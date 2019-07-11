Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Alabama cotton farmers may be affected by new virus 5 hours ago / News
Regions Bank helping JSU rebuild from tornado devastation 5 hours ago / News
Byrne leads fundraising in Alabama’s GOP Senate primary 6 hours ago / Politics
Jones: Trump in ‘contempt’ of court on census citizenship question 8 hours ago / News
Tuberville, Mooney release Q2 fundraising numbers 9 hours ago / Politics
Episode 9: Date night, done right (part one) 11 hours ago / Podcasts
7 Things: McConnell continues slamming Moore, no boycott on Alabama, Democrat infighting angers Pelosi and more … 12 hours ago / Analysis
State Sen. Ward warns fed takeover of prison system could result in mass releases, increase in homelessness; Predicts special session in early 2020 15 hours ago / News
Byrne: ‘I’m encouraging’ Trump, DoJ to go forward with 2020 U.S. Census citizenship question 16 hours ago / News
Toyota to build new SUV in Huntsville instead of Corolla 1 day ago / News
Rogers’ report from Washington: Socialism has no place in America 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
We are a nation of children 1 day ago / Opinion
Alabama: The ‘backbone of national security space launch’ 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
German automotive supplier opens first North American facility in Alabama, creating 235 jobs 1 day ago / News
Huntsville’s Dynetics to play pivotal role in landing first woman on Moon, eventually first crewed mission to Mars 1 day ago / News
A ‘Story Worth Sharing’: Yellowhammer News and Serquest partner to award monthly grants to Alabama nonprofits 1 day ago / Sponsored
Mitch McConnell: ‘I think the people of Alabama have figured this guy out — I think they’ve seen quite enough of Roy Moore’ 1 day ago / News
7 Things: GOP members tout support for citizenship question, correctional officers get raises, HudsonAlpha brings Alabama bank and more … 2 days ago / Analysis
Mo Brooks: ‘I discount’ the possibility of Dem crossovers voting for Roy Moore in a GOP primary to better Doug Jones’ reelection chances 2 days ago / News
Study reveals HudsonAlpha generated $2.45B impact on Alabama economy 2 days ago / News
5 hours ago

Alabama cotton farmers may be affected by new virus

Alabama cotton farmers will face threats to their crops this year in the form of a new virus with no known cure.

WSFA-TV reports cotton leafroll dwarf virus is a new strain of cotton blue disease.

The Alabama Cooperative Extension System says the virus is transmitted by aphids and diminishes blooms and bolls in the upper canopy, resulting in lower yields, mainly in late-planted cotton.

The new strain was discovered in Alabama in 2017 but has been observed in Brazil in 2006. It has since been confirmed in Florida, Georgia and Mississippi.

The virus reduced cotton yields by nearly 50,000 bales in 2018.

Alabama Farmers Federation’s Carla Hornady symptoms include red leaf veins, cupped leaves and sterility.

Hornady says it will likely take years to develop new resistant cotton cultivars.

(Associated Press, copyright 2019)

5 hours ago

Regions Bank helping JSU rebuild from tornado devastation

Regions Bank on Thursday announced the company will support Jacksonville State University’s (JSU) ongoing tornado recovery efforts with a $30 million line of credit.

The university has made significant progress in restoring portions of the campus that were severely damaged during the March 2018 EF-3 tornado. The line of credit from Regions will allow the university to take their recovery to the next level, with demolition and construction or renovation to begin on several facilities – Merrill Hall, Wallace Hall and Mason Hall – while JSU awaits insurance settlements.

“At Regions, we live here, we work here, and we are committed to serving Jacksonville State University and its students as the university continues its long-term recovery,” Corey McWhorter, commercial relationship manager for Regions Bank, said in a statement.

224
“While much work has been done to the campus, there is much more left to do. We are pleased to provide financial resources to continue recovery efforts,” he added. “As additional needs arise, Regions will be here every step of the way to provide solutions.”

This came after JSU released a request for proposal (RFP) in February for funding to assist with the payment of recovery expenditures.

Regions was selected in a competitive bid process and recently finalized the agreement for the line of credit with the university.

Dr. John M. Beehler, JSU president, said services from Regions are an important component in the university’s recovery.

“Regions’ line of credit is a testament to their commitment to our community and to JSU’s recovery. We are proud of our strong partnership with Regions Bank,” Beehler remarked.

Anniston market executive Linda Jenkins said Regions’ commitment to communities across Calhoun County is a top priority for associates.

“Throughout the tornado recovery, local teams from Regions have stayed true to our mission of making life better for the communities we serve,” she emphasized. “That is a testament to the strong teamwork and dedication of our associates in Calhoun County. We look forward to working with university leaders to make a meaningful difference in the future of the university.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

6 hours ago

Byrne leads fundraising in Alabama’s GOP Senate primary

Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) led second quarter fundraising for Alabama’s 2020 U.S. Senate Republican primary, per numbers provided to Yellowhammer News on Thursday. Byrne also continues to have the most cash on hand of all GOP contenders.

Last quarter, which ran from April through June, Byrne raised over $750,000. As of the quarter’s end, he has $2.5 million cash on hand in his Senate account after entering the second quarter with slightly over $2 million.

Byrne’s campaign told Yellowhammer News that they are especially proud that the south Alabama congressman received donations from all 67 counties in the Yellowhammer State.

196
“Our campaign is fueled by grassroots supporters who want a Senator who will fight for Alabama and our conservative values,” Seth Morrow, Byrne’s campaign manager, said. “With donations from all 67 counties, a team of over 650 volunteers, and $2.5 million in the bank, Bradley is the only candidate with the grassroots support and resources needed to win the primary and defeat Doug Jones in 2020.”

This came after Yellowhammer News reported on former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville’s and State Rep. Arnold Mooney’s (R-Indian Springs) fundraising numbers hours earlier on Thursday.

Tuberville raised just over $420,000 last quarter, while Mooney brought in a bit over $300,000. Tuberville also loaned his campaign an additional $1 million, putting his cash-on-hand at over $1.3 million at the quarter’s end after expenses.

All of the candidates’ Federal Election Commission (FEC) reports will be filed and publicly available in the coming days.

Secretary of State John Merrill and former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, who both entered the race in the closing weeks of the quarter, have yet to release their numbers.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

8 hours ago

Jones: Trump in ‘contempt’ of court on census citizenship question

Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) is doubling down on his opposition to a citizenship question being asked on the 2020 U.S. Census.

Alabama’s junior senator previously came out swinging in favor of counting illegal aliens in the census. Now, he is going a step further, saying the executive branch’s power should be usurped in the matter.

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle on Thursday asked Jones what Congress should do about the possibility that President Donald Trump will issue an executive order mandating a citizenship question be included on the upcoming census.

“Well, I don’t think it should be Congress,” Jones replied. “I think it should be the courts.”

309
“He (Trump) is, in effect, I think just flouting a court order that happened the other day,” Jones continued.

The Supreme Court in a 5-4 ruling last month, at least temporarily, blocked the citizenship question on procedural grounds, with Chief Justice John Roberts writing that the evidence that had emerged regarding Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross’s decision-making process on including the question “tells a story that does not match the explanation the secretary gave.”

However, to be clear, the court’s decision stated that the Trump administration has the authority to ask about citizenship on the census if it has valid reasons for doing so and could explain and support those reasons truthfully.

Jones somewhat acknowledged this caveat, although adding, “[T]hey didn’t say, ‘Just go ahead and do it by yourself [to the president].'”

“I don’t know if — obviously this is an issue that Congress will take up — but more importantly, I think it’s contempt of the court system,” Jones claimed. “It is a continuing pattern in this administration that, you know, ‘I’m just going to get what I want, the hell with everybody else, it doesn’t matter what Congress says, it doesn’t matter what the courts say.'”

“Where I think this needs to be addressed is in the court system, because they have addressed it first, there is an order out there and he (Trump) needs to abide by it,” he concluded.

Watch:

Trump is expected to make an announcement regarding the citizenship question during a press event in the Rose Garden on Thursday. Congressional Democrats believe the president will issue the executive order and have already said they then will attempt passing legislation banning the citizenship question.

RELATED: Byrne: ‘I’m encouraging’ Trump, DoJ to go forward with 2020 U.S. Census citizenship question

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

9 hours ago

Tuberville, Mooney release Q2 fundraising numbers

Second quarter fundraising numbers are starting to come in from the leading candidates facing off in Alabama’s 2020 U.S. Senate Republican primary.

While all of the Federal Election Commission (FEC) reports will be filed and publicly available in the coming days, former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville’s campaign on Thursday confirmed to Yellowhammer News that he raised just over $420,000 last quarter, which ran from April-June.

Tuberville also loaned his campaign an additional $1 million, putting his cash-on-hand at over $1.3 million at the quarter’s end after expenses.

This came after State Rep. Arnold Mooney’s (R-Indian Springs) campaign on Tuesday confirmed to Yellowhammer News that their candidate raised over $300,000 during the quarter.

489
Mooney’s numbers were first reported by The Daily Caller.

Tuberville’s campaign said his $420,000 quarterly haul is more money than any other Republican candidate has raised in the first 90 days of their candidacy. Tuberville entered the race on April 6 but did not have a fundraiser on staff until a few weeks into his bid.

Touting their status as a political outsider with strong grassroots support, Tuberville’s campaign highlighted the fact that they raised 70% of the quarterly contributions from Alabamians, with nearly 73% of contributions under $200.

Tuberville’s exact second quarter numbers and statistics as follows:

Raised: $420,251
Cash-on-hand: $1,342,541
Percent of contributions from Alabamians: 69%
Percent of contributions from individuals: 99%
Percent of contributions under $200: 73%
Average contribution: $351
Total Number of Donors: 1,054

“Coach is the only candidate in this race who isn’t a politician so it’s no surprise he’s seeing such a huge surge in grassroots support and fundraising,” Tuberville Campaign Manager Paul Shashy said in a statement. “It’s clear folks from all corners of our state are ready to fire Doug Jones and elect an outsider who has been supporting President Trump from the beginning and has never gotten weak-kneed in that support.”

Mooney’s campaign is emphasizing that their $300,000 haul came just over a 30-day period, as Mooney himself did not start making fundraising calls and personal overtures until the end of the Alabama legislature’s 2019 regular session. However, it should be noted that he announced on May 6 and his campaign sent out a direct fundraising email on May 9.

“In just 30 days since the legislative session ended and fundraising began in earnest, Arnold raised enough money to show he’s going to be a force to be reckoned with and received some huge endorsements. We’re excited by the momentum,” Jordan Gehrke, a spokesman for the campaign, said in a statement.

The state representative has pulled in a bevy of early national endorsements, including Senator Mike Lee (R-UT), talk show hosts Mark Levin and Erick Erickson, Duck Dynasty star Al Robertson and the Washington, D.C.-based Senate Conservatives Fund.

Mooney’s campaign also said Tuberville is a member of the “establishment,” along with Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01), who is polling in second behind Tuberville as of the last credible primary survey.

“While better-known, establishment candidates Bradley Byrne and Tommy Tuberville are expected to report they raised over a million dollars each this quarter, remember: Arnold Mooney did all of his fundraising in less time, and he raised it at a faster pace,” Gehrke added.

Byrne has yet to release his fundraising numbers from the second quarter.

The same holds true for Secretary of State John Merrill and former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, who both entered the race in the closing weeks of the quarter.

Byrne ended the first quarter of 2019 with just over $2 million cash-on-hand in his Senate campaign account.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

11 hours ago

Episode 9: Date night, done right (part one)

Are you bored with date night? Do you end up slouching in the same ‘ole movie theater seat or get stuck ordering the same burger every time you head out for a night on the town? Let’s start a new trend: date night, done right!

Today, Marshall and I get real about dating: the struggles, the necessity and the thrill of creating fun moments together! We have done all the research, asked all the experts and rounded up what we feel like is a pretty incredible list of unique ideas to help you get out of the date night rut and make your next night out (or in…) with your significant other one to remember. We even come up with some creative babysitting ideas so you will definitely be ready to calendar some fun. Join us as we put our heads together and set up some plans. Grab a cup. Let’s chat it up!

Podcast (cheerstothat): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

1

Podcast (cheerstothat): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

