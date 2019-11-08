Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

‘Alabama’s Roadmap to STEM Success’ presented to Gov. Ivey 3 mins ago / News
Ten other GOP U.S. senators join Shelby in endorsing Sessions 54 mins ago / News
Trump refrains from attacking Sessions, says Tuberville ‘is doing very well’ 1 hour ago / News
Ivey on new Mobile Bay Bridge: Until locals convince us they want this project, ‘no use’ in state spending energy, effort or money 2 hours ago / News
Shelby, Ivey place friendly wagers with Louisiana counterparts on Bama-LSU game 4 hours ago / Politics
Dem Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox on Trump visit: ‘I’m glad he’s coming to our city’ 5 hours ago / News
Man charged in missing AL woman case caught in Florida 6 hours ago / News
Master plan for Birmingham’s Parkside aims to connect neighborhoods, enhance walkability 7 hours ago / News
7 Things: Proof of quid pro quo is lacking, Sessions is in, Tuberville Super PAC brutalizes Sessions and more … 8 hours ago / Analysis
Children with gender dysphoria need love and compassion, not gender reassignment 9 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Bradley Byrne: Jeff Sessions entry in U.S. Senate race ‘as pleasing to Doug Jones’ as Roy Moore’s entry 9 hours ago / News
Shelby backs Sessions Senate bid, adds decision is ‘up to the people of Alabama’ 10 hours ago / News
Jeff Sessions makes U.S. Senate run official — Launches website, announces on Fox News 18 hours ago / News
Exclusive: Donald Trump, Jr. reacts to Sessions entering Senate race, talks about ultimate goal of beating Doug Jones 19 hours ago / News
Episode 33: Auburn beat Ole Miss, mean tweets, Dan Mullen’s wife kisses players 23 hours ago / Podcasts
Tuberville releases video contrasting himself, Sessions, rest of field — ‘Not a career politician’ 23 hours ago / News
Barry Moore makes it official in AL-02 race, joins long list of Alabama candidates touting Trump connection 1 day ago / News
‘Traitor Jeff’ — New Alabama Senate ad blasts Sessions over Trump 1 day ago / News
Exclusive: Byrne details why testimony proves Democrats’ impeachment case ‘would get tossed out in court’ 1 day ago / News
Greg McElroy’s four x-factors will determine this weekend’s Bama-LSU winner 1 day ago / Sports
5 hours ago

Dem Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox on Trump visit: ‘I’m glad he’s coming to our city’

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, who was Alabama’s 2018 Democratic gubernatorial nominee, on Thursday said he is looking forward to ensuring President Donald Trump “has a great visit” when he attends the University of Alabama Crimson Tide’s game against LSU in Bryant-Denny Stadium this Saturday.

Maddox put partisan politics aside, per comments to Alabama Media Group.

“Regardless of party, any time the president comes, it’s an American visit and as an American, I’m glad he’s coming to our city,” Maddox reportedly said.

In the article, Maddox outlined the logistical challenges of a presidential visit on game day, concluding that the historic nature of such a visit outweighs them.

“This is certainly a huge logistical challenge and this game would have been a logistical challenge without a high-level visit. But I believe it’s an important, historical event and it’s rare and we want everything possible to make the president feel at home in Tuscaloosa,” the mayor advised.

“As Coach Saban says, we all play a role in the process,” he reportedly added. “The city’s role, along with our partners, is to ensure a great weekend and a safe weekend for all our fans and visitors.”

“I look forward to making sure that [President Trump] has a great visit to Tuscaloosa even in the midst of probably the most important college football game all season,” Maddox concluded.

The Tide and Bayou Bengals will kickoff shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, with the game to be televised on CBS.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 mins ago

‘Alabama’s Roadmap to STEM Success’ presented to Gov. Ivey

Governor Kay Ivey on Friday was presented with a plan to improve science/technology/engineering/math (STEM) education across the Yellowhammer State and create a workforce pipeline critical to filling the more than 850,000 STEM-related occupations that will be needed in the state by just 2026.

Alabama is a national leader in STEM fields such as aerospace, biotechnology, biomedicine, cybersecurity and advanced manufacturing. However, with that leadership comes an ever-increasing demand for skilled, qualified candidates to fill industry-related jobs.

Hence the importance of the plan, entitled, “Alabama’s Roadmap to STEM Success.”

“We know that STEM jobs are projected to grow at twice the pace of non-STEM occupations over the next decade,” stated Josh Laney, director of the newly established Alabama Office of Apprenticeship, who worked on the roadmap.

“Thirty-four of Alabama’s 40 in-demand occupations require secondary and postsecondary education in areas such as science, technology, engineering and mathematics,” he added. “As a state, it is crucial that we come together to prepare our students to succeed in these industries.”

Alabama’s Roadmap to STEM Success was developed by the governor’s Advisory Council for Excellence in STEM (ACES), a group of 78 leaders from across the state representing a wide swath of STEM-related fields, including K-12 and undergraduate education, as well as industry and community leaders.

The members were appointed by Ivey in early 2019 and tasked with formulating a plan to positively shape STEM education across the state.

The roadmap outlines a series of recommendations aimed at creating a pathway that will provide all Alabama learners with access to high quality STEM educational programming as well as foundational opportunities for entry into the STEM workforce.

“Academically, Alabama’s students have fallen behind in math and science proficiency and significant educator shortages make it difficult to recruit, train and retain well qualified educators equipped in the methods of a modern STEM classroom,” said Ivey.

“This is why I am encouraged by the recommendations included in Alabama’s Roadmap to STEM Success, developed [by] the Governor’s Advisory Council for Excellence in STEM (ACES),” she advised.

Over a six-month period, ACES developed 24 recommendations across six priority areas, including STEM Exploration and Discovery, Numeracy and STEM Fluency, Pre-Service Educator Preparation, In-Service Educator Development, Career Pathways and STEM Coordination Across Alabama.

Dr. Neil Lamb, vice president for educational outreach at the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology in Huntsville, chaired the council.

“We felt it was important to develop a path that weaves the individual initiatives, resources and expertise already in place across the state into a coordinated STEM education network that will provide a workforce pipeline essential to the future of Alabama’s economy,” he explained.

The roadmap continues to build on the governor’s commitment to strengthening Alabama’s educational opportunities and grow tomorrow’s knowledge-based economy.

Next steps for the plan involve sharing the recommendations with educational leaders and policy makers, with an eye towards implementation.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

54 mins ago

Ten other GOP U.S. senators join Shelby in endorsing Sessions

A total of 11 Republican U.S. senators on Friday signed onto an open letter urging conservatives to back former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ bid to return to his old Alabama Senate seat.

The group of senators endorsing Sessions, per Politico, is comprised of Sens. Richard Shelby (R-AL), Jim Inhofe (R-OK), Pat Roberts (R-KS), Mike Enzi (R-WY), Mike Crapo (R-ID), Johnny Isakson (R-GA), John Barrasso (R-WY), Roy Blunt (R-MO), John Boozman (R-AR), Ron Johnson (R-WI) and Deb Fischer (R-NE).

Barrasso and Blunt are the third and fourth highest ranking leaders, respectively, in the Senate Republican caucus.

The letter was paid for and authorized by Sessions’ campaign.

“Each of us has served in the United States Senate with Jeff Sessions. We have seen him work diligently in the public eye and behind closed doors, when things were both good and bad, under stress and in success,” the senators wrote.

They continued, “We know Jeff’s character and his temperament. We know his commitment to his principles. We know he is a man of his word. And we know he is devoted to serving the people of Alabama.”

“We believe Jeff Sessions has more to offer his country, and we believe the United States Senate will be better with his experience and leadership,” the senators concluded.

Additionally, each senator had a unique quote about Sessions at the bottom of the letter. Many of the quotes referenced a long period of service alongside Sessions.

For example, Roberts, who is retiring after choosing not to seek reelection in 2020, said, “After serving with Sessions for more than 20 years, I believe he is the best candidate for the job.”

Sessions has entered an already-crowded GOP primary field for the Senate seat, with other qualified candidates currently including former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville, Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01), former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, Secretary of State John Merrill and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs).

Reacting to the group of senators endorsing Sessions, Byrne campaign press secretary Lenze Morris said, “After announcing his campaign from D.C., the swamp machine now rolls out support from establishment politicians. It’s time Jeff comes back to Alabama and realizes things aren’t quite how they once were.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

1 hour ago

Trump refrains from attacking Sessions, says Tuberville ‘is doing very well’

At least for now, President Donald Trump is not publicly attacking former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ bid to return to his old Alabama Senate seat.

Trump has consistently bashed Sessions’ performance as attorney general, both while he was still on the job and after his forced resignation.

Speaking with reporters outside the White House on Friday, Trump was asked if he will campaign against Sessions. The president indicated that at this point he does not plan on speaking out against Sessions’ candidacy but left wiggle room for that to change moving forward.

“No, I won’t,” Trump said when asked. “I’ll see how it all goes.”

“You have some very good candidates,” he added. “Look, Alabama is a place where my approval numbers are very good. … I love Alabama. I’m going to go watch a very good football game (in Tuscaloosa) on Saturday. … It’s going to be great.”

“We’ll see what happens,” Trump continued, moving back to the Sessions topic. “He’s got tough competition. I mean, you have the football coach. Tommy is doing very well. You have some good people running in Alabama. Let’s see what happens.”

Watch:

This comes after Donald Trump, Jr. last week on “The Jeff Poor Show” said, “I think you have a couple of people that could do a really good job (who are running in the GOP primary).”

Warning against the danger of nominating former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore again, the younger Trump added, “So, you know between Bradley [Byrne] and those guys (non-Moore candidates) — you have great options, guys that will do a great job there. And I think it’s a no-brainer. We have got to get them in there initially.”

RELATED: Donald Trump, Jr. reacts to Sessions entering Senate race, talks about ultimate goal of beating Doug Jones

The GOP Senate primary consists of a crowded field of competitive candidates, including Tuberville, Byrne, Moore, Secretary of State John Merrill, State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs) and now Sessions.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

2 hours ago

Ivey on new Mobile Bay Bridge: Until locals convince us they want this project, ‘no use’ in state spending energy, effort or money

Although the since-postponed I-10 Mobile Bayway Bridge project seems like a distant memory, local officials still control the project’s destiny, according to Gov. Kay Ivey.

Earlier this year, Ivey declared the project “dead” after the Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization voted to remove it from their Transportation Improvement Plan. The project had come under fire for the tolling component proposed to finance the bridge’s construction.

During an appearance on Birmingham radio Talk 99.5’s “Matt & Aunie Show,” Ivey revisited the subject and maintained it was still a “needed project.”

“The bottom line is it is a needed project,” she said. “It is needed not only to Alabama and south Alabama but to the state as a whole. The local [Metropolitan Planning Organizations] have to put it on their approved list. We can’t even ask for, much less even get and use federal dollars. So how are you going to pay for it?”

However, she told co-hosts Matt Murphy and Andrea Lindenberg it was up to local officials to reverse course to get the state to move forward with any effort on a new I-10 Mobile Bay Bridge project.

“I turned the question over to the people and set up a meeting and called it for October 7 as I recall, so people of interest could sure come and tell me how are we going to pay for this thing,” Ivey continued. “The Baldwin County MPO just absolutely refused to put it on their shortlist. Mobile had to follow suit. So, until the locals come together and convince us they want this project, there’s no use for the state to spend energy, effort or money.”

“It’s definitely in their court,” she added.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

4 hours ago

Shelby, Ivey place friendly wagers with Louisiana counterparts on Bama-LSU game

It seems that everyone is getting into the spirit of things as Saturday’s big game featuring No. 1 LSU vs. No. 2 Alabama looms large.

On Thursday, U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) — an alumnus of the University of Alabama, made a bet with U.S. Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) that the Tide will beat the Bayou Bengals this weekend.

Shelby put up some Conecuh Sausage, made in Evergreen, Alabama, as his wager, while Kennedy wagered Popeye’s spicy fried chicken.

Watch:

However, Governor Kay Ivey (R-AL) — an Auburn University alumnus, also got in on the fun on Friday.

Reacting to a challenge by Governor John Bel Edwards (D-AL), Ivey wagered a basket of Priesters Pecans on Bama winning.

Edwards has put up some fresh Louisiana seafood on his Tigers prevailing.

In her signature fashion, Ivey expressed confidence that she will be enjoying that seafood soon.

Watch:

The game is set for 2:30 p.m. in Bryant-Denny Stadium and will be televised on CBS.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

