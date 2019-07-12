Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Tuberville: ‘I’m really disgusted with Paul Ryan’ 10 mins ago / Politics
Ivey appoints Graddick to lead reformed Pardons and Paroles — ‘Public safety is paramount’ 2 hours ago / News
Watch: Mo Brooks questions climate change experts on human effects of global warming 2 hours ago / News
Terri Sewell rejects AOC, staffer’s claims of racism within House Dem caucus — ‘Deeply offensive and couldn’t be further from the truth’ 3 hours ago / News
Ivey appoints student who integrated University of North Alabama, former Reagan staffer to university’s board of trustees 3 hours ago / News
U.S. Attorney General William Barr cites Mo Brooks-Steve Marshall lawsuit in remarks applauding Trump citizenship executive order 4 hours ago / News
7 Things: Trump backtracks on census question, Jones and Byrne raise a lot of money, Trump wants Sessions to stay out of the Senate race and more … 5 hours ago / Analysis
Tuberville on new Mobile Bay Bridge: We pay taxes but we still have to pay tolls — It makes no sense 5 hours ago / News
Jones mocks Obamacare ‘repeal and replace’ supporters — ‘You’ve got nothing’ 7 hours ago / News
Major tech CEO: ‘Couldn’t be more excited’ to open new Alabama facility 8 hours ago / News
Alabama cotton farmers may be affected by new virus 20 hours ago / News
Regions Bank helping JSU rebuild from tornado devastation 21 hours ago / News
Byrne leads fundraising in Alabama’s GOP Senate primary 22 hours ago / Politics
Jones: Trump in ‘contempt’ of court on census citizenship question 24 hours ago / News
Tuberville, Mooney release Q2 fundraising numbers 1 day ago / Politics
Episode 9: Date night, done right (part one) 1 day ago / Podcasts
7 Things: McConnell continues slamming Moore, no boycott on Alabama, Democrat infighting angers Pelosi and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
State Sen. Ward warns fed takeover of prison system could result in mass releases, increase in homelessness; Predicts special session in early 2020 1 day ago / News
Byrne: ‘I’m encouraging’ Trump, DoJ to go forward with 2020 U.S. Census citizenship question 1 day ago / News
Toyota to build new SUV in Huntsville instead of Corolla 2 days ago / News
8 hours ago

Major tech CEO: ‘Couldn’t be more excited’ to open new Alabama facility

Thursday evening marked a landmark day for the future of the Birmingham area’s economy, as Governor Kay Ivey and other state and local government officials emphasized at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for DC BLOX‘s new Tier 3 data center facility.

Headquartered in Atlanta, DC BLOX is a revolutionary multi-tenant data center provider delivering high-tech solutions in an increasingly digital age.

The company brings data centers closer to job creators in growing cities, provides cloud services to support hybrid information technology (IT) environments and connects everything with high-performance networks to ensure business continuity.

The new Birmingham facility is DC BLOX’s second location in the state and will serve as the company’s flagship facility. This multi-phase development has the potential for a $785 million investment over the next decade.

“We live in a digital age, and the world is not standing still. DC BLOX’s new data center is certainly a welcome addition to the Birmingham community,” Governor Kay Ivey said in a statement.

“It will connect the city with high-performance networks to ensure business continuity, and ultimately, it will drive the digital economy,” she continued. “In addition to elevating Birmingham’s technological capabilities, the new data center will bring several high-paying jobs for Alabamians. DC BLOX’s efforts are a much-appreciated investment into Alabama’s future success, and their increased presence in this great state will help propel us forward.”

The first phase of the new facility, now customer ready, delivers up to 5MW of power, 18,000 square feet of white space and 13,000 square feet of office space, featuring conference rooms, demo space, hoteling cubes and workstations.

“We are thrilled to be joining the Birmingham community,” Jeff Uphues, CEO of DC BLOX, commented. “The State of Alabama and the City of Birmingham care deeply about the prosperity of their citizens and are working to bring in companies like ours to invest in their communities and bring jobs to the region. They understand that a data center is core infrastructure that attracts other technology-dependent companies, and we couldn’t be more excited to be a part of it.”

The Birmingham location is capable of expanding to over 200,000 square feet with over 60MW of critical IT load to serve as a technology and innovation hub for the surrounding area.

“This DC BLOX data center is a major addition to the City of Birmingham and the Titusville neighborhood,” Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said.

“This data center will help strengthen Birmingham’s future economy in a more digital world, as well as utilize a long-vacant property to revitalize the surrounding area in one of our neighborhoods,” he concluded. “We look forward to a long relationship with DC BLOX and helping them connect companies to the world.”

DC BLOX has an existing facility in Huntsville, with an expansion plan that will soon blanket the southeast.

As data centers move more toward the edge of the network to accommodate a growing number of applications demanding local processing and storage, low-latency, high-capacity connectivity is a key component of this evolving digital architecture.

DC BLOX’s Birmingham data center offers access to the company’s full breadth of solutions, including: cloud storage; colocation; and rich connectivity to support private sector, government and education customers, as well as managed service providers, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies and content providers that do business across the southeast.

The new facility is also part of DC BLOX’s private, high-speed network fabric, which provides 100Gb+ bandwidth, low-latency connections to internet exchanges, access to numerous carriers across data centers and secure cloud connectivity.

“With construction designed to withstand 150+ mph winds, N+1 power and cooling systems, a fully- protected private network and enhanced security developed to accommodate Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) standards, the Birmingham facility is designed for security and reliability,” Mark Masi, DC BLOX COO, advised. “Our data hall is designed to accommodate cabinets of varying densities and can be adapted for custom solutions as well.”

DC Blox’s new Birmingham facility (Contributed)

DC BLOX worked closely with several private and public sector partners to bring the transformational project to Birmingham, including: the Alabama Department of Commerce; Alabama Power Company; Birmingham Business Alliance; Jefferson County Commission; City of Birmingham and its Department of Innovation and Economic Opportunity; Jefferson County Economic and Industrial Development Authority; Birmingham Industrial Development Board; Spire; Economic Development Partnership of Alabama; and the Titusville Neighborhood Association.

“We want to thank all involved for their role in bringing this to fruition,” Jefferson County Commission President Jimmie Stephens said. “The State, City, County and business leaders all worked together to make this possible. We appreciate DC BLOX having the confidence in our region and committing to our collective future.”

This comes as Birmingham looks to continue its ascent as a major national technology hub.

RELATED: Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian headlining Birmingham’s Sloss Tech ’19

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

10 mins ago

Tuberville: ‘I’m really disgusted with Paul Ryan’

Former Auburn University head football coach and current 2020 U.S. Senate Republican candidate Tommy Tuberville is standing strongly with President Donald Trump in a new public spat with former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI).

Excerpts released Thursday of an upcoming book featured Ryan criticizing Trump, saying the president “didn’t know anything about the government” and that Ryan and others “helped to stop him (Trump) from making bad decisions.”

This came the same day that Tuberville interviewed on WVNN’s “The Jeff Poor Show,” with host Jeff Poor asking him to assess the president’s handling of America’s immigration issues.

Tuberville pointed at Ryan as a major reason the United States has a crisis at the country’s border with Mexico.

449
Keep reading 449 WORDS

“[Trump] inherited this problem because our politicians have just absolutely dropped the ball,” Tuberville lamented.

“And I’m really disgusted with Paul Ryan, because he had a chance to help put this border wall up and stop all this mess,” the GOP Senate contender continued. “And, you know, he took the money and ran from Congress… He didn’t know what he was doing. He didn’t help Donald Trump in the House get anything passed. Even Donald Trump said he lied to him. He said he was going to get it done [but] it didn’t work out.”

Tuberville added that the president is “trying to do the best he can with what he’s got.”

He said that more border patrol agents are desperately needed and that Democrats in Congress will not even give the president enough humanitarian aide for people currently in immigration detention facilities.

“I’ve got people that live down there that have said it’s just absolutely just a joke,” Tuberville decried. “But that’s what this whole country has been with the people that we’ve got running it. So, hopefully, we can get something done. Of course, you know, you’ve got the far-left Democrats that are just absolutely against helping anybody. They don’t want Donald Trump to get any credit. He doesn’t want the credit, he just wants to get it done. He’s a doer. So, it’s a slow process, and you know hopefully, he can get things done in his way, and that’s really the only way.”

Tuberville emphasized that hardworking Americans are sick of being “lied to” by elected officials.

“People are tired of career politicians. … We’ve kicked the can down the road for so long,” he commented. “Our career politicians, they’ve got us in a bind — a real big bind. Thank goodness we’ve got Donald Trump up there trying to fix this mess they’ve got us in.”

Listen:

Trump has since responded to Ryan’s criticisms in a series of tweets.

“[Ryan] had the Majority & blew it away with his poor leadership and bad timing. Never knew how to go after the Dems like they go after us,” Trump added. “Couldn’t get him out of Congress fast enough!”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
2 hours ago

Ivey appoints Graddick to lead reformed Pardons and Paroles — ‘Public safety is paramount’

Governor Kay Ivey on Friday announced that she is appointing Judge Charles “Charlie” Graddick, a longtime fixture in Alabama’s judicial system, to serve as director of the state Board of Pardons and Paroles.

During the Alabama legislature’s 2019 regular session, Ivey and Attorney General Steve Marshall successfully championed legislation sponsored by State Rep. Connie Rowe (R-Jasper) and Sen. Cam Ward (R-Alabaster) aimed at reforming the “badly broken” Board of Pardons and Paroles.

With this new law, the governor will gain the authority to appoint the director effective September 1, which she is exercising in selecting Graddick.

A two-term Alabama attorney general, Graddick comes to the post with an extensive background in law and public service. He was first elected to office when he became Mobile’s youngest district attorney at the age of 28.

444
Keep reading 444 WORDS

“From the start of his career, Judge Graddick dedicated his life to serving the people of Alabama and protecting the law. These are necessary qualities to lead Pardons and Paroles,” Ivey said in a statement.

Graddick served as the 42nd attorney general of Alabama from 1979-1987.

“As our state’s top law enforcement official, he was a national leader in advocating for victims’ rights and in prosecuting crimes. I am proud to have someone of Judge Graddick’s experience and caliber at the helm of this board. Public safety is paramount,” Ivey emphasized.

During Graddick’s two terms as attorney general, he established the first statewide Victim’s Assistance Office. He also served as chairman of the Southern Association of Attorneys General and has served as circuit judge in Mobile County.

Most recently, Graddick served the city of Mobile as senior judicial advisor and director of courts, where he has been responsible for a dramatic restructure and reform of the city’s justice system.

“The governor, attorney general and the public have made it clear that our Board of Pardons and Paroles must carry out their duties to ensure justice for victims and safety for all of our citizens. That means that we need to identify the strengths and weaknesses of the operation and make necessary improvements to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of the agency,” Graddick said. “I am honored to lead these efforts as Director. Serving in this capacity, I hope to leave Alabama a safer place to live and raise a family.”

Graddick earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Alabama. Upon earning his law degree from Cumberland School of Law and being named most outstanding graduate, Graddick clerked for Alabama Supreme Court Justice Daniel T. McCall. He also served our nation in the Army Reserve and Alabama National Guard. After 23 years of service, he retired as Major, Judge Advocate General.

A longtime Democrat, Graddick won the party’s 1986 gubernatorial primary runoff against then-Lt. Governor Bill Baxley, only to be disqualified by the state Democratic Party. This led to Guy Hunt becoming the first Alabama Republican governor since Reconstruction. Graddick switched to the Republican Party in 2011, ahead of him losing to Roy Moore in the 2012 GOP primary for chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court.

Graddick will replace current Board of Pardons and Paroles Director Eddie Cook.

In a statement to Yellowhammer News, Marshall said, “I am proud of the work that we did to make it possible for the Governor to now have direct control over the operations of the Pardons and Paroles agency. We wish Mr. Graddick the best in his new role.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
2 hours ago

Watch: Mo Brooks questions climate change experts on human effects of global warming

Representative Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) questioned four members of a bipartisan panel of climate experts Thursday during a House Science, Space, and Technology Committee, which led to all members admitting that humans are not responsible for the Earth’s global warming that has occurred over the past 20,000 years.

A news release from Brooks’ office outlined three facts:

  • Average global temperatures were roughly 11 degrees Fahrenheit COLDER than they are today (per Zurich University of Applied Science). Stated differently, global temperatures have risen, on average, roughly 0.5 degrees Fahrenheit per century over the past 20,000 years.
  • Sea levels were roughly 410 feet LOWER 20,000 years ago than they are today (per the United States Geological Survey). Stated differently, sea levels have risen, on average, roughly two feet per century over the past 20,000 years (roughly double the global warming enthusiasts’ claimed average sea level rise rate of one foot per century since 1993).
  • Almost all of Canada, Northern Europe, and America (north of the Missouri and Ohio Rivers, east to New York City) was under glacial ice and uninhabitable.
1270
Keep reading 1270 WORDS

According to Brooks’ statement, “The gist of the experts’ opinions is that the earth was too lightly populated by humans to make humanity responsible for the Earth’s global warming that began 20,000 years ago.”

Transcript of Brooks’ questioning of the panel, which included Dr. Robin E. Bell, Dr. Twila A. Moon, Dr. Gabriel J. Wolkon and Dr. W. Tad Pfeffer, as follows:

BROOKS: Thank you Madam Chairman. Is anyone on the panel not familiar with the Earth’s last glacial maximum roughly twenty thousand years ago? Okay everybody is, good. For those in the audience who are not, by way of background, during the last glacial maximum Northern Europe was under ice, roughly 90% of Canada and almost all of the continental United States of America north of the Missouri and Ohio Rivers and east of New York City were under ice. According to the United States Geological Survey, during the last glacial maximum – again 20,000 years ago – sea levels were roughly 410 feet lower than today. Stated differently, for 20,000 years sea levels have risen, on average, two feet per century versus the much less roughly one foot per century rising rate since 1993 that is reflected in Dr. Alley’s written testimony. Finally, per Zurich University of Applied Science, Earth’s average temperature 20,000 years ago was 48 degrees Fahrenheit versus 59 degrees Fahrenheit today. That’s an 11 degree increase in global temperature average over the last 20,000 year period. So, my question to each of you is – and we will start over here with Dr. Pfeffer and move from my right to left – did human beings cause the global warming that started 20,000 years ago and continues through today? Or, if not, what did?

PFEFFER: So, the examples from 20,000 years ago that Mr. Brooks gave us, are excellent examples of the kind of natural variability that the Earth experiences. There is no question that in the past there have been changes in temperature, and sea level rise and weather patterns and climate generally as dramatic or more dramatic than what you may be experiencing in the future and of course they weren’t human caused 20,000 years ago or the last million years. All of these variable events have been occurring throughout the Earth’s modern history.

BROOKS: Well my first question was, in your judgment, did human beings cause the global warming that began 20,000 years ago during the last glacial maximum?

PFEFFER: No. No. Absolutory not. It is an example of spontaneous natural variability— one of the many ways that this whole system was— whether you look at it in terms of sea levels rise, temperature, storms— can be varied.

BROOKS: Are you familiar with the phrase: snowball Earth, or slush ball Earth? Roughly 600 million years ago, when we were almost entirely ice or slush…

PFEFFER: Entirely natural variation.

BROOKS: …versus, the Paleocene and Eocene, thermal maximum of about 55-56 million years ago when the average temperature was roughly 73 degrees Fahrenheit which is 14 degrees warmer than what we are experiencing now? If you don’t mind, Dr. Wolkon lets go to you. Did human beings cause the global warming that began 20,000 years ago?

WOLKON: No, absolutely not. That was a product of natural variability in the climate system. Yeah.

BROOKS: Dr. Moon?

BROOKS: Humans weren’t around in nearly the numbers we are today, so we certainly were not available to be combusting fossil fuels at the rate we are today are putting emissions into the atmosphere. You can consider, we have built America in the last 243 years and we’re changing things at a much more rapid rate.

BROOKS: So, you also agree then that the global warming that has occurred over the last 20,000 years at 11 degree Fahrenheit increase in temperature, was not human caused, at least, when it began 20,000 years ago?

MOON: So, I would agree that when it began 20,000 years ago when we were coming out of the last glacial that was not caused by humans. The warming of the last 100 years, most certainly was.

BROOKS: Out of curiosity, why do you or how do you explain that the sea level rise average of the last 20,000 years has been 2 feet per century, yet we are down to 1 foot per century?

MOON: So, much of our rise in sea levels that you are talking about came earlier in that 20,000 years.

BROOKS: Over six or seven thousand years.

MOON: Over this last 10,000 years, we have been sitting with vary stable sea levels and those stable sea levels have allowed us to develop the coast of the world.

BROOKS: Okay, thank you Dr. Moon. And I only have about 30 seconds left for Dr. Bell. Dr. Bell, in your judgement, 20,000 years ago when it began was it caused by humans?

BELL: In my judgment, the variation that we were seeing 20,000 years ago was part of the pulse of the planet— it pulses at about 100,000 years, glacial or interglacial. When I started graduate school, we were expecting to go into the next glacial period, except that we as human beings in the last 100 years— and you can see the pick-up since we invented the steam engine— you can see the temperature moving up.

BROOKS: Alright, I’m out of time. Madam Chairman, I appreciate your indulgence. I just wish I had sufficient time to actually get into what the cause of the global warming that began 20,000 years ago was— if not— humans. Thank you.

CHAIRWOMAN EDDIE BERNICE JOHNSON: Excuse me. Go ahead, doctor.

PFEFFER: I just wanted to respond a bit further to your question. The changes in the past, there are two significant differences between those events and the events today. One of them is that they were triggered by natural variations, not by human agency. Let me just give you an analogy of your house: your house might burn down— and it might burn down for entirely natural reasons, it might be struck by lightning— but it could also burn down if you are careless and you drop a cigarette in the crack of the sofa. Both of those are triggers that result in your house burning down. The presence of one of them does not really say much about the other except that they both lead to the same endpoint. The other thing is that while there were these very dramatic temperature changes and sea level rises in the past— which were entirely natural— we weren’t there to deal with them. The problem here is with people. How do we respond to an environmental change? The earth will take care of itself, it doesn’t really care what happens. It is what people do. And if this had happened, you know, a long time ago, when the population of the Earth was a few hundred million, it probably wouldn’t have mattered either because we could have just gotten out of the way. But as it is today— with the number of people that we have and the infrastructure — we are very sensitive to changes of this kind. We do not handle change very well. For example, suppose that the conditions for growing crops that exist today in California, picked up and moved to North Dakota for a couple of hundred years, they are variations like that in the fairly recent geologic past that occurred. How do we deal with them? It is an entirely different world than what we were not here to experience, but we know about 20,000 years ago. We’re much more sensitive. We don’t deal well with change and to deal with it we need to know a lot about it.

BROOKS: Dr. Pfeffer, thank you for that additional insight.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

Show less
3 hours ago

Terri Sewell rejects AOC, staffer’s claims of racism within House Dem caucus — ‘Deeply offensive and couldn’t be further from the truth’

In recent days, it has become more apparent there are some deep divisions within the Democratic caucus of the U.S. House of Representatives, which holds a 37-seat majority and is under the leadership of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Freshman member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) accused Pelosi of “the explicit singling out of newly elected women of color” in comments to The Washington Post. That was a sentiment Ocasio-Cortez’s chief of staff Saikat Chakrabarti had echoed earlier in a tweet and pointed to “New Democrats and Blue Dogs” specifically.

U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (D-Birmingham), the vice chair of the New Democrat Coalition and also a member of the Congressional Black Caucus, rejected such racial criticisms.

333
Keep reading 333 WORDS

“So, to even insinuate that I, or any other member of the New Dems, would promote policies that are racist and hateful or ones that would negatively impact communities of color is deeply offensive and couldn’t be further from the truth,” Sewell said in a statement.

Ocasio-Cortez, along with Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) have formed what they are calling “the squad,” which has directly taken on Pelosi in recent days.

A story from Politico on Thursday offered more details of Sewell’s role in the on-going internal Democratic caucus dispute. According to the account, Sewell reached out to Ocasio-Cortez.

Rep. Terri Sewell, a vice chair of the New Democrats, has reached out to Ocasio-Cortez several times to discuss Chakrabarti’s controversial tweets but has not heard back, according to an account relayed by Rep. Derek Kilmer during a meeting in Pelosi’s office on Wednesday.

Kilmer, who is chairman of the New Dems, recounted the story during Pelosi’s weekly meeting with leaders of the various Democratic interest groups within the caucus, according to two sources with knowledge of the exchange.

Sewell, who is African American, represents Birmingham, Ala., a city with a lengthy and at times horrific civil rights legacy. On Thursday, she released a statement strongly criticizing the comparison of New Dems to pro-segregationists.

In an interview, she said, “I’m not going to talk about my own private talks with members. But it’s enough to say that I’ve issued my statement about the tweet that her chief of staff did. I was highly offended by that — I represent the Deep South.”

But Ocasio-Cortez disputed the account that she had ignored a phone call from Sewell: “I do know that she called me once and I returned her call. We missed each other right before I went to the border.”

Sewell’s office declined to comment further about the two members’ private conversations.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Show less
3 hours ago

Ivey appoints student who integrated University of North Alabama, former Reagan staffer to university’s board of trustees

Governor Kay Ivey’s office on Thursday announced that she has appointed Dr. Wendell Wilkie Gunn, the student who integrated the University of North Alabama (UNA) in 1963, to the university’s board of trustees.

After graduating from UNA, which was then known as Florence State, in 1965 with his chemistry degree, Gunn continued to live a life that made his alma mater and the people of Alabama proud.

A Tuscumbia native, he further pursued his education at the University of Chicago, which was followed by Gunn’s prolific career as a finance professional, serving as vice president at Chase Manhattan Bank and assistant treasurer at PepsiCo. He also served in the White House as a senior advisor, special assistant for International Trade, to then-President Ronald Reagan.

508
Keep reading 508 WORDS

The appointment to UNA’s board comes amid the 55th anniversary of the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which took place one year after Gunn enrolled at the northwestern Alabama university. He is now the first person to have integrated a Yellowhammer State university and later become a member of its governing body.

“Dr. Gunn is making history at UNA, and this is truly a monumental step for the University,” Ivey emphasized in a statement.

Gunn accepted the appointment with humility and expressed enthusiasm for helping the university serve its students and community.

“I am honored by this appointment and will be seeking ways to work with Dr. Kitts and the other trustees on the principal mission of UNA, which I assume will be the delivery of a world-class education to UNA students, with the maximum affordability, consistent with target quality,” Gunn said. “I also believe that UNA has a unique and compelling history of accomplishment and change that needs to spread beyond its immediate community. I intend to be instrumental in this endeavor.”

Ivey remarked, “When appointing Dr. Gunn to serve on the Board of Trustees, I knew that he would exemplify the honesty and integrity that I seek in our candidates. I appreciate Dr. Gunn’s willingness to serve the state in this capacity.”

UNA President Dr. Ken Kitts, who presided over the naming ceremony of The Wendell Wilkie Gunn Commons dedication in 2018, views this appointment as bringing Gunn’s history with UNA “full circle.”

“I know of no other example out there where a student entered under the circumstances that he did, went on to graduate, and then returned to join the institution’s governing body. This is truly full circle for Dr. Gunn,” Kitts said. “We welcome him to our Board of Trustees. These are the individuals who collaborate and come together to set the vision for the University. Dr. Gunn is ideally positioned for this assignment by virtue of his temperament, intelligence, and experience.”

When Gunn sought admission to UNA in 1963, he was represented by renowned civil rights attorney Fred Gray, who had represented Rosa Parks and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in the Montgomery Bus Boycott.

Gray also successfully represented Vivian Malone and James Hood, who both entered the University of Alabama in 1963. In fact, lawsuits filed by Gray helped desegregate more than 100 local school systems, as well as all public colleges and universities in the Yellowhammer State.

Of the Gunn case, Gray said, “[It was] the easiest civil rights case I ever had.”

“I am extremely happy that Dr. Gunn has been appointed to the UNA board,” Gray added. “And I am overjoyed and proud of what this says about the University of North Alabama itself. Of all my many clients, Dr. Gunn is the first to be appointed to the governing board of the institution that he helped desegregate.”

Read more here.

RELATED: Manufacture Alabama, UNA partner to offer affordable higher education degrees to manufacturing employees

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less