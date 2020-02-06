Michael Bloomberg to address Saturday’s Alabama Democratic Convention

That’s what Alabamians heard loud and clear from President Trump’s State of the Union Address this week. With the 2020 election just nine months away, the president continues to compile an undeniably impressive record, despite the fearmongering rhetoric and witch hunts from Democrats.

Throw in a record-breaking economy and what do you get? Two terms for President Trump.

With this address, President Trump firmly laid out his reelection platform to the nation.

Take the economy, for starters. With an unemployment rate straddling all-time lows and an economy surpassing record after record (after record), everyday Americans are reaping the rewards of his efforts through higher wages and good jobs. In fact, Alabama is benefiting to the tune of a never-before-seen 2.7% unemployment rate.

And this boom is just the tip of the iceberg for economic success thanks to the USMCA, which President Trump signed into law after over a year of obstruction and delay by Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats. With this new trade deal comes major wins for our farmers, manufacturers and businesses across the country: 176,000 new jobs, $68.2 billion added to the economy and a trade policy that finally works for them.

Democrats don’t stand a chance running against President Trump’s unprecedented economy, nor do they have a leg to stand on when it comes to putting America first on the World Stage – including protecting our nation from terroristic threats.

When the president isn’t busy completely obliterating ISIS or killing terrorist leaders, he’s standing tough abroad on a multitude of areas, holding foreign powers accountable on everything from regime sanctions on North Korea and Venezuela, withdrawing from the Iran Nuclear Agreement and urging NATO members to pull their weight on defense spending. These foreign policy achievements not only make our country stronger, but they send a clear message to the world that the days of pushing America around are over.

All of these accomplishments over the past three years mentioned above don’t even touch on the fact that President Trump is quietly reshaping our judicial landscape for generations to come. Not only have two Supreme Court Justices been confirmed, but the president has installed more federal court judges than any president in the past four decades. This tireless commitment to fixing our nation’s court system will have a long-lasting impact on the future of our nation’s courts, and the lives we live every day.

And now Alabama’s own Doug Jones has just voted to remove President Trump in the baseless “let’s get him!” impeachment debacle, firmly showing the Yellowhammer State that the Senator does not represent our values. He needs to be loudly replaced on November 3. Alabamians deserve a senator that supports our president and is willing to work alongside him as he enacts his prosperous agenda, not against him with New York’s Chuck Schumer. Ignoring the majority will come with a heavy election price.

Clearly, a record of achievement at the level of President Trump’s is unbeatable at the 2020 ballot box. This week’s State of the Union Address confirmed what Alabamians already knew: We need another four years of President Trump.

Terry Lathan is the chairman of the Alabama Republican Party