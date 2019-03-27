Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

3 hours ago

State Rep. Dimitri Polizos passes away

State Rep. Dimitri Polizos (R-Montgomery) passed away Wednesday morning after suffering a massive heart attack Tuesday afternoon.

Polizos, 68, was first elected to the District 74 seat in a special election in December 2013. He was re-elected in 2014 and again in November. Polizos served on the Montgomery County Commission from 2004 until his election to the House.

Born and raised in Montgomery, Polizos graduated from Troy State University, as it was known then, with a degree in business. He was the gregarious owner of Mr. Gus’ Ristorante, specializing in Greek and Italian food, as well as “home cooking.”

Elected officials across the state mourned Polizo’s death on Wednesday, honoring a friend, colleague, champion of conservatism and small business and a family man with “a true servant’s heart.”

“Representative Polizos was a man of honor and distinction. He was first and foremost a proud family man and member of his community,” Governor Kay Ivey said in a statement. “He was a successful small business owner who believed in hard work and treating people the right way. Each day when he went to work in the State House he took that viewpoint with him and served the people of his district with their best interests in mind. His presence will be missed.”

Polizos is survived by his wife Dorothy, three children and five grandchildren. Funeral services have not been announced at this time.

The governor said, “My prayers for peace and comfort are with his wife Dorothy and their family during this difficult time.”

Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia) released a statement, saying, “Rep. Polizos leaves behind a lasting legacy of public service that others would do well to emulate.”

McCutcheon’s statement as follows:

Dimitri Polizos was a man with a true servant’s heart, which was on full display whenever he was filling the needs of his constituents in House District 74, the residents of the Montgomery County Commission district he once represented, or the customers in the many landmark restaurants he owned and operated.

Quick with a smile and an encouraging word to all he met, Rep. Polizos was a unifying and positive force in the Alabama House, and his presence and big personality will be deeply missed.

Memories of Rep. Polizos bring to mind the words in Matthew 23:11 – 12, which read, ‘The greatest among you shall be your servant. Whoever exalts himself will be humbled, and whoever humbles himself will be exalted.’

Our thoughts, prayers, and condolences go out to his family and his scores of friends who can all rest assured in the knowledge that Rep. Polizos leaves behind a lasting legacy of public service that others would do well to emulate.

House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter (R-Rainsville) released a statement, saying, “Rep. Polizos was universally respected, liked, and appreciated by members on both sides of the political aisle, which offers true testament to his innate kindness and easygoing nature.”

Ledbetter’s statement as follows:

The members of the House Republican Caucus are profoundly saddened by the loss of our friend, our colleague, and our fellow lawmaker, State Rep. Dimitri Polizos.

Throughout his legislative service, Rep. Polizos demonstrated his commitment to the conservative principles and ideals that remain at the core of our Alabama Republican Party, and he worked each day to ensure that the needs of his legislative district were met.

A tireless worker for both his constituents and his customers, Rep. Polizos would often spend all day representing his district in the Alabama State House and devote all night to serving the patrons of his famous Mr. G’s restaurant.

In the sometimes partisan and rancorous atmosphere of the Alabama State House, Rep. Polizos was universally respected, liked, and appreciated by members on both sides of the political aisle, which offers true testament to his innate kindness and easygoing nature.

House District 74 is better for having had Dimitri Polizos as its state representative, and all of us who served with him are better for having had the privilege of calling him our friend.

The thoughts and prayers of all of the members of the House Republican Caucus remain with his family at this time of great loss.

Secretary of State John Merrill said in a Facebook post, “This morning, Cindy and I were so very sad to learn of the passing of our dear friend Dimitri Polizos! I first met Dimitri in 2013 after his election to the Alabama legislature! As a member of the House of Representatives, I had the privilege to sit by him during his first term in office! We frequently visited Mr. G’s Ristorante and he was always there and always joined us during our meal! We will miss him, his smile, and his words of encouragement more than I can express!‬”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

60 mins ago

Eight Alabama companies honored with Governor’s Trade Excellence Awards

Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday announced the winners of the 2019 Governor’s Trade Excellence Awards, which recognize companies that fuel Alabama’s robust export business and sell their innovative designs and products in markets worldwide.

This year’s honorees include key players in the transportation industry, which has sparked new jobs and investments in communities across the Yellowhammer State.

“Our winners this year range in size from the small business to the large corporation, and also hail from different parts of Alabama. They each represent the type of company that makes us strong as a state,” Ivey said in a statement. “We also see a concentration of firms in the aerospace and automotive industries, which underscores the importance of these industries to our economy.”

Award winners as follows:

Aerostar: The Mobile-based company provides component maintenance on civilian aircraft, with a customer base that covers Asia, Europe, Africa and the Americas. Established in 2011 with two employees and a 6,000-square-foot facility, Aerostar has grown to 35 employees and more than 25,000 square feet, with space to grow its workforce to 60. The company is targeting Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Pacific Rim to capitalize on projected air traffic growth in those regions.

GKN Aerospace–Alabama: The Tallassee facility is part of GKN Aerospace, a global first-tier supplier of airframe and engine structures, components, assemblies and engineering services to aircraft prime contractors. More than 800 employees produce composite aerostructures for major aerospace industry partners, including Bell Helicopter Textron, Sikorsky, HondaJet, Airbus, Lockheed Martin, Boeing and GE Aviation.

Help Lightning: The Birmingham company delivers patented, mobile augmented reality and virtual interactive presence technologies. Through Help Lightning’s services, experts in the technical, health care, manufacturing and service fields can show a resolution, not just describe it. The company is reimagining how businesses, customers and employees give and receive help.

Polyvance: Rainsville’s Polyvance repairs damaged plastic automotive bumpers and also provides a range of related products. In 2006, the company was the first in the industry to commercialize nitrogen plastic welding for the repair of thermoplastic parts, and the technology is now a recognized standard for the sector. Export sales have long been a priority for Polyvance, accounting for about 10 percent of total sales, with expansions under way in both Latin America and Asia.

Port of Huntsville: Known officially as the Huntsville-Madison County Airport Authority, the Port of Huntsville incorporates Huntsville International Airport (HSV), International Intermodal Center and Jetplex Industrial Park. It is an inland port facility and has the only scheduled international cargo flights in the state, with roundtrip cargo flights to Europe and Mexico, inbound flights from China and outbound flights to Brazil. HSV ranks 18th among continental U.S. airports in international air cargo volume. The International Intermodal Center ships and receives ocean containers, by rail, to and from both East and West Coast seaports.

RMCI Inc.: RMCI of Huntsville designed and created a system that is installed on aircraft to detect emerging faults and prevent mechanical failure. This health and usage monitoring system has the ability to track the mechanical health of the aircraft, and the company has experience analyzing data from more than 3,000 helicopters. RMCI aggressively pursues global markets with travel to Colombia, New Zealand, Morocco, Spain, France, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Canada, Singapore, the Netherlands, and Malaysia.

Trinity Highway Products: This company has been leading the way for innovation in crash cushion impact protection for highway and work zone safety since 1969. It first began operations in California in 1969, but the manufacturing plant was relocated to Pell City in 1985. The Alabama plant manufactures and ships proprietary products to all 50 states and 70 countries. Trinity’s international business is directed by sales offices in the U.S., Colombia, Singapore, Sweden and the United Kingdom. With a network of distributors spanning over 70 countries, Trinity’s footprint reaches markets in every corner of the world.

Zorn Molds Inc.: This Trafford company designs and manufactures several types of high-quality CNC machined molds and parts, including fishing lure molds, soft plastic molds, blister pack molds, investment casting molds, Styrofoam molds and general CNC machined parts. The business, which started more than 25 years ago serving the fishing lure industry, has diversified to grow into other sectors.

‘These companies are on the cutting edge’

The award presentations Wednesday came after the Alabama Department of Commerce earlier this month announced that the value of Alabama exports topped $21 billion last year, with shipments reaching 191 countries. The total, which came during a year marked by global trade tensions, is just 2 percent shy of the record $21.8 billion in exports set in 2017.

“We are proud to recognize this year’s Governor’s Trade Excellence Award winners,” Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield said in a release. “Their success comes as a result of the hard work and ingenuity of our businesspeople, as well as the commitment and cooperation that exist among our federal, state and local entities that work together to help Alabama companies increase their exports.

“These companies are on the cutting edge in their industries, both in the U.S. and globally,” he added.

Hilda Lockhart, director of the International Trade Office at the Alabama Department of Commerce, explained that the companies and organizations receiving the 2019 Trade Excellence Awards have shown a remarkable commitment to be the best in their field on a global scale.

“The eight companies range from large to small, but the common theme is the growth they have shown by selling abroad, the tenacity to stay innovative and the agility to incorporate whatever changes are necessary to deliver a first-class product to the buyer,” she stated.

“We are especially pleased to recognize the Port of Huntsville this year,” Lockhart continued. “Without this first-class multi-modal transportation operation, many of Alabama’s products would not be shipped from our state. This facility is certainly a critical part of our state’s international infrastructure.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

2 hours ago

Byrne calls for stronger border security, immigration laws in wake of Mobile woman’s death

Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-1) joined “Fox & Friends” Wednesday as he seeks justice for the hit-and-run victim of an illegal immigrant.

Sonya Jones of Mobile was killed in a hit-and-run car accident last week by Domingo Francisco Marcos, a 16-year-old illegal immigrant from Guatemala.

Describing the event, Byrne said, “She’s minding her own business, driving her car, this 17-year-old illegal immigrant runs into her and kills her. He tries to leave the scene of the accident. He’s so injured, he can’t. They apprehend him.”

He added, “Now we find out he came into this country illegally, obviously, then claimed asylum, and like so many people he tried to gain the system. When he had a court date for his asylum claim, he didn’t show up. And now this happens.”

Byrne then reaffirmed his support for President Trump’s agenda of repairing America’s broken immigration system.

“This is why the president is so insistent that we build the wall and that we change our law so that these sorts of incidents don’t happen to innocent American citizens,” he stated.

Byrne also made the case that illegal immigration is impacting every state, not just those near the U.S.-Mexico border.

“Look what happened in Mobile, Alabama, well away from the Mexican border. By the way, we’ve had two rapes by illegal immigrants in the northern part of Alabama,” Byrne said. “It doesn’t matter where you live in America, these people can come into our country and harm us.”

He added, “He came across as a minor, we’ve heard a lot about minors. Well, minors can cause harm, minors can cause death. We need to have a system that protects everybody in America and that means building a wall, changing our laws so that people like him can’t gain the system and harm people like you and me.”

Byrne concluded the interview by discussing the harsh impact of illegal immigration and the role elected politicians play in the process.

“If these incidents don’t tell us anything, it should tell us we have a solemn responsibility to protect our citizens and we failed this family and the friends of this dear woman, who obviously did not deserve this,” he advised. “We need to do something about this and do it now.”

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

4 hours ago

Sports fans rejoice — The DrunkAubie Podcast is here!

The Yellowhammer Podcast Network is excited to announce its first series is now available.

Get inside the mind of Twitter’s most infamous inebriated mascot as @DrunkAubie discusses Auburn sports and much more.

Created in 2012, the Twitter account quickly grew in popularity through its trademark one-liners, live-tweeting during Auburn sporting events and interaction with players. Whether celebrating a win, commiserating over a loss or just calling out haters, @DrunkAubie has collected over 67,000 followers, including some of the university’s most notable players.

Now, @DrunkAubie takes you beyond the tweet with a new take on Auburn sports.

Episode one and two are already available, with episode three of the weekly podcast set to come out soon.

Available on iTunes, Stitcher, TuneIn and GooglePlay.

5 hours ago

Trump Jr. commends Byrne’s question on Mueller findings — ‘What did Obama know and when did he know it?’

Donald Trump, Jr. believes that Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-1) raised a good question Tuesday on the “Matt & Aunie Show” when he asked, “What did Obama know and when did he know it?”

Yellowhammer News contributor Jeff Poor first reported Byrne’s comments in an article for Breitbart.

In the Talk 99.5 interview, Byrne criticized the national mainstream media for its role in the Russian collusion investigation “fiasco.” He also emphasized that the whole ordeal began under the Obama administration, not with special counsel Robert Mueller.

“The investigation, remember – it didn’t start with Robert Mueller. It started in the summer of 2016 with this [Steele] dossier,” Byrne outlined. “And I have a question – what did the president know and when did he know it? Not President Trump, President Obama. What did Obama know and when did he know it in 2016, and what role did he and his administration play in starting this whole crazy thing? Because this whole crazy thing got started rolling way before President Trump came into office. And now I think the American people have a right to know, and I think Senator Graham is going to be looking into this over there in the Senate – how did we get into this fiasco to begin with?”

RELATED: Alabama Republicans vindicated by Mueller report

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

7 hours ago

7 Things: Trump wants GOP to focus on healthcare, Pence visits Huntsville to commit the U.S. to a moon mission, Doug Jones sheepishly disappoints Chuck Schumer and more …

7. If your parents scammed your way into college, please see your adviser

— Two weeks ago, a college admissions scandal broke, and now Yale University is the first school to rescind a student’s admission. The unnamed student applied with a fraudulent athletic endorsement from women’s soccer coach Rudy Meredith and now they are saying she cannot attend. Yale, USC, UCLA and other major universities are all involved in the scandal, so this will likely be a repeated scene. The scheme was carried out to cheat on standardized tests, and/or bribe college coaches, and so far, 50 people have been arrested for participating. The Yale applicant’s parents paid $1.2 million, and $400,000 of that was paid to Meredith after the applicant was admitted to Yale.

6. All 16 felony counts against Jussie Smollett have been dropped — The mayor and the cops are not happy

— Actor Jussie Smollett claimed that on January 29 he was attacked by two masked men who tried to tie a noose around his neck, beat him, threw a chemical substance on him, made derogatory comments and yelled, ‘This is MAGA country!” However, it came to light not long after Smollett filed the police report that he had staged the whole attack, and even went as far as to hire the two men who he claimed beat him up, and Smollett was arrested. On Tuesday, the prosecution dropped all charges against Smollett. Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel denounced prosecutors for dropping the charges and said it was a “whitewash of justice”. Smollett faked a hate crime and now he’s going to walk away from this a free man.

5. Vice President Mike Pence visited Alabama and declared we will back to the moon within five years

— Pence was in Huntsville at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center to chair the National Space Council and made the statement that “failure to achieve our goal to return an American astronaut to the moon in the next five years is not an option.” Pence also expressed that this will be a project that is not going to be limited to a single contractor and using commercial rockets is also an option, if necessary. Pence spoke of Alabama’s role in this, saying, “Let me be clear: The first woman and the next man on the Moon will be American astronauts launched by American rockets from American soil,” Pence stated. “But to accomplish this, we must redouble of efforts here in Huntsville and throughout the program.”

4. A new poll shows that 76 percent of Alabamians support school choice

— Last week, we were told we needed to listen to teachers on Common Core, and the law seeking to repeal it was repealed to placate some folks arguing in bad faith. Tuesday, the Foundation for Excellence in Education released a poll of registered Alabama voters and 76 percent of people who responded to the poll said that they support school choice or allowing parents to choose where their child goes to school instead of assigning a school by zip code. Only 28 percent of people from the poll were against the expansion of charter schools in Alabama, and 69 percent said that they support the Alabama Accountability Act. The poll asked what they thought the major issue with Alabama education is, to which 46 percent said it’s a lack of funding, while 35 percent said it’s a lack of parental involvement. Legislators should see that school choice is a huge winner with voters.

3. Democrats don’t trust election results and now they don’t trust investigations

— Proving her talk about impeachment was a scam, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) told House Democrats in a private meeting not to trust Attorney General William Barr. She stated, “We have to see the report. We cannot make a judgment on the basis of an interpretation by a man who was hired for his job because he believes the President is ‘above the law‘ and he wrote a 19-page memo to demonstrate that.” She also believes Democrats should still “get the goods” on the Mueller report and views the Mueller report as a glass half full situation because of unrelated indictments. This comes on the heels of six Democratic committee chairmen demanding that Barr provide the full Mueller report by April 2, which seems unlikely. They intend on moving forward with their investigations despite Mueller’s findings.

2. Alabama Senator Doug Jones sheepishly votes “no” on Green New Deal procedural vote while most Democratic Senators vote “present

— With a deferential look and a shrug to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Jones cast a “no” vote against the wishes of the Democrat leader. He wasn’t the only one. Jones joined “moderates” Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) by voting “no” with 53 Republicans. The rest of the Democrats, plus Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), voted “present.” With the world about to end in 12 years, according to liberal darling Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY), Democrats in the Senate decided they were going to pass on taking a serious stand on what the Democrat base and their media feels is a major issue. Ocasio-Cortez reacted to this news by attacking the person who put it up for a vote and saying Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell “doesn’t want to save our planet.”

1. President Trump is having the best week of his presidency and wants the GOP to be the party of healthcare

— On Tuesday President Trump said, “The Republican Party will soon be known as the party of health care. You watch.” This comes only a day after the Trump administration said that the Affordable Care Act should be struck down, which was in support of the ruling of a federal judge in Texas who invalidated the Obama-era health care law. Trump told Republican senators that the GOP should embrace healthcare as a leading issue. In 2017, Trump backed a measure to repeal ObamaCare, but seven Republicans voted no. President Trump has now said that Republicans need to take another run at addressing healthcare and with ObamaCare in serious legal peril, they will now have the chance to do so.

