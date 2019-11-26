Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

GOP U.S. Senate hopefuls unite on faith, Trump; Rally against Doug Jones at Butler Co. forum

GREENVILLE — On Monday evening, four of the Republican U.S. Senate candidates vying for a shot at running against U.S. Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) appeared at a forum at Lurleen B. Wallace Community College to make their cases to the assembled voters.

Haleyville businessman Stanley Adair, U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope), Secretary of State John Merrill and Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs) all took the stage to discuss faith, President Donald Trump, Doug Jones and more.

Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville, the two candidates currently at the top of the polls, were not in attendance. When asked by Yellowhammer about attending the forum, the Sessions campaign pointed to its busy schedule, while the Tuberville campaign cited a conflicting event in the Wiregrass Monday night.


Each of the around 100 voters in the room had a rack sheet from the major candidates waiting for them when they took their seats.

(Henry Thornton/Yellowhammer News)

The four candidates largely agreed on most issues. They all described their desire to fight against a Democratic Party they see as moving rapidly leftward, and they all want to help President Donald Trump curtail illegal immigration. They passionately spoke about their Christian faith, adding they think Doug Jones is too liberal for Alabama.

Stanley Adair, a businessman and former televangelist from Haleyville, spoke first. Adair has not registered much support in the polls up to this point. Adair talked about his furniture business struggling in the 1990s and how he felt he was “a victim of NAFTA.”

In a seeming implicit criticism of Byrne and Sessions, he said, “[Y]ou can’t keep sending the same people to Washington and expecting different results.”

When Byrne took the stage, he referenced his stint “cleaning up corruption” while he was chancellor of the Alabama Community College System. In his remarks, Byrne underlined his staunch defense of President Trump against the ongoing impeachment inquiry.

Byrne stated his belief that the Democrats are not impeaching Trump to remove him, but rather are “trying to dirty him up enough” so that Trump cannot win reelection in 2020.

Byrne was the one candidate to directly address the two of his competitors who were not in attendance.

“I wish the others had shown up,” he told the audience.

Merrill began with his hallmark recitations of the statistics about his visit. Monday was Merrill’s 575th visit to Alabama’s 67 counties this year, and his eighth time in Butler county.

“No candidate in this race travels the state of Alabama the way I do,” he claimed.

Merrill called himself a “proven reformer” and brought up his term in the legislature.

He referenced his legislative rating by The Sunlight Foundation, saying, “They didn’t say I was the most conservative, they sure didn’t say I was the most liberal, they said I was the most effective.”

In a race and on an evening where the candidates have mostly sought to demonstrate their conservative bona fides, Merrill’s highlighting his effectiveness over conservatism stood out.

Merrill also brought up with pride beating lawsuits against him brought by the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and the ACLU.

“We pushed back against their liberal socialist agenda,” Merrill said.

Undecided voter Pam Martin told Yellowhammer after the event that she had become a fan of Merrill.

“I like his approach,” she said.

Mooney took the final speaking slot on the night. He began with a lengthy description of how he grew up, his education and how he met his wife.

He has pushed bellicose ads with hardline rhetoric and immigration proposals. In his time on stage, Mooney cited several endorsements, including conservative Senators Mike Lee (R-UT) and Rand Paul (R-KY), as well as Fox News host Mark Levin.

“Debt is going to kill us if we don’t get it under control,” said Mooney.

Yellowhammer approached several undecided voters whose minds had not been changed by what they heard on Monday.

Norman Lowery said there was not a standout.

“They all did a good job, made good points,” said Lowery.

Denise Grant said, “They were all well spoken. I liked their fundamentals, and that they talked about their faith.”

Cade Goodridge agreed that all the candidates had done well.

“I’ll need more time to decide,” he said.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

Technology that led to recoveries of Aniah Blanchard, Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney could help solve Alabama’s prison crisis

MONTGOMERY — Sources close to the investigations have confirmed to Yellowhammer News that LEO Technologies’ proprietary Verus Analytical System helped lead to the respective recoveries of both the remains of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney and Aniah Blanchard.

Remains believed to be Blanchard’s were recovered on Monday, as reported by Yellowhammer News. McKinney’s remains were recovered last month. Both were the subjects of separate Alabama missing persons cases, which now seem set to be prosecuted as kidnapping and homicide cases. Blanchard, a 19-year-old Homewood resident, had been attending school at Lee County’s Southern Union Community College; McKinney, 3, lived in Birmingham.

Three suspects have now been arrested and charged by the Auburn Police Department in relation to Blanchard’s disappearance: first Ibraheem Yazeed, then Antwain Shamar “Squirmy” Fisher on Friday night and finally David Johnson, Jr. on Monday.

While previous media reporting has advised that Fisher allegedly “disposed of evidence and provided transportation for Yazeed,” how authorities learned of Fisher’s reported involvement has remained a public mystery — until now.

What is LEO Technologies?

Before delving into the two aforementioned cases, it is important to understand just exactly what LEO Technologies does.

Co-founded by Tuscaloosa native James Sexton, LEO Technologies specializes in bringing cutting edge software and hardware, along with world-class subject matter expertise, to law enforcement agencies, intelligence entities, correctional facilities and private sector partners. “OUR SOLUTIONS ARE BUILT FOR COPS BY COPS,” their website highlights.

The company, founded in 2016, was featured in a recent national ABC News story about its revolutionary artificial intelligence (AI) system, Verus, that transcribes participating prisons’ phone calls virtually instantaneously and alerts law enforcement to relevant information.

Using inmate phone calls, which are hosted by other companies on behalf of the prisons, Verus produces near real-time intelligence based on keywords and phrases selected by law enforcement. It automatically downloads, analyzes and transcribes all recorded inmate calls, proactively flagging them for review.

While legally mandated warnings play at the beginning of every inmate phone call stating that each call is being recorded and monitored, inmates — and individuals on the other end of the line — still disclose an incredible amount of information, from incriminating evidence important in criminal investigations to warnings that an inmate is in danger — whether through self-harm or threats from other inmates.

Respective prison phone providers across the country already offer transcription services, however, these are done manually — and normally after a specific, reactive request. No law enforcement agency has the manpower resources to transcribe or monitor every prison phone call. Simply put, this means information is out there across the country that could be used to save lives and reduce crime — yet that goldmine of data is sitting idly by, collecting digital dust as business as usual in the American corrections system nets the same old problems.

Verus, on the other hand, is automated and proactive. And corrections facilities or the relevant associated law enforcement agency do not even have to expend manpower to constantly monitor the results produced. LEO Technologies provides each entity that uses Verus with an expert, retired law enforcement officer, from some of the best agencies in America. This individual becomes embedded in that law enforcement entity, monitoring the Verus results, helping facilitate the most effective keyword and phrase usage and forwarding relevant information to the proper investigator.

More Alabama ties

Jefferson County, under then-Sheriff Mike Hale, was the national beta test subject for Verus. The county’s prison went online with the system first and is still utilizing it to this day.

Retired Los Angeles Police Department detective Joe Ferreira is LEO Technologies’ embed that has been working with Jefferson County. Ferreira has worked every division imaginable for LAPD: homicide, narcotics, gangs, vice, forgery.

Yellowhammer News spoke with David Thompson, the retired Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office unit commander who worked to implement Verus for the sheriff’s office.

He called Verus “a very valuable tool to help with several things.”

Thompson then listed gathering intelligence on criminal activity as one of these things, explaining, “[B]ecause even though inmates are in jail, [many] still either operate criminal enterprises or they try to stay in the loop about what’s going on on the outside.”

Next, he detailed Verus helps provide a wealth of information on contraband already in the facility and planned smuggling operations of contraband into the facility. These operations can be conducted through employees, contractors or visitors.

Third, Thompson outlined that Verus is an important tool in helping with mental health issues in the facility. The system can help identify, through keywords, inmates battling mental illnesses, including those who are risks for self-harm or suicide.

Similarly, Verus can be used to thwart planned assaults, homicides or riots in the jail, Thompson remarked.

Verus typically costs about $500,000 annually for a corrections facility of 1,000 inmates. In addition to the potentially life-saving — thus priceless — benefits he mentioned, Thompson noted how the system pays for itself.

“When you find those calls ahead of time and you prevent an inmate from killing themselves or killing another inmate, it potentially saves millions of dollars in legal fees and settlements,” he added.

‘Success stories’ galore

Thompson explained that Hale’s office initially was very willing to try the system to decrease violent crime.

“The biggest untapped source of intelligence is the jail,” he said, speaking in general terms. Thompson added that trying to use a prison phone company’s monitoring tools is like “trying to find a needle in a haystack.”

He continued to praise LEO Technologies’ software for its unparalleled effectiveness and efficiency.

Citing a litany of “success stories,” Thompson remarked, “The reality is law enforcement is here to help bring justice, and the information [revealed by Verus] allows you to close a lot of cases.”

He said this includes cases that law enforcement officers were not even actively investigating, rather Verus allowed them to “just stumble upon” evidence. Additionally, there are many high profile cases in recent years in Jefferson County that Verus did not receive public credit for helping close but were indeed some of these success stories.

Take this wild story originally reported by Carol Robinson, when LEO Technologies’ involvement went unheralded.

Thompson told ABC News about this example stemming from a Birmingham man who was arrested in 2017 on outstanding felony warrants. His car was towed to a local impound yard, and while he was in the Jefferson County jail, Verus alerted law enforcement officials to search his car for drugs.

“He calls family members and asks them to go to the tow yard, and get a locked camera case from his car,” Thompson said. “And he gives them the three-digit code to unlock the case.”

Law enforcement officers, once notified of the contents of that call, got a search warrant and rushed to the impound yard with a drug-sniffing K9.

“We sent our narcotics people to the tow yard and beat the family there,” Thompson explained. “We didn’t even have to break the case open because we had the code.”

Authorities reportedly recovered three grams of cocaine, two grams of heroin and an undetermined amount of the sedative alprazolam.

Without Verus, it would have been doubtful that law enforcement officials ever found out about the drugs. And, even with a slower, manual prison phone monitoring service, the man’s family members would have been able to beat authorities to the car and move the drugs.

This is just one of many positive results made possible by Verus in Jefferson County alone. Thompson said numerous illegal weapons and a large amount of drugs have been taken off the streets in the Birmingham metro area due to the technology.

Last year, an inmate call in Jefferson County even recorded a live murder outside the jail involving suspected gang members. Using intelligence from the call, local, state and federal authorities were able to launch a large-scale roundup called “Operation Focused Remedy” in and around Bessemer that sought targeted arrests on nine federal and 26 state warrants. Over 20 firearms were recovered from this operation.

Then there was the case of a Jefferson County inmate allegedly running a prostitution ring from inside his jail cell. Verus helped authorities bust the ring and rescue at least one human trafficking victim, Thompson told ABC News.

Another example obtained by Yellowhammer News pertains to ‘Two Gunz Vito,’ a local rapper who was indicted in 2017 for the murder of then Mayor-Elect Randall Woodfin’s nephew. The indictment was made possible because Vito, already an inmate, on a prison phone call provided a synopsis of the homicide that he allegedly committed. He was arrested and detained with an admissible confession in this high-profile case due to Verus, requiring no search warrant, phone tap, interview or law enforcement operation.

Indeed, information obtained by Yellowhammer News concluded that in 2018 alone, Verus helped the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office screen over four million inmate calls. These calls resulted in a total of 118 criminal reports, including 39 homicides.

More jurisdictions starting to benefit

Jefferson County, however, is not an outlier in having success with Verus.

The East Metro Area Crime Center has also subsequently chosen to use the technology, and Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge told ABC News “it made a believer out of me in the first week.”

In an interview with Yellowhammer News, Partridge, currently president of the Alabama Association of Chiefs of Police, shared personal experiences that mirrored the positive results that Thompson outlined.

Partridge stressed that the “biggest thing” that continues to strike him about Verus is helping prevent inmate suicides.

The police chief outlined that inmates, just as in the outside world, normally reach out to loved ones with a cry for help. Because this happens frequently via prison phone calls, law enforcement authorities are able to be alerted by Verus and act accordingly to potentially save a life.

“That alone is the most fantastic part about it,” Partridge said of preventing suicides.

He added that Verus “pays for itself with [suicide reductions] alone.”

“Now the rest of it is all gravy from there,” he further noted, mentioning lots of gravy at that — the same broad benefits outlined by Thompson.

“I think this technology is probably some of the best technology put out since the taser,” Partridge stressed, noting he has firsthand seen some “serious crimes” solved and multiple potential suicides prevented because of it.

These sentiments were echoed by Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade, who is now utilizing Verus in his county jail.

“We have — almost daily — analysts (from LEO) send us something,” he shared.

Wade detailed one example of an inmate who on a call told someone to go get a gun he had stashed, revealing the location. Authorities were then able to recover this gun before the inmate’s contact could, allowing the inmate to be appropriately prosecuted.

The sheriff said several crimes have been solved in Calhoun County that occurred outside the jail walls but were talked about over the prison phones.

“Having this technology is paramount,” Wade emphasized, outlining that the difference between Verus and traditional prison phone company monitoring is night and day.

He called the traditional, non-Verus method “the least effective way” possible. Wade, like Thompson and Partridge, praised potential suicide preventions as a key result for his jurisdiction.

“Intelligence-led policing is the future,” Wade added.

McKinney, Blanchard cases

While Wade very well might be right, it would seem intelligence-led policing’s time is now, too.

Just take the McKinney and Blanchard cases as prime examples — crimes that occurred outside of jail walls and rocked entire communities, with waves being felt around the United States.

First, before McKinney’s abduction become national news, she was the talk of the Jefferson County jail.

Yellowhammer News has learned that Verus helped identify approximately 20 phone calls about McKinney from the night she went missing alone. The calls identified potential witnesses and suspects alike that were at that point unknown to authorities.

A source with direct knowledge confirmed that authorities were even able to firmly place Patrick Devone Stallworth, one of the now-charged suspects, purchasing candy because Verus alerted to the keyword “candy.” Additionally, authorities were alerted to a call about exactly how McKinney was lured away from the party from a Jefferson County jail phone call, confirming what on-scene witnesses said. The totality of the information from calls into and out of the jail helped lead to the recovery of her remains.

Verus’ involvement with the Blanchard case is perhaps even more striking.

At the time of her disappearance, no entity in Lee County or Montgomery County was utilizing LEO Technologies.

Approximately one week into the search for Blanchard, the Montgomery City Jail requested to begin using Verus. After approximately another week that it took for the respective prison phone company to comply and allow LEO Technologies the proper access, the results started almost immediately.

A source close to the investigation confirmed to Yellowhammer News that on November 10, Montgomery Police Department received a tip in reference to a truck possibly involved in the disappearance. The word truck was then added as a keyword into that jurisdiction’s Verus alert list, and the following day, the system alerted to a phone call with that keyword used several times that seemingly helped solve the case.

In that phone call, it is alleged that Fisher, who had been arrested on unrelated warrants the previous day and was an inmate at the time, was extensively talking to an individual outside the jail about Blanchard’s disappearance. In said phone call, Fisher was personally implicated as having involvement with the aftermath of Blanchard’s disappearance, including having been in her car. Fisher reportedly warned the individual not to call the police, although the individual wanted to. Another suspect was also allegedly implicated in this same phone call.

After Verus alerted to the phone call, LEO obtained a copy through the prison phone company and gave the copy to Auburn Police Department. This was the piece of evidence that led to Fisher, then back out of jail, being picked up by Auburn PD on November 22. Sources close to the investigation confirm that the call also ended up being crucial in locating and recovering Blanchard’s remains.

What else can LEO Technologies help solve?

While the apparent closure of these two high-profile cases are two more examples of crimes committed outside of prison walls being aided by Verus, Alabama especially has an ongoing crisis in its corrections facilities.

This past spring, the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorney’s Offices for the Northern, Middle and Southern Districts of Alabama concluded that there is reasonable cause to believe that the conditions in Alabama’s prisons for men violate the Eighth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution — the prohibition against “cruel and unusual” punishment.

While public examples of the conditions — from prison violence to overcrowding and inadequate resources — have been reported on for years, Melissa Brown just this month published yet another tear-jerking account of Alabama inmates’ “horrid” experiences.

While some action has been taken on the state level in recent years, there is still clearly much to be done, especially to reduce inmate deaths.

“Alabama Dept. of corrections confirms 3 inmate deaths in 8 days.” That’s a headline from last month.

“2 inmates found dead in Alabama prisons.” That happened on Monday of this week.

These examples are the norm, not the exception.

However, while there is an acceptance by legislators and state officials that something must be done, there is still seemingly no consensus on what solution(s) should be implemented.

The governor has convened a study group to gather all of the relevant data and propose solutions. That group is set to hold its final meeting on January 12 ahead of the February 4 start of the 2020 regular session of the Alabama legislature.

State Sen. Cam Ward (R-Alabaster), viewed as the leading legislator on corrections and criminal justice reform, has explained that the prison problem is no “one bill, one solution” issue. He has emphasized the complexity of the crisis, as well as the necessarily multifaceted nature of any potential package of solutions.

Yet, lines are already being drawn by some. State Rep. Matt Simpson (R-Daphne), a career prosecutor before his election in 2018, on Friday argued against sentencing reform as a potential part-solution.

Governor Kay Ivey, for her part, will drive much of this conversation in 2020, just as she did on major bipartisan issues like the Rebuild Alabama Act last time around.

In an op-ed earlier this, she detailed the problems, some things done in recent years to start improving conditions and what more needs to be accomplished. As she wrote, Ivey wants “an Alabama solution” for what is surely an Alabama problem.

While potential proposals such as sentencing reform and new prison construction are sure to be political wedges, there may be one bipartisan, commonsense change to be made. As Jefferson County, the Metro Area Crime Center, Calhoun County and now Montgomery City Jail have witnessed firsthand (Talladega is also in the process of going online), LEO Technologies’ Verus system is making tangible positive impacts on the very worst issues that Alabama is facing in its prisons: suicide, violent inmate-on-inmate crime and contraband-related problems.

Alabama solutions for Alabama problems

Yellowhammer News spoke with LEO’s Sexton, who said the company has had conversations with the Alabama Department of Corrections and senior members of the governor’s staff, including chief of staff and former Congressman Jo Bonner. Conversations are ongoing between ADOC and LEO. The state has recognized and embraced the need first to address staffing shortages, and the company invites corrections to try out its technology as a complement to those efforts.

Sexton said, “Governor Kay Ivey has asked for Alabama solutions … for Alabama problems. I believe we have one, and I’m working through the proper channels to get it in front of her for consideration.”

“I’m an Alabama boy that was adopted by Alabama officials to solve Alabama problems (in Jefferson County and the subsequent partners),” he continued. “I love my state, and this is a hometown problem for me. I want Alabama to win every time.”

Sexton advised Yellowhammer News that LEO is offering 90-day trials for any Alabama law enforcement agency or corrections facility (or “bundle” of agencies/facilities like the Metro Area Crime Center) 700 beds or over that want to see the product work for themselves before making a long term commitment.

“We have past performance of dealing with every issue the state of Alabama has had,” he added.

He also stressed that this is a bipartisan measure. While Hale, a Republican, as sheriff in Jefferson County first brought LEO in mainly because of violent crime, now-Sheriff Mark Pettway, a Democrat, has been able to focus on different benefits through improving inmate welfare.

Sexton also addressed head-on one potential talking point of naysayers: privacy concerns with the system automatically monitoring inmate phone calls.

“An inmate phone call is a consensual phone call, and it has been upheld for the last 30 years that … anything you say on those calls is evidence,” he said. “That’s the beautiful part about our tool. Anything discussed on the inmate phone call is for the benefit of society. Well upheld.”

In fact, LEO has a major civil rights organization in its corner.

Don Baylor with the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC), the organization co-founded by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., praised LEO Technologies and Verus in an interview with Yellowhammer News. He said he was “so impressed with the technology they offer.”

“They’re so effective at saving lives,” Baylor extolled.

He noted the SCLC was heavily involved with prison reform efforts as well.

Baylor continued to explain that LEO has been a big help with what they are doing in that regard. He underlined that Sexton is a big believer in giving deserving inmates second chances and actively aids in inmate education and rehabilitation initiatives.

‘I think they’re losing out’

To all of the corrections facilities and law enforcement agencies not using Verus in Alabama right now, Baylor urged them to get on board.

“Once this technology is understood, all of the things that it can do, I think it could revolutionize some of the issues that we have,” Baylor said.

He was joined by all of the law enforcement officials Yellowhammer News spoke to in making this call-to-action.

Thompson said Verus is worth it “if you can prevent (just) one jail suicide.”

Partridge added of facilities and agencies not using Verus, “I think they’re losing out by not taking advantage of the technology — not only the crimes they could be solving with it but also preventing those inmate deaths.”

“We’re doing everything we can to keep people safe inside jail — and then get them out of jail,” Sexton summarized. “And isolate the bad actors.”

If all of the above testimonials are not enough, Ferreira, the veteran detective and California transplant now working as LEO’s embed in the Heart of Dixie, told Yellowhammer News that he would not be in Alabama spearheading Verus’ usage if it did not work.

“I equate the technology we have to fishing with a fish finder,” he said. “I believe in the product. I was offered several other jobs prior to choosing to come here after I retired. But I was so impressed with the product and how effective it is that I wanted to be a part of it. Because I’m still doing police work but doing it in a different form. If I didn’t believe in the product, I wouldn’t be here.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Operation Iron Ruck Day proclaimed for UA, Auburn student veterans marching for suicide awareness

Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday formally offered her support to Operation Iron Ruck, during which approximately 80 students and support personnel from the University of Alabama Campus Veterans Association and Auburn University Student Veterans Association will travel on foot from Tuscaloosa to Auburn starting on Wednesday and culminating the day of the Iron Bowl.

The effort by student veterans at the Yellowhammer State universities aims to bring increased awareness to veteran suicides. The ruck march will specifically go from Bryant-Denny Stadium to Jordan-Hare Stadium, where this year’s rivalry game is being played.

Ivey has signed a proclamation declaring Saturday, November 30, 2019, as Operation Iron Ruck Day throughout the state of Alabama.

In a statement, she said,  “Since our country’s inception, our military members have shown their patriotism, their bravery, and ultimately, their willingness to lay their lives on the line for the sake of protecting our freedoms. That sacrifice does not end in combat, because even when our men and women return safely home, many continue to struggle with the impacts of war.”

“Sadly, in our country, suicide claims the lives of around 22 veterans each day. I urge Alabamians and people all across our country to continue fighting for those who fight for us. I am proud to see this committed group of students from Alabama and Auburn come together to bring awareness to this issue facing veterans in our country,” the governor concluded.

The group of student veterans, led by Micah “Slade” Salmon of UA and Auburn’s Justin Schwab, will each haul 22-pound rucksacks containing donated items that the students will deliver to the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home in Alexander City and Three Hots and a Cot, an organization that assists homeless veterans. The items include socks, gloves and other winter clothing, toiletries and canned goods. The march is about 150 miles.

“Operation Iron Ruck is about the student veterans from both Auburn and Alabama coming together during Iron Bowl week for a much greater purpose… There are roughly 22 veterans per day that take their own lives in this country, and the state of Alabama is the second largest contributor to this statistic,” Schwab outlined. “Our goal is to bring that number down to zero, but we cannot do it without help.”

Salmon added, “We ask everyone to reach out to any veteran they know and see how they are doing. We also want every veteran out there to know that there are avenues for help and still plenty of us that care about them.”

The national headquarters of The American Legion and The American Legion of Alabama are sponsoring the student veterans and providing logistical support along the route of the march.

“It is fantastic that the Alabama and Auburn student veterans’ associations set aside their rivalry to work together to raise awareness about the veteran suicide rate by marching the 150 miles from stadium to stadium,” Kent Davis, Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs commissioner, stated. “The ruck sacks these veterans will carry symbolize the 22 veterans lost each day to suicide.”

Close to 400,000 veterans call the state of Alabama home, meaning about one in ten Alabamians have served our country in the armed forces.

Alabama veterans facing their own struggles or loved ones of veterans battling post-war effects are encouraged to call the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 to speak to trained counselors and access immediately available resources.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

7 Things: Jones chooses sides in the Democratic Civil War, Birmingham mayor wants to pardon pot conviction, Iron Bowl attack ads are coming and more …

7. Good dog honored at the White House

  • Conan, the dog that was part of the mission to kill ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and was injured, has been honored at the White House where he visited President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
  • During the visit, Trump said that Conan was given a plaque and a medal, and he stated that the mission was a “flawless attack.” He also joked “Conan is trained to attack if you open your mouth” as he warned the press to be careful.

6. Democratic congresswoman backs off impeachment

  • U.S. Representative Brenda Lawrence (D-MI) has declared that she is no longer in favor of impeaching and removing President Donald Trump from office. She told a radio show over the weekend, “We are so close to an election. I will tell you, sitting here knowing how divided this country is, I don’t see the value of taking him out of office.”
  • In an apparent flip-flop, Lawrence wants Congress to censure the resident instead, explaining, “I do see the value of putting down a marker saying his behavior is not acceptable.”

5. Ex-White House counsel must testify

  • U.S. District Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson has ruled that former White House counsel Don McGahn must testify before Congress in compliance with a subpoena issued on April 22.
  • Jackson said during her ruling that “this Court holds that Executive branch officials are not absolutely immune from compulsory congressional process.” She did allow that if McGahn wishes to use executive privilege to avoid testifying, he has to appear before Congress himself to do so.

4. ALFA chooses not to endorse Mo Brooks

  • In a somewhat unprecedented move, the Alabama Farmer Association decided they would not endorse an incumbent Republican who is all but assured to win reelection in 2020. instead of endorsing U.S. Representative Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville), the group tossed an endorsement to Chris Lewis.
  • Brooks responded to the endorsement by highlighting the positions he finds himself in disagreement with ALFA on. He stated, “I support border security and resulting higher wages and lower tax burdens for American families. I support fair trade agreements that cut the hundreds of billions of dollars of American wealth that is hemorrhaging each year to China and other bad trade partners. I support enterprises competing without taxpayer subsidies.”

3. Sessions allies will come out swinging during the Iron Bowl

  • Your Iron Bowl viewing will undoubtedly be filled with a few political ads. One of those will come in the form of an attack on GOP U.S. Senate candidate Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) from the Jeff Sessions-aligned Club for Growth PAC accusing him of working to send taxpayer money to China, Russia and Sudan.
  • The attack ad is pretty confusing but centers around three “aye” votes Byrne cast: a continuing resolution vote 2014, a procedural vote in 2015 and a 2015 infrastructure bill, but the purpose of the ad is to make you question those votes by making them seem ominous. As Yellowhammer News’ Sean Ross points out, “Of these three votes in question, the entire Alabama delegation voted “aye” on the first, everyone but Congressman Gary Palmer (AL-06) voted “aye” on the second and everyone but Palmer and Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-05) voted “aye” on the latter.”

2. Birmingham mayor wants to pardon marijuana convictions

  • Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin has announced his new initiative called “Pardons for Progress” where those convicted of misdemeanor marijuana possession within the city of Birmingham would be pardoned.
  • Woodfin has said that some of those “who have been convicted deserve a second chance in order to secure a job that may be blocked due to a one-time possession conviction.” He clarified that people would be able to seek a pardon and would “receive a pardon if the individual meets certain requirements.”

1. Doug Jones appears to be over Alabama Democratic Party infighting

  • U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) has made it no secret that he supports State Representative Chris England (D-Tuscaloosa) as the head of the Alabama Democratic party, and he confirmed that support during an interview with FM Talk 1065’s “Mobile Mornings” on Monday.
  • Jones went on to discuss Nancy Worley’s comments about the “splinter faction” of the Democrats in Alabama that don’t support her and has held the position that she’s still the head of the “state democratic executive committee,” to which Jones replied was “just silly, it’s just a silly comment.” He then listed why he sees England as a more qualified candidate.

 

Living Life On Purpose with Matt Wilson Episode 13: Interview with Sara Franklin

Imagine getting a diagnosis that would change your life, and how you would respond. Sara Franklin was diagnosed with Epilepsy in the midst of raising a child, being a wife and pursuing a successful career. When she found out she had this new disease, she had a choice: hide from it, or fight it with everything she had. Sara chose to turn her pain into purpose and became executive director at the Epilepsy Foundation of Alabama. Her story is powerful and it shows that our perspective can have a huge impact on the situations we face daily.

Podcast (livinglifeonpurpose): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

Alabama Farmers Federation endorses all of state’s U.S. House incumbents seeking reelection besides Brooks

The Alabama Farmers Federation’s political action committee, FarmPAC, on Monday announced endorsements of candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives in the Yellowhammer State’s March 3, 2020 primary election.

FarmPAC, as of this point, still has not made an endorsement in the open races in Alabama’s First Congressional District and Second Congressional District. However, one non-incumbent still received an endorsement from this influential grassroots organization.

GOP challenger Chris Lewis was endorsed over U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks (AL-05) in Alabama’s northernmost district.

In a statement, Lewis expressed his appreciation for the endorsement.

“We are honored and grateful to have earned the support of such an amazing group of Alabamians. As we look toward our future here in north Alabama, we are humbled to have such a wonderful base of support that knows what it means to serve and support the great people of our state and nation,” Lewis said.

“Together, we’re ready to face and overcome any challenge, striving to create a better life for our children and grandchildren. I sincerely thank the great men and women of the Alabama Farmers Federation for their continued support and look forward to working together for an even brighter, safer and more prosperous future for north Alabama and our nation,” he added.

Responding to the endorsement in a statement to Yellowhammer News, Brooks outlined, “I support border security and resulting higher wages and lower tax burdens for American families. I support fair trade agreements that cut the hundreds of billions of dollars of American wealth that is hemorrhaging each year to China and other bad trade partners. I support enterprises competing without taxpayer subsidies.”

“Over time, these three stances have increasingly put my views at odds with a few politically activist farmers who want cheap foreign labor no matter the cost to taxpayer and who demand special treatment and subsidies from the federal government,” he continued. “While I respect what agriculture does for America, I will ALWAYS put America’s interests first.”

“I thank those farmers who agree, have supported me in the past, and will support me again in 2020,” Brooks concluded.

Lewis turned a few heads earlier in the cycle when he received the support of Huntsville-based Dynetics, a major employer in the district and a key player in the American defense and aerospace sectors.

On Monday, FarmPAC also endorsed incumbent U.S. Reps. Mike Rogers (AL-03), Robert Aderholt (AL-04), Gary Palmer (AL-06) and Terri Sewell (AL-07). All but Sewell are Republicans. U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (AL-01) is running for the U.S. Senate and thus not seeking reelection to the House. U.S. Rep. Martha Roby (AL-02) will retire from Congress at the end of her current term after deciding not to seek reelection.

These congressional endorsements were based on each candidate receiving the recommendation of at least a majority of county farmers federations in their respective district. Candidates’ positions on key issues impacting farmers and rural Alabama are important in this recommendation process, according to the statewide federation.

In a statement, Alabama Farmers Federation President Jimmy Parnell said this truly grassroots endorsement process is central to the organization’s core mission.

“Alabama Farmers Federation was founded to give farmers a voice in the political process and to advocate for issues important to rural families,” Parnell explained. “We take great pride in being a true grassroots organization with our local leaders driving the endorsement process. As representatives of rural communities across this state, these county leaders reflect the values, concerns and hopes of many Alabamians.”

This comes after FarmPAC’s initial wave of endorsements in statewide races was made in September. In addition to judicial endorsements, FarmPAC then endorsed Donald Trump for reelection as president of the United States, as well as Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh for reelection as president of the Alabama Public Service Commission and Tommy Tuberville for election to the U.S. Senate from Alabama.

FarmPAC endorsements approved thus far will carry through the general election. The political action committee reserves the option to make additional endorsements at a later date, such as the two open congressional races.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

