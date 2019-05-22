7 Things: Lottery fails in the State House, Democrats want to lose the abortion fight again, Birmingham’s mayor makes an unlikely claim and more …
7. Pelosi is trying to break Democrats’ impeachment fever
- As Democrat leaders try to tamp down impeachment fever, Representative Steve Cohen (D-TN) said that former President Bill Clinton was impeached over sex and President Donald Trump is “raping the country.”
- A senior House Democrat also told Fox News that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) won’t be able to hold off the impeachment of Trump much longer and that she may have to change her position within the next two weeks.
6. Trump pulling the welcome mat on Toyota?
- Alabama Secretary of Commerce Greg Canfield is worried about President Trump’s decision to declare the import of automobiles and parts as a national security threat. Canfield believes this puts Alabama jobs on the line.
- Akio Toyoda, president of Toyota and chairman of the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association is profoundly disappointed by Trump’s decision, feeling as if their long-time investment and employment in the United States is no longer welcomed.
5. Meaningless prison deadline passes
- With the deadline ending for Alabama to comply with the DOJ’s demands, the DOJ could file a lawsuit if the state’s response to the allegations that prison conditions are unconstitutional is deemed inadequate.
- State Senator Cam Ward (R-Alabaster) has said that he doesn’t expect a lawsuit and it’s expected that the prison issues will be dealt with before the end of the regular legislative session, which ends on June 17.
4. House Judiciary Committee gets stood up
- As instructed by President Trump, former White House counsel Don McGahn did not comply with the House Judiciary Committee subpoena to appear at a hearing, and now Representative Jerry Nadler (D-NY) has said that he will go to court, if necessary, to get McGahn’s testimony.
- The panel has now issued subpoenas for former McGahn chief of staff Annie Donaldson and for former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks, all of which Trump views as part of ongoing “Presidential harassment.”
3. Mysterious tech companies killing plans to come to Birmingham over the state’s abortion ban?
- Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said that one tech company has already canceled plans to come to Birmingham, and another is concerned about coming to the state.
- However, Woodfin didn’t identify which companies were involved, how many jobs the companies would bring or the salaries of those jobs due to a nondisclosure agreement which seems unlikely because the jobs aren’t coming.
2. Alabama Democrats keep digging a bigger hole
- State Senator Vivian Figures (D-Mobile) has filed a bill that would repeal the abortion ban, and in a release, she said that she doesn’t believe Republicans have any idea what the consequences are for passing the ban, including a decline in tourism and expensive legal battles.
- Alabama’s legislature isn’t done on this issue yet. During a debate banning infanticide, State Representative Merika Coleman (D-Birmingham) said she doesn’t believe that a child born alive after a failed abortion attempt is an actual person.
1. Ding dong, the lottery is dead — for now
- The Democrats prevented the bill from going to the House floor for a debate in a 53-36 vote procedural motion, which was only one vote less than needed for the bill to advance because the bill won’t protect electronic bingo across the state.
- Don’t be surprised if we see this bill again with changes that could include a 50-50 revenue split between the general and education budgets. They want this money for corrections systems, Medicaid, and more