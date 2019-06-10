Special election primary Tuesday for Montgomery’s HD 74 seat

Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

MONTGOMERY — A primary will be held Tuesday in the special election race for Alabama House District 74, which became vacant upon the tragic passing of beloved State Rep. Dimitri Polizos (R-Montgomery) in March.

There is only one Democrat on the ballot.

Michael Fritz, Tobias Grant, Jesse Caleb Heifner, Jay King, Charlotte Meadows and Daniel Sparkman are running for the Republican nomination.

Polling has consistently shown Meadows leading, boosted by her relatively high name identification in the district given her prior run for this seat and her service on the Montgomery County Board of Education.

However, Yellowhammer News has seen polling leading up to Tuesday that pointed to Sparkman closing the gap.

Yet, as in all special elections, turnout will determine who leads the only poll that matters at the end of Election Day. The primary has been pretty tame thus far, but things heated up a little bit on the last day of campaigning when Meadows’ campaign posted on Facebook that she had been endorsed by the National Rifle Association (NRA) Political Victory Fund (PVF), despite the fact that the NRA has not endorsed anyone in the race.

Meadows quickly took the post down and replaced it with a new message that reflects the reality of her having received an “AQ” grade, which is the highest possible for a non-incumbent. The “Q” stands for the NRA questionnaire that these non-incumbent grades are based off of.

Sparkman has also received an “AQ” grade. Grant and King both received a “F” grade. Heifner and Fritz both received a “?” grade.

The NRA-PVF describes a “F” grade holder as: “True enemy of gun owners’ rights. A consistent anti-gun candidate who always opposes gun owners’ rights and/or actively leads anti-gun legislative efforts, or sponsors anti-gun legislation.”

The “?” grade is explained as: “Refused to answer the NRA-PVF candidate questionnaire or a candidate who has made contradictory statements or taken positions that are inconsistent with the candidate’s answers to the NRA-PVF candidate questionnaire or previous record. A rating of ‘?’ often indicates indifference, if not outright hostility, to gun owners’ and sportsmen’s rights.”

Monday’s Facebook incident came after Meadows’ campaign recently sent out a mailer that says she is the “only candidate ever endorsed by NRA” in the race. This is alluding to her 2014 primary runoff endorsement by the NRA when she was running against Polizos.

In a statement to Yellowhammer News, Sparkman said, “It’s an honor to receive the highest rating possible by the NRA-PVF. I’m also thankful for a 100% Pro-Gun rating from the National Association for Gun Rights.”

He added, “Once elected, I will continue to fight for the rights of gun owners and will always protect the second amendment.”

Meadows is endorsed by the Alabama Farmers Federation and the Alabama Forestry Association in the race.

HD 74 residents can find their polling place here.

Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

A Republican primary runoff, if necessary, will be held on the same date as Montgomery’s mayoral election – Tuesday, August 27 – and the general election is scheduled for Tuesday, November 12.

If a Republican candidate in Tuesday’s primary gets over 50% and a runoff is not necessary, the general election will be August 27.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News.

For most of the history of our country, it was widely accepted, as I firmly believe now, that life begins at conception, that we are all fearfully and wonderfully made in God’s image. The thought of prematurely ending a pregnancy was considered in stark, unreconcilable contrast to the principles of our founding of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

Support for the rights of the unborn was not a partisan political issue. The taking of an innocent life created by God was wrong and always would be.

How times have changed! Since Roe v. Wade, support for abortion has steadily grown stronger within the Democratic Party. Today, with the party almost completely taken over by its radical, progressive wing, abortion has become a litmus test for candidates. Whether its late-term abortions or even so-called after-birth abortions – what we in Alabama would call murder – Democrats seem to be trying to outdo one another by how far outside of the mainstream they can fall on this issue.

Earlier this year, President Trump’s call in his State of the Union speech for Congress to ban late-term abortions was met with almost universal condemnation from Democrats. Months later, to little surprise, Speaker Pelosi has yet to take any action to do so.

Just recently, the House Democrat campaign committee canceled a fundraiser for one of their members because he held pro-life positions. Truly there is no longer a place in the Democrat party for anyone who believes in rights and protections for the unborn.

There is even growing support on the presidential trail for eliminating the Hyde Amendment, in place for over 40 years, which bars Medicaid, Medicare and other federal health programs from paying for abortions.

Two of the most shocking displays of the newly emboldened radicalism within the Democrat party are bills in New York and Virginia that would extend abortion rights up until and, according to the governor of Virginia, even beyond the point of birth. This is outrageous, and my Republican colleagues and I are fighting back.

Last week, on the floor of the House of Representatives, I asked for unanimous consent for the House to consider a bill I have cosponsored called the Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act. This bill ensures any infant born alive after a failed abortion receives the same protections as any newborn. Unfortunately, Democratic leadership denied my request, turned off my microphone, and refused to recognize me again.

Every American deserves to know where their elected representative stands on this issue. Democrats seem to think this issue will go away, but I promise you, I will not let it go away.

I believe we are coming to a point in America where the tide will turn and people will demand an end to the injustice and barbarism of abortions. Every single life is precious and worth fighting for, and I am proud to lead this fight for the unborn.

Rebecca and I are the proud parents of four children, Patrick, Kathleen, Laura and Colin. Each of them is an indescribable blessing, and we love them dearly. We taught our children to read, swim and ride a bike. We studied the Bible and shared our faith with them, and we helped them through their schoolwork and athletic pursuits. Now adults, our children have begun experiencing the blessings of parenthood.

I find it difficult to understand how someone can experience the joys of raising a child and yet support abortion.

While abortion is unpleasant to even think about, we owe it to the unborn to be loud advocates for them. It’s the right thing to do, and I am thankful to have the opportunity to fight for Alabama values like these in Washington.

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne is a Republican from Fairhope.

BIRMINGHAM — Governor Kay Ivey on Monday announced her “Take the Lead, Alabama” initiative, an effort to raise awareness over K-12 education issues in the state and rally support for an important referendum on the state’s March 2020 primary election ballot.

Legislative leaders from both parties joined Ivey for a press conference at the McWane Science Center to express their steadfast, bipartisan commitment to education reform in the state of Alabama, calling on the people to approve SB 397 in the upcoming referendum.

This constitutional amendment, sponsored by Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston), represents a historic overhaul of the state school board. The proposal would change Alabama’s current, elected State Board of Education to a governor-appointed Alabama Commission on Elementary and Secondary Education.

SB 397 received overwhelming support in the Alabama legislature during the 2019 regular session. The Senate passed the legislation unanimously and the House vote was 78-21.

The constitutional amendment would also establish the Secretary of Elementary and Secondary Education, appointed by the commission, to replace the current state superintendent position. The governor’s appointments and the secretary must be confirmed by the Senate and will be required to have the geographical, gender and racial diversity that reflects the state public-school population.

Alabama is one of only six states with an elected school board appointing a chief state school officer. All of Alabama’s neighboring states have governor-appointed school boards.

Additionally, the Yellowhammer State’s public education system was ranked number 50 in the United States in a report published last month and has consistently been stagnant (at best) near the bottom of other national K-12 educational rankings for years.

Speaking to attendees at the Monday press conference, Ivey emphasized this effort is a continuation of the core promise she made to the people of Alabama when she assumed office in 2017: Alabama’s education system has been broken for years, starting with its system of governance at the top, and Ivey is dedicated to righting the ship.

“Since taking office, I’ve made improving education a top priority. As a former teacher, I recognize that strong leadership and a strong plan are necessary components to improving our education system,” Ivey said. “Through my ‘Take the Lead, Alabama’ initiative, we will shake up how we do things in our state to improve educational outcomes for students in every region. I encourage every Alabamian to join me in supporting this constitutional amendment, so that Alabama can take the lead!”

Marsh, after spearheading the legislative side of the proposal, is continuing to be an integral advocate ahead of the referendum.

“Our current system is broken,” Marsh has said previously. “We need systemic changes to our education system and it starts at the top.”

At the press conference, he thanked Ivey for her support and dedication to improving education in the state

“No issue is more important in Alabama than education,” Marsh stressed. “Next March, the voters will have the chance to send a strong message that we want a school board that is capable of making decisions in the best interests of our schools, teachers and students.”

The top states in The National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) —Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Virginia, Florida, Indiana, Vermont, South Dakota, Iowa — have governor-appointed boards. Studies have shown that states where governors appoint state education chiefs perform better than states where chiefs gain their posts by other means.

Marsh added, “I believe students learn best when innovation is allowed to take place in the classroom. If we have a school board that is made up of qualified individuals who are held accountable, we can increase local control, reduce the amount of time the Legislature spends on education reform and put the power back where it belongs, in the hands of educators.”

This constitutional amendment would also establish the commission’s functions, as provided by general law, and would also specifically include emphasis on implementing a consistent course of study standards; comprehensive teacher certification and professional development programs; and an accountability and assessment program.

This explicitly includes that SB 397 would mandate that the newly formed commission replace Common Core in Alabama.

Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed (R-Jasper) has previously said, “This is a solid reform — I appreciate Senator Marsh for moving this bill forward, Governor Kay Ivey for supporting it, and I urge the voters of Alabama to approve its passage in March.”

House Ways and Means Education Chairman Bill Poole (R-Tuscaloosa) carried the bill in the House.

Additional legislative headliners like House Majority Nathaniel Ledbetter (R-Rainsville), House Majority Whip Danny Garrett (R-Trussville), State Rep. Terri Collins (R-Decatur), State Rep. Allen Baker (R-Brewton), State Sen. Cam Ward (R-Alabaster), State Rep. Pebblin Warren (D-Tuskegee) and State Rep. Barbara Boyd (D-Anniston) were on hand Monday to show their support, saying educating Alabama’s students transcends politics.

At the end of the press conference, Ivey also signed SB 398, a Marsh-sponsored bill passed as a companion to SB 397 that would ensure the governor would consult with members of the minority caucuses in the legislature when appointing minority members to the Alabama Commission on Elementary and Secondary Education, if the referendum is successful.

“I applaud the Legislature for giving final passage to a law that will guarantee the Legislature’s minority party a strong voice during the appointment process. Bipartisanship has and will continue to be a major focus of my administration,” Ivey remarked.

She added, “This legislation reaffirms that in order for us to make substantial and positive changes to our state’s education system, we must all work together. By doing so, we will undoubtedly create a better future for our students… It’s time to take the lead, Alabama!”

For more information on the dire statistics related to Alabama’s education rankings and outcomes, along with more information on the “Take the Lead, Alabama” campaign, click here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News.

Anyone that was paying attention to the actual debate that was happening in the Alabama legislature while they were passing “one of the nation’s most restrictive abortion bans” could tell you the reasoning for the wording of the legislation.

Alabama State House sponsor Rep. Terri Collins (R-Decatur) made it clear that the bill did not exempt victims of rape and incest from the bill in order to directly challenge Roe v. Wade.

The media and their Democrats were going to attack Alabama and the people who voted for this bill no matter what. Obviously, not exempting rape and incest gave the opponents of the bill and extra sledgehammer to swing around.

But make no mistake, these folks were going to react the way they did regardless.

On Sunday, Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia) appeared on Yellowhammer News’ “Guerrilla Politics” and addressed these exemptions.

McCutcheon was asked if the legislature was really considering adding exemptions to rape and incest to the legislation in future sessions.

“Absolutely, yes,” he said. “That has been discussed.”

Watch:

When further pressed, McCutcheon reiterated what the strategy was for this bill all along, outlining, “The gist is we want to go back to state rights, we want the federal government to stay out of this issue. We want to have that debate on the floor.”

My takeaway:

Alabama legislators should have made this more clear as the bill was being debated.

The public relations failure on this issue is unfortunate. At a minimum, Governor Kay Ivey, the sponsors of this bill and the leaders of the legislative chambers should have been more outspoken on this strategy.

Members of the media, myself included, could have drilled down on this more clearly and pointed out that the exemptions would be added later.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

Auburn University’s astronomy and physics students are getting a new place to call home.

WSFA-TV reports university officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday for the 62,500-square-foot (5,806-square-meter) Leach Science Center addition.

The expansion cost $24 million and includes a lot of features that students can look forward to starting this fall.

College of Sciences and Mathematics Dean Nicholas Giordano says the addition includes the astronomy terrace — a rooftop set up so that it can hold 18 telescopes that students can use for their astronomy classes.

It also features multiple group study areas and nine new labs.

Giordano says prior to the new addition, different parts of the physics department were housed in various places on campus.

Now, he says, they’ll all be under the same roof.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Tourism officials in northwest Alabama say they hope the Tennessee RiverLine project happens soon.

The Tennessee RiverLine is a planned system of trails along the Tennessee River from Knoxville, Tennessee, to Paducah Kentucky, The TimesDaily reported.

The proposed trail would provide access points for people kayaking or canoeing the river.

The main goals of the project include connecting communities to each other and creating economic investment in each area, said Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area Director Carrie Barske Crawford.

“It’s about making our community more friendly to river travelers while connecting to other cities,” Crawford said at a recent meeting of the Florence-Lauderdale Tourism Board.

In the Shoals region of northwest Alabama, students at the University of North Alabama are helping to come up with ways the region can tie into the trail.

“One of the main goals at the Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area is to seek out opportunities and projects that enhance the educational experience of students at UNA,” Crawford said in a news release. “The Tennessee RiverLine project will engage students across campus as we move forward with mapping potential trail locations, creating interpretive signage about the history of our region to be placed along the trail, and developing outdoor recreation programs related to the RiverLine.”

Students in the outdoor recreation, public history and geography programs are a few who may benefit from this experience, Crawford said.

The Shoals is among five Tennessee River “pilot” communities working to create the continuous regional trail system.

Others are Roane County, Tennessee; Bridgeport, Alabama; Benton County, Tennessee; and Paducah-McCraken County, Kentucky.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

