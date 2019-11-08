Shelby, Ivey place friendly wagers with Louisiana counterparts on Bama-LSU game

It seems that everyone is getting into the spirit of things as Saturday’s big game featuring No. 1 LSU vs. No. 2 Alabama looms large.

On Thursday, U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) — an alumnus of the University of Alabama, made a bet with U.S. Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) that the Tide will beat the Bayou Bengals this weekend.

Shelby put up some Conecuh Sausage, made in Evergreen, Alabama, as his wager, while Kennedy wagered Popeye’s spicy fried chicken.

Watch:

Sen. John Kennedy: “I am betting as much extra spicy Popeye’s Fried Chicken as the senator can eat. Popeye’s Fried Chicken is among the best fried chicken God ever put breath in.” pic.twitter.com/srioGficZK — The Hill (@thehill) November 8, 2019

However, Governor Kay Ivey (R-AL) — an Auburn University alumnus, also got in on the fun on Friday.

Reacting to a challenge by Governor John Bel Edwards (D-AL), Ivey wagered a basket of Priesters Pecans on Bama winning.

Edwards has put up some fresh Louisiana seafood on his Tigers prevailing.

In her signature fashion, Ivey expressed confidence that she will be enjoying that seafood soon.

Watch:

.@LouisianaGov I see your #LouisianaSeafood and I’ll raise you a basket of @PriestersPecans from Ft. Deposit, AL, although I know I won’t have to send those! I look forward to having a good fish fry when the Tide Rolls in Bryant-Denny tomorrow. #RollTide #alpolitics #alabamaFTBL pic.twitter.com/RrZy5B2VsT — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) November 8, 2019

The game is set for 2:30 p.m. in Bryant-Denny Stadium and will be televised on CBS.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn