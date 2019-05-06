Charlotte Meadows scores ALFA, Forestry endorsements in Montgomery’s HD-74 race
Two of Alabama’s conservative political juggernauts have become the first to endorse in the Alabama House District 74 special election primary.
On Friday, the Alabama Farmers Federation announced its endorsement of Charlotte Meadows, who is running in the Republican primary along with Daniel Sparkman, Michael Fritz, Tobias Grant, Jesse Caleb Heifner and Jay King.
Then, Meadows’ momentum was given a further boost Monday when the Alabama Forestry Association also endorsed her. No other statewide industry, business, civic or political organizations have yet made an endorsement in this highly competitive race to replace the late State Rep. Dimitri Polizos (R-Montgomery), who tragically passed away in March.
“I’m excited to have received the endorsements of both Alfa and the Forestry Association,” Meadows said in a statement to Yellowhammer News. “Both are strong organizations that share my conservative, pro-family, pro-growth philosophy.”
She added, “Our campaign has already knocked on more than a thousand doors. I’m talking directly with the citizens of District 74 about my vision for improving our schools, supporting our teachers, insisting that government be more fiscally accountable, and making our city safer. Together, we can make Montgomery a better place to live, work, worship, and raise a family.”
Meadows holds an undergraduate degree in accounting and a master’s degree in business administration. She is a small business owner of Alabama Allergy and Asthma Clinic with her husband, Dr. Allen Meadows, and is the co-founder of LEAD Academy.
A leading school choice advocate, Meadows is also a member of the Alabama Republican Executive Committee and a former member of the Montgomery County School Board. Meadows and her husband, who raised three children in Alabama’s capital city, are active members of the Montgomery Capital Rotary Club and attend Harvest Family Church.
In a press release, Montgomery County Farmers Federation President Jeremy Brown praised Meadows as “a business leader and education advocate who understands the needs of the people of this district.”
“She is a conservative who will represent the needs of our district well in the Legislature, just as she has been doing in our community for years,” Brown concluded.
Rayford Mack is the only Democrat running for the seat.
Alabama Forestry Association Executive Vice President Chris Isaacson advised, “We believe that Charlotte Meadows is the best candidate to represent District 74. Her record of advocating for conservative policies combined with her experience running a business for the past twenty-five years set her apart from the other candidates.”
Sparkman, the former press secretary to Governor Kay Ivey, was undeterred by not receiving these early endorsements.
“While I fully support farmers and agriculture as Alabama’s top economic driver, I am focused on the issues directly affecting District 74, such as improving Montgomery’s schools, bringing more and better jobs and protecting our unborn children,” Sparkman said in a statement to Yellowhammer News. “I look forward to earning the votes of my neighbors and being successful on June 11th.”
A Republican primary runoff, if necessary, will be held on the same date as Montgomery’s mayoral election – Tuesday, August 27 – and the general election is scheduled for Tuesday, November 12.
If a candidate in the primary gets over 50 percent and a runoff is not necessary, the general election will be August 27.
Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn