE, said, per WZDX.
He continued, “These arrests were made by Alabama-based officers regularly assigned to the area who conduct targeted enforcement actions as part of their everyday duties.”
Officials with the Alabama Coalition for Immigrant Justice (ACIJ) report the raids largely happened in the area of Drake Avenue and Patton Road in Huntsville.
Illegal immigrants who are captured go to the DeKalb County Jail and are then transferred to Louisiana.
The ACIJ, who on Facebook mentioned that the raids also affected the Decatur area, is urging people who spot ICE agents to take pictures.
Reports also indicate ICE is getting more aggressive in seeking out illegal immigrants in the state under the Trump administration.
“Typically in the past with the past administration, ICE would come with a warrant for a person who had committed a crime,” the ACIJ’s Yalitza LaFontaine explained, per WZDX.
She continued, “What we’re discovering now is it’s more open. I was just talking to a woman this morning whose husband was just getting gas.”
LaFontaine urged people to not incriminate themselves if questioned or picked up by ICE.
Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn
The media is biased towards Democrats and biased against Republicans. This isn’t conjecture. It is fact.
The coverage of Governor Kay Ivey’s response to a gaggle of reporters has been “misreported” and weaponized by unscrupulous members of the media and political operatives, but I repeat myself.
This video is terrible. I feel bad for Ivey. But… she's running for governor and this just isn't OK. #alpolitics pic.twitter.com/qwngRbpKl3
— Josh Moon (@Josh_Moon) August 27, 2018
The attempt here is to prove that the governor is unfit for office, but the tweet and the television station it came from did not report that event honestly.
Yellowhammer News has obtained the entire audio of that interaction the governor had with the press; it paints a very different picture than the media reported.
Audio from the report as follows:
The governor is asked about a debate with Walt Maddox twice and she gave the same answer each time.
The first time, NBC 15’s James Gordon asked, “What about debating the Democratic candidate? Have you given that any consideration? I know he has asked, others have asked. What are your thoughts today?”
Ivey instantly responded, “The only folks that ever bring that up is my opponents and y’all. I’m busy about focusing on education and putting people back to work and its working and that’s the winning strategy. And I am going to stay focused on my efforts.”
That answer did not make it to a newscast.
But they decided to use another station’s reporter asking the same question later and included the governor’s clearly annoyed response in their newscast and tweet.
Do you think Gov. Ivey owes her constituents a debate? https://t.co/l5sVMSVWhg pic.twitter.com/x75zJQK9K8
— NBC 15 (@mynbc15) August 28, 2018
But, as I pointed out before, even in that instance, they left out the actual answer to the question.
In their defense, they did include this in their online version:
NBC 15 News asked: “Do you owe the people of Alabama a debate?” The governor, after a moment of silence, said, “People don’t ask me for that, it’s y’all.”
But was that an NBC 15 reporter who asked that question? It definitely wasn’t James Gordon who already asked that question and surely got video of the answer.
So, why did the guy reporting the story leave his question and answer on the cutting room floor? Why use an answer and framing that embarrasses the governor?
There is only one reason that makes any sense: The media is biased towards Democrats and biased against Republicans. This isn’t conjecture. It is fact.
When Cullen Potter was born at just 22 weeks in March, Molli, his mom, wrote on Facebook that doctors gave the premature baby just a two percent chance of survival, The Telegraph reports.
But after more than five months inside the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at the University of South Alabama Children’s and Women’s Hospital in Mobile, Cullen beat the odds — and has just left to go home for the very first time.
A video shows the celebration as Cullen miraculously “graduates” from the hospital in a cap and gown that his parents bought for him at Build-A-Bear.
A nurse is seen carrying Cullen as commencement music plays in the background. As she walks the baby boy down a hallway, a group of smiling people watch and join in the adulation.
“Where’s the diploma at?” one on-looker asks.
Renee Rogers, nurse manager for the NICU, said that it is always an “emotional” moment when a child can leave their hospital in good health after an early birth, according to Good Morning America.
“Our families spend a lot of time here and we become family with each other,” Rogers said. “When it’s time to go home, it’s emotional not just for the families but for the staff as well.”
For the Potter family, getting to “graduation” was by no means easy.
Molli explained that 2017 brought two miscarriages, and she spent three weeks in a Florida hospital due to complications with Cullen’s pregnancy.
Doctors there barely gave the baby a chance of living, so her husband reached out to more than a dozen hospitals searching for someone willing to give Cullen the opportunity to live.
Along came the University of South Alabama Children’s and Women’s Hospital. They performed an emergency C-Section and nursed Cullen to health.
Now the baby boy, with an “adjusted age” of one-month, is home with his grateful parents and big brother Kayden.
“Well, here’s our 2%,” Molli wrote on Facebook.
She continued, “Perfect in every way. God is good big boy.”
Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn
An Alabama appeals court has upheld the murder conviction and life sentence of a 19-year-old man accused of fatally beating a man with a baseball bat.
AL.com reports the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals upheld the 2017 conviction and sentencing of Eric Matthew Blackerby on Wednesday.
Blackerby, of Alabaster, was convicted last August of beating 19-year-old William Allen Neff with an aluminum baseball bat in 2015.
Trial evidence said Blackerby’s older brother had gotten into a fight with Neff over a girl. Evidence said Blackerby, who was 16 years old at the time, then struck Neff with the bat. Neff later died.
Blackerby said at the trial that he hit Neff at least twice with the bat, and a coroner’s report says one of those strikes was fatal.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)
Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.