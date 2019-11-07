Trump confirms Bama-LSU attendance: ‘That’ll be tremendous — two great teams’

At a Republican campaign rally in Monroe, Louisiana, on Wednesday evening, President Donald Trump officially confirmed he will attend the University of Alabama Crimson Tide’s game against LSU this Saturday in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

While encouraging Louisiana conservatives to participate in early voting, the last day of which is Saturday, Trump briefly commented on the matchup between Bama and the Bayou Bengals.

“This Saturday I’m going to be at a certain game,” he told the raucous crowd, who began chanting “LSU, LSU, LSU.”

“Let’s see, it’s LSU versus a pretty good team from Alabama,” Trump added, with the mention of Nick Saban’s current team drawing loud boos from the crowd.

“And I hear — and I’m a football fan — I hear you have a great quarterback, we’re going to see,” he continued.

This came after LSU star quarterback Joe Burrow this week said of Trump’s planned attendance, “You know, regardless of your political views, that’s pretty cool having the president at the game.”

“It doesn’t matter whether you’re a Democrat or a Republican, [the] president at the game is pretty cool,” Burrow added.

At the rally, Trump also said, “I’m actually going to the game. I said, ‘That’s the game I want to go to.’ So, that’ll be tremendous — two great teams. Two great teams. And I look forward to [it].”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn