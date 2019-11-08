Dem Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox on Trump visit: ‘I’m glad he’s coming to our city’

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, who was Alabama’s 2018 Democratic gubernatorial nominee, on Thursday said he is looking forward to ensuring President Donald Trump “has a great visit” when he attends the University of Alabama Crimson Tide’s game against LSU in Bryant-Denny Stadium this Saturday.

Maddox put partisan politics aside, per comments to Alabama Media Group.

“Regardless of party, any time the president comes, it’s an American visit and as an American, I’m glad he’s coming to our city,” Maddox reportedly said.

In the article, Maddox outlined the logistical challenges of a presidential visit on game day, concluding that the historic nature of such a visit outweighs them.

“This is certainly a huge logistical challenge and this game would have been a logistical challenge without a high-level visit. But I believe it’s an important, historical event and it’s rare and we want everything possible to make the president feel at home in Tuscaloosa,” the mayor advised.

“As Coach Saban says, we all play a role in the process,” he reportedly added. “The city’s role, along with our partners, is to ensure a great weekend and a safe weekend for all our fans and visitors.”

“I look forward to making sure that [President Trump] has a great visit to Tuscaloosa even in the midst of probably the most important college football game all season,” Maddox concluded.

The Tide and Bayou Bengals will kickoff shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, with the game to be televised on CBS.

We get it, there are a lot of changes this weekend! 🤯 We did the heavy lifting so you don’t have to! 😉 Find all of this weekend’s updates in one place at https://t.co/HUtvsgOLAT#BamaGameday #RollTide pic.twitter.com/LiTmm5P8ec — UA Gameday (@uagameday) November 8, 2019

