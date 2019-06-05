Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian headlining Birmingham’s Sloss Tech ’19

The fourth annual Sloss Tech, which will take place on August 2 at the historic Lyric Theatre in Birmingham, will feature a world-renowned keynote speaker.

Event organizers Telegraph Creative and TechBirmingham on Tuesday announced that Alexis Ohanian, the internationally known presenter, co-founder of Reddit and Initialized Capital and best-selling author, will headline the 2019 event, which is poised to build on the palpable momentum of Birmingham’s technology scene.

Landing Ohanian is especially impressive for Sloss Tech, as Reddit passed Facebook to become the third-most visited site in the United States last year.

“Very few people can say they have built a technology platform that became a part of the very fabric of our society, but Alexis is one of those people,” Telegraph Creative CEO and Sloss Tech co-founder Kevin McLendon said in a statement. “Having a keynote speaker of this caliber speaks to the growth of both Sloss Tech and the Birmingham tech community as a whole. We’re excited to keep the momentum going.”

Sloss Tech will continue to roll out its complete lineup of additional world-class technology influencers and well-known personalities in the coming weeks, but with a later date on the calendar, a new look and the event’s biggest tech name yet, the 2019 edition is already set to be the best yet.

Yeah, you reddit right. @alexisohanian is coming to Sloss Tech with all the [newnew]. See ya 8.2.19 👉 https://t.co/izwEgwkSUH pic.twitter.com/L1v6Ss7W9u — Sloss Tech (@Sloss_Tech) June 4, 2019

Last year’s conference welcomed over 650 attendees from 15 different states and seven countries. Sloss Tech is furthering the mission of TechBirmingham to strengthen and promote the technology ecosystem in the Birmingham region, which has recently been named as a growing tech hub in multiple national publications.

“Sloss Tech presents an extraordinary opportunity for Birmingham’s booming tech scene to get the national recognition it deserves,” TechBirmingham President and CEO Deon Gordon commented. “We’ve now got the talent, ideas and infrastructure in place to compete at the highest level and win—and there’s still so much room for growth. This conference allows us to showcase how far we’ve come and capture a shared vision for where we’re going.”

Early Bird tickets are now available at sloss.tech.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn