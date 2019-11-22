Bloomberg spending almost $500k in Alabama as part of massive ad buy

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who filed papers Thursday to run for president in 2020 as a Democrat, will spend at least $490,582 on TV advertising in Alabama next week, according to NBC’s Gary Grumbach.

The Alabama purchase is part of a nationwide push that includes over $31 million worth of ad time in at least 100 markets across over 30 states, according to the firm Advertising Analytics. It is the biggest ad buy in American political history. The ads will run from November 25 through December 3.

Alabama breakdown as follows:



— Mobile-Pensacola: $158,132

— Birmingham: $154,310

— Huntsville-Decatur: $122,370

— Montgomery: $55,770

Bloomberg, 77, is estimated to be worth $52 billion. According to Politico, he plans to spend at least $500 million in his quest to defeat President Donald Trump.

First elected mayor in 2002 as a Republican, he served three terms in that office. Bloomberg switched his party affiliation to independent in 2007 before registering as a Democrat in 2018.

He spent large sums in 2018 getting Democrats elected, and has spent big in recent years supporting gun control and climate change initiatives.

Bloomberg has yet to make an official announcement regarding a presidential bid.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.