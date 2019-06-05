Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

57 mins ago

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian headlining Birmingham’s Sloss Tech ’19

The fourth annual Sloss Tech, which will take place on August 2 at the historic Lyric Theatre in Birmingham, will feature a world-renowned keynote speaker.

Event organizers Telegraph Creative and TechBirmingham on Tuesday announced that Alexis Ohanian, the internationally known presenter, co-founder of Reddit and Initialized Capital and best-selling author, will headline the 2019 event, which is poised to build on the palpable momentum of Birmingham’s technology scene.

Landing Ohanian is especially impressive for Sloss Tech, as Reddit passed Facebook to become the third-most visited site in the United States last year.

“Very few people can say they have built a technology platform that became a part of the very fabric of our society, but Alexis is one of those people,” Telegraph Creative CEO and Sloss Tech co-founder Kevin McLendon said in a statement. “Having a keynote speaker of this caliber speaks to the growth of both Sloss Tech and the Birmingham tech community as a whole. We’re excited to keep the momentum going.”

Sloss Tech will continue to roll out its complete lineup of additional world-class technology influencers and well-known personalities in the coming weeks, but with a later date on the calendar, a new look and the event’s biggest tech name yet, the 2019 edition is already set to be the best yet.

Last year’s conference welcomed over 650 attendees from 15 different states and seven countries. Sloss Tech is furthering the mission of TechBirmingham to strengthen and promote the technology ecosystem in the Birmingham region, which has recently been named as a growing tech hub in multiple national publications.

“Sloss Tech presents an extraordinary opportunity for Birmingham’s booming tech scene to get the national recognition it deserves,” TechBirmingham President and CEO Deon Gordon commented. “We’ve now got the talent, ideas and infrastructure in place to compete at the highest level and win—and there’s still so much room for growth. This conference allows us to showcase how far we’ve come and capture a shared vision for where we’re going.”

Early Bird tickets are now available at sloss.tech.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

5 mins ago

State Rep. Kiel pushes for Franklin County church security ‘stand-your-ground’ protections on March statewide ballot

One of the most vulnerable venues to mass shootings in recent years nationwide has been places of worship, specifically churches.

Over the past several years, Rep. Lynn Greer (R-Rogersville) has attempted to push legislation that would allow churches to bolster protection against these threats by giving security personnel protections similar to what’s contained in Alabama’s stand-your-ground law. Greer has not had success. However, he and other members of the Alabama legislature, including Rep. Jamie Kiel (R-Russellville), are instead trying to get local legislation passed that would add the protections on a county level.

During an appearance on Huntsville radio’s “The Jeff Poor Show” on WVNN, Kiel explained how the objection of one member of the Alabama House of Representatives has now forced the effort to a statewide ballot, which will allow the entire state to vote on legislation that will only pertain to Franklin County.

460
“For several years, Lynn Greer has proposed legislation statewide that would allow some additional protection for church security teams in the case of having to use some kind of bodily harm against someone who might be trying to injure somebody or kill somebody in a church — and specifically, with an active shooter or something along those lines. So, we haven’t been able to get that passed for one reason or another through the House. He presented it again this year, so it still didn’t get passed. So, I presented local legislation that would allow Franklin County to do the same thing, except it would be local legislation. It would give our folks the ability to vote locally on a proposal that would give extra protection for our church security forces.”

Kiel said under normal circumstances there was typically no opposition to such efforts if the local legislators agree to local legislation. In this case, Kiel had the backing of Rep. Proncey Robertson (R-Mount Hope). However, with one objection in the Alabama House of Representatives, the bill will now be a referendum on the March 2020 primary ballot.

The Russellville Republican said there were several efforts statewide for this local legislation, but said Franklin and Lauderdale Counties, both in northwestern Alabama, will be on that ballot because of the objections within the House.

“Representative Greer and I will be working to make sure the information gets out statewide,” Kiel said. “We just want to be able to protect our churches locally. So, we’ll be making folks aware of what’s going on as we get closer to the March general election.”

If the referendum is successful, it could send a message to the Alabama legislature that the law should be passed to apply at a statewide level.

“I think it will send a message to the legislature that it is time to vote on this,” he said. “You know, all the bill does is give some immunity to a church security force where normally a stand-your-ground law would protect you or those immediately around you. You know, if there’s an incident somewhere else in the church, and if I’m serving on my church’s security team, which I do, and I pursue that – I go after that instead of just standing my ground, I actually go to the problem – you know, stand-your-ground is a little vague on that. So, we wanted to make sure in churches or our children that may be in another part of the church, or someone else. So that’s the basis for it.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

13 hours ago

Alabama’s Protective Life closes $1.2 billion acquisition, largest in company history

Birmingham-based Protective Life Corporation has closed on the acquisition of Colorado’s Great-West Life & Annuity Insurance Company (GWL&A), a deal representing a capital investment of approximately $1.2 billion and the largest acquisition in company history.

The announcement was made on Monday by Protective Life Corporation that its principal subsidiary, Protective Life Insurance Company, and Protective Life & Annuity Insurance Company have acquired via reinsurance substantially all of GWL&A’s individual life and annuity business.

“We are proud to announce the closing of our 57th acquisition,” Richard J. Bielen, Protective’s president and CEO, said in a statement.

The transaction was originally announced on January 24.

293
Corporation subsidiary and flagship Protective Life Insurance Company was established in 1907 and now does business in all 50 states. The corporation itself is now a wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary of Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (TSE:8750) of Japan as of 2015.

The GWL&A closing is expected to represent a capital investment by Protective of approximately $1.2 billion and is the company’s largest acquisition to date. The business being transferred, which has been marketed under the Great-West Financial brand, includes bank-owned and corporate-owned life insurance, single premium life insurance, individual annuities and a portion of Great-West’s closed block life insurance and annuities. GWL&A is retaining a block of participating policies, which will now be administered by Protective.

“This is an exciting time in Protective’s history,” Bielen advised. “The addition of this seasoned, stable block of business diversifies our product mix, while providing strategic opportunities in the bank distribution channel and competitive positioning in new markets. We look forward to the opportunity to serve more customers.”

This is the fourth acquisition completed since Protective became part of Dai-ichi in 2015. Dai-ichi considers Protective to be its North American growth platform and continues to aim for further expansion in the region, through both acquisitions and organic growth in Protective’s retail sales.

One of the Yellowhammer State’s largest corporations, Protective’s home office is located in Birmingham, and its nearly 3,000 employees are located in offices across America. Approximately 1,500 of those employees work in the Birmingham-metro area. As of March 31, the company had assets of approximately $92 billion.

This comes after the company recently acquired the naming rights for the multi-use stadium at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC), which will now be named “Protective Stadium.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

14 hours ago

Byrne supports investigations into Russian meddling, not presidential campaigns

Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) joined Hill.TV on Tuesday where he stated his support for investigations into Russian meddling with United States elections but questioned the investigating of a presidential campaign, which he considers the “next step.”

“If they wanted to open an investigation in the summer of 2016 into what the Russians were doing, I’m glad they did it,” Byrne said on “Rising.” “I hope they’ll do it in the future if they have any indication if they are. I suspect that they will.”

“But it’s another thing to go forward and say we’re going to investigate a presidential campaign,” he continued. “So it’s that next step that I think caused a lot of people to say wait a minute what’s going on here?”

Watch:

82
Last week, Byrne introduced the Investigate the Investigators Act, which calls for a probe into who was responsible for kick-starting the investigation into suspected collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign.

“When you see the email exchange between Strzok and Page, you know it was partisan. There’s no question it was partisan,” Byrne concluded Tuesday. “So, unfortunately, we’ve got to make sure we have accountability in that system.”

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

15 hours ago

Opelika mayor endorses Byrne for Senate

Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller has endorsed Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) in Alabama’s 2020 U.S. Senate race, becoming one of the first major local officials in the Yellowhammer State to publicly pick a candidate in the Republican primary.

In an endorsement video posted by Byrne’s campaign on Tuesday, Fuller said, “I’ve known Bradley for many years, back when he served in the Alabama legislature and then later I got to know him very well when he was Chancellor of the community college system. And of course our great college here in Opelika, Southern Union.”

“Bradley was conscientious,” the mayor said. “He was honest. He has integrity. Exactly the kind of person that I want representing me in the US Senate.”

391
“I want a person in the Senate that’s going to reflect Alabama values. Values that I believe in. I want border protection. I want to ban abortions. I want our economy to continue to grow and proposer, here in Opelika, East Alabama, and the state of Alabama,” Fuller emphasized. “And I think we’ll have that with a person like Bradley Byrne in the U.S. Senate. I know that he will speak for me and many, many other Alabamians when he is on the floor of the U.S. Senate. So, I hope you’ll join me. Let’s vote for and let’s elect Bradley Byrne to the Senate.”

The endorsement is the latest in a line of local leaders endorsing Byrne, but it carries the significance of being the first publicly announced endorsement of Byrne by an official outside of his southwest Alabama stronghold. Robertsdale Mayor Charlie Murphy, Thomasville Mayor Sheldon Day, State Rep. Matt Stimpson (R-Daphne) and Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack have previously endorsed Byrne.

Additionally, the added optics of this endorsement will not be lost on keen political observers, as Fuller’s support comes from former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville’s backyard.

Fuller’s endorsement came the same day that Yellowhammer News reported that State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs) has been endorsed by the Washington, D.C.-based “Senate Conservatives Fund.”

Over the summer months, Alabamians can expect the 2020 Senate primary to begin picking up more steam as more candidates potentially enter the race and current candidates become more and more active on the campaign trail.

State Rep. Will Dismukes (R-Prattville) is close to entering the race, as reported by Yellowhammer News last week. Secretary of State John Merrill and former Alabama Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore could also announce candidacies in the near future, and State Auditor Jim Zeigler has set a self-imposed deadline of October to make a decision as he continues his exploratory campaign.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

15 hours ago

Add the lottery to the special session coming on prisons

The lottery in Alabama failed. It was a slam dunk. The people want it, and the legislature couldn’t get it done.

The reasons for failure are numerous:

  • The fight between dog track owners and the Poarch Band of Creek Indians
  • The failure to agree on how much of the proceeds, if any, would go to the Education Trust Fund
  • Medicaid expansion
  • Free college tuition
  • Virtual Lottery Terminals
  • Russians
324
Missing from that list is the moralizing that liberal commentators pretend dominates Alabama politics.

The people wanted it and politicians wanted it.

It seems obvious that any version of the lottery proposed by any politician would have the support of Alabamians.

I believe even if you offered a lottery in Alabama where the proceeds were split between Planned Parenthood and the Islamic State, it would pass.

Recently, State Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) said that he was disappointed the lottery was unable to pass.

He told Yellowhammer News as follows:

The one thing I wish had happened: at the end of the day, I wish I could’ve gotten to the people, the voters of this state, the opportunity to vote on a straight lottery.

The Senate passed that bill. It went to the House. Unfortunately, it never got up for a [final] vote in the House. I wish the people would’ve had that opportunity. And, it would’ve, in my opinion, eased some pressure on the state General Fund going forward.

There has to be a deal to be made here. The people of Alabama obviously want to be able to go down to their local convenience store and purchase their tickets. They don’t care that it is essentially a tax on the poor. They don’t care that the amount of revenue collected won’t pay for any of the proposed new spending.

The people just want a lottery and the politicians failed them.

This all came on the heels of a 10-cent a gallon gas tax and they still couldn’t deliver for the people of Alabama.

Now, we are looking at a potential special session for up to $900 million in prison spending.

Who wants that? No one.

What is stopping Governor Kay Ivey from adding a call for a lottery to the mix?

Nothing.

She should include the lottery, and the legislature should work to get it done.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

