7 Things: Lottery fails in the State House, Democrats want to lose the abortion fight again, Birmingham’s mayor makes an unlikely claim and more …

7. Pelosi is trying to break Democrats’ impeachment fever

  • As Democrat leaders try to tamp down impeachment fever, Representative Steve Cohen (D-TN) said that former President Bill Clinton was impeached over sex and President Donald Trump is “raping the country.”
  • A senior House Democrat also told Fox News that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) won’t be able to hold off the impeachment of Trump much longer and that she may have to change her position within the next two weeks.

6. Trump pulling the welcome mat on Toyota?

  • Alabama Secretary of Commerce Greg Canfield is worried about President Trump’s decision to declare the import of automobiles and parts as a national security threat. Canfield believes this puts Alabama jobs on the line.
  • Akio Toyoda, president of Toyota and chairman of the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association is profoundly disappointed by Trump’s decision, feeling as if their long-time investment and employment in the United States is no longer welcomed.

5. Meaningless prison deadline passes

  • With the deadline ending for Alabama to comply with the DOJ’s demands, the DOJ could file a lawsuit if the state’s response to the allegations that prison conditions are unconstitutional is deemed inadequate.
  • State Senator Cam Ward (R-Alabaster) has said that he doesn’t expect a lawsuit and it’s expected that the prison issues will be dealt with before the end of the regular legislative session, which ends on June 17.

4. House Judiciary Committee gets stood up

  • As instructed by President Trump, former White House counsel Don McGahn did not comply with the House Judiciary Committee subpoena to appear at a hearing, and now Representative Jerry Nadler (D-NY) has said that he will go to court, if necessary, to get McGahn’s testimony.
  • The panel has now issued subpoenas for former McGahn chief of staff Annie Donaldson and for former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks, all of which Trump views as part of ongoing “Presidential harassment.”

3. Mysterious tech companies killing plans to come to Birmingham over the state’s abortion ban?

  • Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said that one tech company has already canceled plans to come to Birmingham, and another is concerned about coming to the state.
  • However, Woodfin didn’t identify which companies were involved, how many jobs the companies would bring or the salaries of those jobs due to a nondisclosure agreement which seems unlikely because the jobs aren’t coming.

2. Alabama Democrats keep digging a bigger hole

  • State Senator Vivian Figures (D-Mobile) has filed a bill that would repeal the abortion ban, and in a release, she said that she doesn’t believe Republicans have any idea what the consequences are for passing the ban, including a decline in tourism and expensive legal battles.
  • Alabama’s legislature isn’t done on this issue yet. During a debate banning infanticide, State Representative Merika Coleman (D-Birmingham) said she doesn’t believe that a child born alive after a failed abortion attempt is an actual person.

1. Ding dong, the lottery is dead — for now

  • The Democrats prevented the bill from going to the House floor for a debate in a 53-36 vote procedural motion, which was only one vote less than needed for the bill to advance because the bill won’t protect electronic bingo across the state.
  • Don’t be surprised if we see this bill again with changes that could include a 50-50 revenue split between the general and education budgets. They want this money for corrections systems, Medicaid, and more

 

3 hours ago

Alabama general fund budget bill heading to conference committee

MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Senate on Tuesday afternoon passed the general fund bill for Fiscal Year 2020 as substituted and amended. Hours later, the House voted to nonconcur with the Senate-passed version of the bill, sending the important legislation to a conference committee.

HB 152 as passed by the Senate would fully fund the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) at $35,000,000 total.

The governor had proposed CHIP to be solely funded out of the Education Trust Fund this time around, even though it has been paid for by the general fund in the past. Neither the House-passed version of the general fund bill nor the Senate-passed version of the education budget funded CHIP.

The Senate passed its version of HB 152 on a bipartisan 30-0 vote.

This bill set aside an additional $7 million for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) to hire 50 new state troopers, increases the Alabama Department of Corrections’ budget by $46 million and includes a 2% cost-of-living adjustment for state employees.

In a statement, the chairman of the Senate Finance and Taxation General Fund Committee explained the highlights of the bill.

“This budget funds the essential functions of state government and avoids any tax increases,” State Senator Greg Albritton (R-Atmore) outlined. “We put a priority on public safety, with the increase for additional troopers on the road and more correctional officers at state prisons. We were able to fund everything that we needed to, but we didn’t spend every single dime available — that carryover money will help for next year, when the state will have to bear the entire burden for CHIPS, the health insurance program for children in low-income homes.”

The House has assigned State Reps. Steve Clouse (R-Ozark), Kyle South (R-Fayette) and Laura Hall (D-Huntsville) to the conference committee, in which three legislators from each chamber will work to reconcile the two different versions of the general fund budget bill. Clouse is the chairman of the House Ways and Means General Fund Committee.

“I look forward to working with the House leadership on a final version. I anticipate there will be some changes as we negotiate later this week, but with this budget that passed today, I think we have hammered out an agreement on the biggest issues,” Albritton emphasized.

The 2% cost-of-living-adjustment for state employees is only the second that state employees have received since 2008.

“I want to thank Senator Albritton for his hard work — as this budget illustrates, Republicans in the State Legislature remain committed to fiscal discipline. Since 2011, we have cut the state government workforce by 14%, saving taxpayers millions of dollars,” Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed (R-Jasper) remarked.

You can view spreadsheets comparing all versions of both the general fund budget and education budget here.

The education budget will be amended in the House Ways and Means Education Committee on Wednesday.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 hours ago

Byrne on abortion ban: If this is the bill the Alabama legislature wanted to get out, I’m going to support the Alabama legislature

Despite the overwhelming support HB 314, the Human Life Protection Act, received in the Alabama legislature from Republicans, some Republicans have been reluctant to voice their support for the law, which criminalizes the abortion.

The law, which is meant to be a test case for Roe v. Wade in the U.S. Supreme Court, lacks exceptions for rape and incest, which has drawn opposition from even President Donald Trump.

Although Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) said he would prefer to have the exceptions, during an interview that aired on Huntsville radio’s WVNN, he voiced his support for the legislature’s effort and said it was time to revisit the Roe v. Wade decision.

“I think the Alabama statute or one of these other states’ statutes is going to end up in front of the U.S. Supreme Court where it needs to end up,” Byrne said. “Look, I think Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided. I don’t think it is the role of the federal government, the federal courts to tell the states what their policies should be or should not be with regards to abortion. But even if you get past that, they base that decision, Roe v. Wade, on this concept on the viability of the unborn child – the ability of the unborn child to live outside the mother’s womb. Now, when they decided Roe v. Wade in 1974, medical technology was in one place.”

“Well, if you go to the neonatal intensive care unit, the NICU unit there at Huntsville Hospital, you’ll see that they are saving, maintaining the life of and extending them all through their lives of babies that are born at extremely low ages,” he continued. “I mean, 22 weeks, 23 weeks, 24 weeks. I’ve been there. I’ve seen these babies. They actually let me hold one at one time. It is unreal what medical technology can do. What used to be not viable, what used to be a child that couldn’t exist outside the mother’s womb – we can do it now. So, I think the whole basis for Roe v. Wade needs to be completely rethought in light of what’s become of medical technology and in light of where the American people are. And so, I welcome these statutes like the one in Alabama being test cases to go to the Supreme Court so that the Supreme Court that is presently made up of people like Judge [Brett] Kavanaugh can tell us this is what a more modern understanding would provide. I know all the criticisms the Alabama legislature has gotten, but it’s pretty clear to me the legislature wants this case or this statute to get up to the Supreme Court, and I hope other state statutes will get to the Supreme Court will redo Roe v. Wade for the good of everybody in America.”

On the exceptions for rape and incest, he explained it was his preference to include them but argued the time was right for the U.S. Supreme Court to revisit the 1973 decision.

“I would prefer to have the exceptions, me personally – but, let me just put it to you clearly, I am pro-life,” he said. “And if this is the bill the Alabama legislature wanted to get out, wanted to put out and did put out, then I’m going to support the Alabama legislature in doing that. They need to decide what they think Alabama’s policy should be. We passed a constitutional amendment on this a few years ago. And as I said earlier, it is time for the United States Supreme Court to give us a new understanding of what the federal law is going to be as the courts lay it down with regard to abortion.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

5 hours ago

Alabama House Dems unanimously vote against anti-infanticide bill

MONTGOMERY — The Alabama House of Representatives on Tuesday night passed State Rep. Ginny Shaver’s (R-Leesburg) anti-infanticide bill, with Democrats in the chamber unanimously opposing the measure.

HB 491 would safeguard against infanticide by requiring a doctor to administer the same level of medical care to a child born alive after an abortion attempt as they would any other child.

The “born-alive” bill was introduced by Shaver after the publicized rise of support for infanticide amongst national Democrats, especially following in the wake of statements by policymakers in New York and Virginia.

Shaver has said, “There is no such thing as post-birth abortion. Think about those three words. That’s infanticide.”

“That’s what it is and what my bill does is in this situation where a child survives an abortion attempt and is born alive, it would require a physician to exercise the same reasonable care to preserve the life of the child that is born alive,” she continued. “When this happens, if there is any sign of breathing or any other sign of life … there would then exist a doctor-patient relationship between the doctor and the child so that he would be required to exercise the same degree of physical skill and care to make an effort to reasonably preserve the life and health of that child.”

House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter (R-Rainsville) was the sole original cosponsor of Shaver’s bill. He has been a strong pro-life voice throughout his time in office, including this legislative session.

Democrats filibustered the bill on Tuesday. Cloture had to be invoked shortly before the day’s business had to end at midnight on Tuesday.

The final vote on the bill as substituted was 66-18. No Republicans voted against HB 491, while only one Democrat, State Rep. Juandalynn Givan (D-Birmingham), voted for the legislation. It was immediately unclear if Givan accidentally vote “yay,” as she spoke passionately in opposition to the bill on the floor several times.

This came after the official Twitter account for the Alabama House Democratic Caucus claimed the anti-infanticide bill equals “criminalizing doctors who attempt to help women make their own choice with their own body.”

To be clear, HB 491 only deals with children born alive pursuant to an abortion attempt. The bill has nothing to do with a woman’s “right” to an abortion, as Shaver said on the floor.

“I really do not see the controversy in this issue,” Shaver emphasized. “I do not see how anyone with a conscience could oppose rendering aid to a child born-alive.”

Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) in recent days has called Republican state legislators “callous” and “extreme” for their pro-life views.

HB 491 mandates, “A living human child born alive after an abortion or premature birth is entitled to the same rights, powers, and privileges as are granted by the laws of this state to any other child born alive after the normal gestation period.”

State Rep. John Rogers (D-Birmingham) has said that Jones called him to say he agreed with Rogers’ viral abortion comments.

During Tuesday’s debate, State Rep. Barbara Boyd (D-Anniston) worried that opposing infanticide would cause economic boycotts of the state of Alabama. This came after Boyd claimed last week said that dyslexia does not exist.

Rogers called HB 491 “about the most ridiculous thing I’ve heard in my life.”

The bill now goes to the Senate.

If HB 491 becomes law, it shall be officially known as “Gianna’s Law,” named after a survivor of an attempted abortion who is now 42-years-old and travels the world telling her story. Shaver has met the woman (Gianna Jessen) and called her an inspiration.

State Rep. Merika Coleman (D-Birmingham) said a baby born-alive after an attempted abortion is not “a person.” Coleman asserted such a baby would still be a “fetus” and would not deserve the chance to live. She referred to the mother as “the host,” seemingly implying that the unborn baby is a parasite using that analogy.

Rep. Barbara Drummond (D-Mobile) said she does not see a difference between the born-alive/anti-infanticide HB 491 and the near-total abortion ban of HB 314, which was signed into law last week by Governor Kay Ivey.

Update 6:00 a.m.

Givan intended to vote “nay.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

17 hours ago

GoFundMe raising money for fallen Auburn PD officer William Buechner

A GoFundMe has been established in memory of Auburn Police Department Officer William Buechner, who was shot and killed in the line of duty late Sunday night.

A representative of the fundraising platform has confirmed its authenticity to Yellowhammer News. The GoFundMe will establish a memorial fund to assist Buechner’s family.

While the initial goal was set at $10,000, the campaign has already blown through that benchmark in less than 24 hours, raising over $20,500 as of 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Buechner leaves behind a wife (Sara) and two children, including a one-year-old daughter.

In addition to raising funds, prayers are also being requested for the family.

Governor Kay Ivey on Monday ordered flags in Alabama to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Saturday to honor Buechner.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

17 hours ago

Randall Woodfin: Alabama abortion ban could end two tech companies bids to locate in Birmingham

Since passage and being signed into law by Gov. Kay Ivey, the fallout from the new abortion ban has been harsh for many in Alabama.

Opponents of the law warned passage would not only impact Alabama’s reputation, but it could also threaten economic development opportunities for Alabama.

On Tuesday, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin claimed that in fact was the case.

Birmingham FOX affiliate WBRC reported that the abortion ban could be the reason two tech firms could take a pass on locating in Birmingham.

Woodfin did not disclose the name of the firms.

Yellowhammer News reached out to the Birmingham mayor’s office and the Birmingham Business Alliance, which functions as the metropolitan area’s chamber of commerce, about the merits of the report and is still awaiting a response.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

