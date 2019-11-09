Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Alabama Power’s Washington County CoGen celebrates two decades 20 mins ago / Faith and Culture
Lee Corso picks LSU over Alabama — Byrne: ‘He probably picked Hillary too’ 1 hour ago / Politics
Former Bama golfer Justin Thomas tips hat to Jalen Hurts as College GameDay guest picker 2 hours ago / Sports
Alabama Athletics receives sensory-inclusive certification from KultureCity 3 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Point Clear’s Grand Hotel Golf Resort & Spa named America’s best historic hotel 4 hours ago / News
Merrill: ‘We are still going full-bore, 100% toward’ GOP nomination, U.S. Senate seat … for now 5 hours ago / News
Officials: Rural Alabama important to state’s economic growth 5 hours ago / News
Alabama snapper anglers stay within 2019 quota 7 hours ago / Outdoors
This weekend’s comprehensive college football TV schedule 18 hours ago / Sports
Alabama reaches record number of foster care adoptions in Fiscal Year 2019 20 hours ago / News
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels gearing up for final show of 2019 20 hours ago / Faith and Culture
The Road Ahead: Norman and Lyle may just save the day for the Crimson Tide 21 hours ago / Sports
‘Alabama’s Roadmap to STEM Success’ presented to Gov. Ivey 21 hours ago / News
Ten other GOP U.S. senators join Shelby in endorsing Sessions 22 hours ago / News
Trump refrains from attacking Sessions, says Tuberville ‘is doing very well’ 23 hours ago / News
Ivey on new Mobile Bay Bridge: Until locals convince us they want this project, ‘no use’ in state spending energy, effort or money 23 hours ago / News
Shelby, Ivey place friendly wagers with Louisiana counterparts on Bama-LSU game 1 day ago / Politics
Dem Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox on Trump visit: ‘I’m glad he’s coming to our city’ 1 day ago / News
Man charged in missing AL woman case caught in Florida 1 day ago / News
Master plan for Birmingham’s Parkside aims to connect neighborhoods, enhance walkability 1 day ago / News
The intersection of politics and sports is certainly on display in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, with President Donald Trump set to attend the University of Alabama Crimson Tide’s home game against LSU.

In the Yellowhammer State, college football is a way of life for many, and this dynamic was evident in how Republican Congressman Bradley Byrne’s (AL-01) U.S. Senate campaign approached the big game.

First, the campaign commissioned a billboard reading, “Roll Trump. Roll Byrne. Roll Tide.”

The campaign had supporters in the crowd around ESPN’s College GameDay set, getting their signs seen on national television as evidenced here and here.

Byrne’s campaign also had something to say when GameDay icon Lee Corso (perhaps “Corseaux” for the occasion) picked LSU over Bama, donning a Tiger mascot head at the end of the show.

The guest picker, former UA golfer Justin Thomas, did not like the pick — and apparently neither did Byrne.

“Lee Corso picked #LSU. He probably picked Hillary too #RollTide,” the congressman tweeted.

The Alabama-LSU game will be televised at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday on CBS.

Congressman Robert Aderholt (AL-04) will be amongst the group flying down to Tuscaloosa aboard Air Force One with Trump and attending the game with the president.

RELATED: Former Bama golfer Justin Thomas tips hat to Jalen Hurts as College GameDay guest picker

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News.

A triple play in baseball is rare and sure to be replayed on ESPN.

While they won’t make SportsCenter highlights, just as rare are the triple-qualified journeymen who work at the Washington County Cogeneration power plant 40 miles north of Mobile – the first in Alabama Power history to be qualified simultaneously as mechanics, electrical and instrumentation employees and plant operators.

That exclusive milestone is being recognized in 2019 as the plant celebrates its 20-year anniversary.

“We’re responsible for all aspects of the plant,” said Jim Eubanks, one of the original journeymen when the cogen plant opened in 1999 who is still on the job. “I enjoy being able to do all three classifications and being able to work outside the control room. We are a small group and great team of people that work really well together.”

Another milestone is the unusual nature of the plant – a “combined-cycle” facility using both steam and natural gas to make electricity for all customers, and steam exclusively for Olin Corp., an international leader in the production of chemicals and one of Southern Company’s largest customers. The Alabama Power plant is onsite at Olin.

Olin’s $700 million factory was built in 1952 on the banks of the Tombigbee River, just west of U.S. Highway 43 in southwest Washington County. It employs 300 people and uses the chlor-alkali process to make bleach, chlorine, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen and caustic soda for a variety of industrial uses, including the pulp and paper industry, textiles, vinyl, food processing, soap and cleaning products.

“Good neighbors are a treasure beyond measure,” said Olin Plant Manager Ken Corley. “With aligned cultures and core principles of safety, reliability and exceptional customer service, Olin deeply appreciates and values our strong collaboration with Alabama Power.”

The history of the cogen plant dates back to the mid-1990s, when Alabama Power’s Marketing department thought outside the box to offer steam to several major industrial customers, one of which was Olin. Many chemical-making industries use high-pressure steam for internal functions.

The APC cogen unit was designed by Southern Company Services Engineering and built by Southern Company construction. It was the first combined-cycle plant in Southern’s retail fleet. In the plant, natural gas ignites burners that compress air, turning turbine blades of one generator. Exhaust flows through the heat recovery steam generator, producing steam that turns another generator. Some steam is siphoned off and sent to Olin for its industrial processes.

The cogen plant employs 26 workers, including 14 journeymen, an Operations and Maintenance manager, operations team leader, instrumentation and control specialist, chemical technician, engineer; power generation analyst, and six shared employees.

“Through the years, the staff has dealt with everything from alligators to hurricanes,” said Danny Bolerjack, manager of Operations and Maintenance. “The unit has demonstrated high reliability as personnel focus on the main purpose of the plant: providing steam to one of Southern Company’s biggest industrial customers.”

Alabama Power has two other cogeneration plants, in Theodore and Lowndes County west of Montgomery.

(Courtesy Alabama NewsCenter)

Former University of Alabama golfer Justin Thomas was the guest picker on ESPN’s “College GameDay” Saturday in Tuscaloosa ahead of the No. 2 Crimson Tide’s game against No. 1 LSU at 2:30 p.m. CT.

However, one of Thomas’ most memorable moments on the show occurred when the PGA star was discussing a different matchup: the No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners vs. the unranked Iowa State Cyclones.

While Sooners star QB Jalen Hurts might not be playing for the Tide anymore, Alabama fans everywhere seem to love the guy like few Tuscaloosa greats before him.

Thomas, a diehard Alabama fan, made it clear he was ultimately picking Oklahoma over Iowa State today because of his loyalty to Hurts.

“I’ve got to go with Jalen Hurts, even though he’s not here (in Tuscaloosa) anymore,” Thomas said.

That statement drew a huge roar of cheers and applause from the live audience around the GameDay set.

Tide fans can watch Hurts play at 7:00 p.m. CT on Saturday. The game will be televised on FOX.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News.

The University of Alabama Department of Athletics has partnered with KultureCity to make Bryant-Denny Stadium sensory inclusive. This new initiative will promote a more accessible and positive experience for guests and fans with sensory needs at the stadium.

“Obtaining this certification is something that was very important to us,” said Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne. “We want all of our fans to have the best experience possible, and we thank everyone at KultureCity for educating and equipping us with the tools needed.”

The certification process included sensory awareness training provided to staff at the University of Alabama by leading medical professionals to provide tools on how to better serve guests with sensory needs.

“To know that you soon will be able to see families attend a football game, a true community binding experience, with their loved ones who have a sensory challenge and who were not able to previously attend, is truly a heartwarming moment,” said Dr. Julian Maha, co-founder of KultureCity. “Our communities are what shape our lives and to know that Alabama Athletics is willing to go the extra mile to ensure that everyone, no matter their ability, is included in their community is amazing.”

Sensory bags equipped with noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards and weighted lap pads will also be available to guests at Bryant-Denny Stadium with sensory needs who may feel overwhelmed by the environment. Three areas have been designated as check-out locations for the sensory bags, which will be staffed by members of the University of Alabama Autism Clinic. Bags can be checked out by leaving an ID at the following locations:

  • Lower level (ground floor): Near the first aid room behind Section K
  • Upper level (concourse): Near Section SS-10
  • Upper level (concourse): Near Section NN-11

Sensory sensitivities or challenges with sensory regulation are often experienced by people with autism, dementia, PTSD and other similar conditions. One of the major barriers for these individuals is sensitivity to overstimulation and noise, which is an enormous part of the environment in sporting venues. With its new certification, Bryant-Denny Stadium is now better prepared to assist guests with sensory sensitivities in having a more comfortable experience when in attendance.

Prior to attending an event, fans can download the free KultureCity App to view what sensory features are available and where they can access them. The App also features a Social Story that will provide a preview of what to expect while enjoying an event at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

For fans needing assistance in-venue, please call 205-348-5620.

KultureCity is a leading nonprofit recognized nationwide for using its resources to revolutionize and effect change in the community for those with sensory needs. Since the program’s inception, KultureCity has created more than 350 sensory-inclusive venues in four countries, including special events such as the NFL Pro-Bowl, NFL Super Bowl and MLB All Star Weekend.

This story originally appeared on the University of Alabama’s website.
(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

The Grand Hotel Golf Resort & Spa in Baldwin County has beaten out five other finalists to be named America’s “best historic hotel.”

The honor was bestowed by Historic Hotels of America and Historic Hotels Worldwide at the 2019 Historic Hotels Awards of Excellence gala on Thursday night. The event was held at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina.

The Grand, known as “The Queen of Southern Resorts,” is now king of the country.

The beautiful gem on Alabama’s gulf coast was named the top hotel for the loftiest category — hotels with over 400 guest rooms.

The Grand opened in 1847 and, as such, was the oldest hotel named a finalist in its category.

Lawrence Horwitz, executive director of Historic Hotels of America and Historic Hotels Worldwide, said in a statement, “Congratulations to the recipients of the 2019 Historic Hotels Awards of Excellence. These 2019 winners represent more nearly 500 years of history and include the finest legendary and iconic historic hotels from across the United States of America and from around the world.”

“We are delighted to recognize these magnificent historic hotels and their historic hoteliers for their dedication, enthusiasm, stewardship, and leadership in preserving these iconic treasures and their stories for future generations,” he added.

Additionally, the Grand’s Susan Stein was one of six finalists in the “hotel historian of the year” category across hotels of all sizes.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News.

With Jeff Sessions’ entry into the U.S. Senate race on Thursday, there has been widespread speculation that the field for Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat up in 2020 could lose a contestant or two given Sessions perceived strength as a candidate.

However, when the qualifying deadline passed Friday afternoon, none of the original candidates formally withdrew, giving the March 3, 2020 GOP U.S. Senate primary in Alabama eight candidates.

Listed among those candidates is Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill, who told Huntsville radio’s WVNN on Friday he was still going “100% full-bore” in the race.

“Senator Sessions called me Wednesday, and we had a good conversation,” Merrill said on “The Jeff Poor Show.” “I was anxious to hear from him when he gave me that call. And of course, as of today, we are still going full-bore, 100% toward the Republican nomination, full-bore to the U.S. Senate seat. And what we have to do after 5:00 p.m. today when the field is officially and formally set … is we have to sit back and make a determination about what we need to do and why we need to do it, where we are and where we hope to be. And then we’ll make a formal statement about what we intend to do sometime in the near future.”

Merrill did provide for a way out, which he said had a December 17 deadline.

“Now, I think it is important, Jeff, for people to know that candidates, regardless of whether the qualified or not, can actually withdraw up until the 17th of December because the qualification papers and the certification papers come to the office of the Secretary of State from the state parties on the 18th of December. That’s when they’re due in our office. So we have to make sure that everything is done by that time because [Election Systems & Software] ES&S, which is our election system service provider, will actually be taking those names and putting them on the ballot, and allowing us to print them and get them out to the election managers, as well as the probate judges as we start that process for people to be able to vote on March 3.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of "The Jeff Poor Show" from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

