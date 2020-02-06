Michael Bloomberg to address Saturday’s Alabama Democratic Convention
Billionaire Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg is set to attend a conference in Montgomery, Alabama, on Saturday.
Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City, will address the Alabama Democratic Conference (ADC) between noon and 2:00 p.m. Bloomberg will be the keynote speaker for the Kennedy-Johnson-King Luncheon at the 60th Annual Convention of the Alabama Democratic Conference, which is being held at the Embassy Suites Hotel.
According to the ADC, Bloomberg’s campaign has 30 staff on the ground with plans to open additional offices and hire more staff members across the Yellowhammer State as time progresses.
“We welcome and appreciate Mr. Bloomberg’s visit,” ADC chairman Joe Reed said. “He has been a successful businessman, mayor for 12 years, and strong supporter of Democrats. He has supported numerous philanthropic causes worldwide.”
Months ago, it was announced that Bloomberg would spend at least $490,582 on television advertising in Alabama. The Alabama purchase was part of Bloomberg’s initial nationwide push that includes over $31 million worth of ad time in at least 100 markets across over 30 states. That was the biggest single ad buy in American political history.
Those advertisements ran from November 25 through December 3. Since then, Bloomberg’s ad spending has topped $300 million and is still climbing ahead of Super Tuesday.
Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.