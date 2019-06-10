Byrne: On abortion, we cannot remain silent

For most of the history of our country, it was widely accepted, as I firmly believe now, that life begins at conception, that we are all fearfully and wonderfully made in God’s image. The thought of prematurely ending a pregnancy was considered in stark, unreconcilable contrast to the principles of our founding of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

Support for the rights of the unborn was not a partisan political issue. The taking of an innocent life created by God was wrong and always would be.

How times have changed! Since Roe v. Wade, support for abortion has steadily grown stronger within the Democratic Party. Today, with the party almost completely taken over by its radical, progressive wing, abortion has become a litmus test for candidates. Whether its late-term abortions or even so-called after-birth abortions – what we in Alabama would call murder – Democrats seem to be trying to outdo one another by how far outside of the mainstream they can fall on this issue.

Earlier this year, President Trump’s call in his State of the Union speech for Congress to ban late-term abortions was met with almost universal condemnation from Democrats. Months later, to little surprise, Speaker Pelosi has yet to take any action to do so.

Just recently, the House Democrat campaign committee canceled a fundraiser for one of their members because he held pro-life positions. Truly there is no longer a place in the Democrat party for anyone who believes in rights and protections for the unborn.

There is even growing support on the presidential trail for eliminating the Hyde Amendment, in place for over 40 years, which bars Medicaid, Medicare and other federal health programs from paying for abortions.

Two of the most shocking displays of the newly emboldened radicalism within the Democrat party are bills in New York and Virginia that would extend abortion rights up until and, according to the governor of Virginia, even beyond the point of birth. This is outrageous, and my Republican colleagues and I are fighting back.

Last week, on the floor of the House of Representatives, I asked for unanimous consent for the House to consider a bill I have cosponsored called the Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act. This bill ensures any infant born alive after a failed abortion receives the same protections as any newborn. Unfortunately, Democratic leadership denied my request, turned off my microphone, and refused to recognize me again.

Every American deserves to know where their elected representative stands on this issue. Democrats seem to think this issue will go away, but I promise you, I will not let it go away.

I believe we are coming to a point in America where the tide will turn and people will demand an end to the injustice and barbarism of abortions. Every single life is precious and worth fighting for, and I am proud to lead this fight for the unborn.

Rebecca and I are the proud parents of four children, Patrick, Kathleen, Laura and Colin. Each of them is an indescribable blessing, and we love them dearly. We taught our children to read, swim and ride a bike. We studied the Bible and shared our faith with them, and we helped them through their schoolwork and athletic pursuits. Now adults, our children have begun experiencing the blessings of parenthood.

I find it difficult to understand how someone can experience the joys of raising a child and yet support abortion.

While abortion is unpleasant to even think about, we owe it to the unborn to be loud advocates for them. It’s the right thing to do, and I am thankful to have the opportunity to fight for Alabama values like these in Washington.

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne is a Republican from Fairhope.