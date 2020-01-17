Seven LSU football players from Alabama are heading to the White House

Neither the University of Alabama nor Auburn University were represented in the latest College Football Playoffs, however the state of Alabama will be well represented when the national championship-winning LSU Tigers visit the White House on Friday.

According to a release from LSU Athletics, the Tigers arrived in Washington, D.C. on Thursday evening.

Their itinerary in the nation’s capital began with a dinner with Louisiana’s congressional delegation at the Kennedy Center. Following the dinner, LSU was scheduled to take a bus tour of the city.

On Friday, the Tigers will reportedly start the day with a tour of the National Museum of African American History and Culture, to be followed by a tour of the White House and then a meeting with President Donald J. Trump.

The team will subsequently take a team photo on the steps of the United States Capitol before being welcomed to the floor of the Capitol.

LSU’s roster of national champions includes seven players who graduated high school in the state of Alabama.

These players are: freshman cornerback Cordale Flott, from Saraland, graduated Saraland High School; freshman outside linebacker Desmond Little, from Prichard, graduated Vigor High School; freshman quarterback Peter Parrish, from Phenix-City, graduated Central High School; junior defensive end Neil Farrell Jr., from Mobile, graduated Murphy High School; junior defensive end Justin Thomas, from Daphne, graduated Spanish Fort High School; junior offensive lineman Jakori Savage, from Bay Minette, graduated Baldwin County High School; and sophomore kicker Avery Atkins, from Auburn, graduated Auburn High School.

This comes after President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attended Monday’s national championship game. LSU beat Clemson 42-25.

RELATED: ‘USA’: Trump’s national championship reception rivals Alabama-LSU game in Tuscaloosa

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn