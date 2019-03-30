Lori Locust takes coaching prowess from Birmingham Iron to NFL’s Tampa Bay Bucs

Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Lori Locust just wants to be one of the guys.

Specifically, she wants to be one of the guys coaching a pro football team.

After beginning the inaugural season of the Alliance of American Football as the defensive line coach of the Birmingham Iron, Locust recently stepped into a bigger spotlight as an assistant coach with the National Football League’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bucs became the first NFL team with two female full-time assistant coaches when head coach Bruce Arians hired Locust to be an assistant defensive line coach and Maral Javadifar as an assistant strength and conditioning coach.

In a video interview with Buccaneers.com, “Coach Lo” was asked about being an inspiration to girls who aspire to do what she’s doing. She said that has never been her motivation.

“I’ve always just wanted to coach and hoping that my hard work would get me here,” the 54-year-old said. “I hope that that’s an example that anybody can follow. But, yeah, there’s another responsibility to it.

“I want to be an effective coach,” she continued. “I want to be seen as somebody who’s here for the right reasons, and not for, you know, publicity or anything like that.”

Before Locust moved on to the Bucs, Birmingham Iron head coach Tim Lewis said he never hesitated having her on his staff. It’s all about the opportunity, he said.

“It was absolutely on the forefront of my mind that everybody should be given an opportunity,” he said. “It doesn’t really matter about whether female, male, what color, race, creed, so forth. (AAF founders) Bill Polian, Charlie Ebersol saw the vision of this being a league of opportunity. They’ve bestowed the opportunity on me and there’s no way that I would exclude anyone from being a part of our staff.”

Locust began playing football when she was 40 on a women’s team in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. When she was sidelined by a knee injury, she turned to coaching her team, and later joined other teams as an assistant, including the varsity team at her alma mater, Susquehanna Township High School in Pennsylvania.

Locust has coached for the Lehigh Valley Steelhawks of the National Arena League, the Keystone Assaultof the Women’s Football Alliance, the East Preps talent showcase and the DMV Elite community football program. In fall 2018 she interned with the Baltimore Ravens under a Bill Walsh Diversity Fellowship.

Lewis said Locust wanted him to make no concessions for her when she was with the Iron.

“’Coach, I just want you to know that you don’t have to make up any accommodations for me,’” he said, recalling their first telephone conversation. “’I’ve been doing this for a long time. I’ve been coaching men’s football for a long time. You can say, do whatever you want. I’m good.’”

Lewis acknowledged that a locker room can have some salty language, and that Locust helped make it that way.

“She’s one of the guys,” he said. “No one holds back anything that they want to say or do. It’s really funny how football kind of transcends. You go from being teammates to family and brothers. That’s what we’ve done here. And she’s one of the guys.”

After 13 years as a coach, Locust said an opportunity presented itself with the Bucs, which gave her a chance to renew acquaintances with Arians. They crossed paths when she was a student at Temple University and he was the football coach.

“I was gonna say five or six years ago in college, but it’s been about 35, 36 (years) since we were at Temple,” she said, laughing. “I was there … when he first came in. And that’s how I know a lot of the assistant coaches — coach (Todd) Bowles, coach (Kevin) Ross and coach (Todd) McNair and coach (Keith) Armstrong.

“That’s another added bonus of being here now, to be reunited with a lot of the guys I knew from Temple and being part of this program.”

Speaking to ESPN.com, Arians said it’s about time females join the ranks of NFL coaches.

“It’s time, and I’ll be happy when it’s not news anymore. … That’s where it should be heading,” said Arians, who hired the NFL’s first female training camp intern, Jen Welter, with the Arizona Cardinals in 2015.

“They’re what we need. The fact that their gender’s different, who gives a s—?” said Arians, noting that players gravitated toward Welter because of her unusual method of teaching.

“I always go back to Dot Murphy at Hinds (Community College) when I was at Mississippi State. She was one of the best receiver coaches I’d ever seen. This was 25 years ago. So my answer (when asked), ‘Can they coach?’ Hell, yeah. I’ve seen it. It’s just getting opportunities.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Thankfully, the late-winter deluges have transitioned into a spring dry pattern that has allowed the flooded rivers in many portions of Alabama to return to more normal levels.

Earlier this year, the Tennessee River system in Alabama was at its highest levels in about three decades, which made it difficult on anglers who normally enjoy a fishing bonanza in February and early March.

Jimmy Mason, a fishing guide and professional bass tournament angler from Rogersville, said the river levels are starting to get back to normal after some epic high water in February.

“I was on Wilson the other day and they actually shut the spillways off for the first time since the second week of February,” Mason said. “On Pickwick, we had the most current ever, and it was the second-highest level ever. The only time it was higher was in 1897.”

According to a Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) document, the greatest flood on record in the lower Tennessee Valley occurred after 21 straight days of rain in 1897.

Mason feared a repeat of the historic rainfall when between 12 and 13 inches of rain fell in north Alabama in late February. Anglers were basically shut out of normal fishing patterns during one of the most productive times on the Tennessee River lakes of (east to west) Guntersville, Wheeler, Wilson and Pickwick. The other rivers in Alabama, like the Coosa and Tombigbee, were not spared from high water and the resulting damage to boat ramps and other facilities. Weiss Lake and Logan Martin Lake on the Coosa sustained damage to campgrounds and boat ramps. The Tombigbee reached its highest level in 28 years.

Conservation Commissioner Chris Blankenship said the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division is currently traveling statewide to determine how much damage was done by the high water.

“Significant damage from the floods occurred to the ramps on Weiss Lake and really all over the state,” Blankenship said. “Our staff has been out assessing the damage and trying to make emergency repairs where possible and will be bidding out repairs as soon as we can.”

Mason said the high water impacted Pickwick the most on the Tennessee River.

“Tuesday was the first day that McFarland Harbor boat ramp was open since early February,” Mason said. “It was underwater for several weeks, so everything electrical will have to be replaced. It damaged a lot of the roads and concrete pads. It will take a while to get everything cleaned up and repaired. It’s the same for all the chain, but Pickwick was the one with the most damage.”

Because of the swift current, Mason had to reschedule many booked trips because of the safety factor. When he was able to safely get back out, his fishing strategy was totally different.

“There was so much current that everything changed,” he said. “The current was so strong that the fish couldn’t hold in it. They had to find places to get out of the current, and we had to adapt to that. Basically, we were looking for the biggest eddies because there was so much current. Even the creeks had a lot of current. Traditionally, there’s a lot of offshore fishing for staging pre-spawn fish. This year, the fish were all on the banks because they couldn’t handle so much current. I had to switch to a lot heavier weights to get the bait down. I had to go to one-ounce and ounce-and-a-quarter jig heads. It was all about figuring out ways to play the current.”

Mason said anglers will likely have to be flexible in the coming weeks and figure out what the bass are doing in terms of spawning activity. Water temperatures are hovering around the 60-degree mark. Spawning activity usually starts when the water temperature hits the 62- to 63-degree mark.

“The next week or so is going to be interesting,” he said. “It could be that the pre-spawn fish will be biting, or those fish could go straight to the beds. We will have to prepare for both scenarios. We caught a couple the other day with eggs oozing out of them. It may be that the spawning is more of the deal than the pre-spawn feed. I heard someone say this may be a lost year for the pre-spawn bite. If we have a warm-up in the next week, I think there is just going to be a giant wave of bass that get on the bed at one time.”

Mason said the crappie fishermen have suffered a similar fate because of the high water.

“Normally, this time of year you see the crappie fishermen on the brush tops offshore,” he said. “This year, I haven’t seen hardly any crappie fishermen. About all I’ve seen are the guys with the bigger catfishing boats. Now, those guys are catching some good fish.”

In fact, at the Cabela’s King Kat Tournament on Lake Wheeler recently, a monster blue catfish hit the scales at 114.96 pounds, the largest fish ever weighed in that tournament series.

Mason is optimistic that fishing for the rest of spring will return to a normal pattern, but he will never forget how high the water got in February.

“At one point, they were releasing 550,000 cfs (cubic feet per second) through the dam,” he said of Pickwick. “That’s just unbelievable. One of the older fishermen said it got up to 500,000 in 1990. Since 1990, the highest it’s been was 325,000.”

On the other end of Alabama’s Tennessee River chain, Mike Carter guides on Guntersville Lake, a sprawling 67,900-acre impoundment that is perennially rated as one of the top bass lakes in the nation.

Carter said during the worst of the high-water period that the mid-lake area at Guntersville was up between 2 and 3 feet and up more than 3 feet upriver, which is the highest he’s seen it since 1990.

“Back then we were catching fish in people’s pastures and up in the woods,” Carter said. “The fish were schooling in the pastures because of all the food that was in there. I didn’t go into the pastures this time because I didn’t want to go through the woods to get there. Guntersville can hold a lot of water, but it was tough during that time. We had to move up shallow. Instead of the fish being on the outside of the grass lines, they were between the bank and the grass line. We still caught some good fish on chatterbaits and square-bill crankbaits. I fished a lot of primrose that I normally can’t fish, but the water was so high I was able to catch a lot of fish around the primrose.”

Carter expects the bass spawning activity to be wide open in the next few days with water temps approaching the magical low 60s mark.

“I found several beds this weekend,” he said. “Fish are moving up into 2 and 3 feet of water to spawn. We saw beds and some buck bass cruising around. They’re getting ready to do their thing. We finally got some good sunshine weather to move them up there.”

Carter expects the spawning activity to last through April because Guntersville’s bass usually move up in stages.

After the fish spawn, they move to the river ledges and will be looking for something to eat.

“When the fish get out on those ledges, they will gorge heavily,” Carter said. “We’ll use a lot of swimbaits and, on calmer days, jigs. We’re looking for deep shell beds. They’re a lot easier to pattern at that time, and we catch some good fish.”

Guntersville is known for its abundant grass with hydrilla mats and abundant Eurasian watermilfoil. Carter is somewhat worried high water may have altered the grass dynamic.

“The high water and heavy current cleaned out a lot of the grass,” he said. “I think a flushing every once in a while helps, but I’m afraid that it’s going to allow the eel grass (tape grass) to take over. Milfoil and hydrilla provide a lot of filtration, and they hold more oxygen than eel grass. Eel grass will smother out milfoil and hydrilla. I hope that doesn’t happen.”

David Rainer is an award-winning writer who has covered Alabama’s great outdoors for 25 years. The former outdoors editor at the Mobile Press-Register, he writes for Outdoor Alabama, the website of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

After reporting Friday morning that new Jefferson County sheriff Mark Pettway is under intense scrutiny for not enforcing state law against illegal gambling in his jurisdiction, Yellowhammer News can now confirm that Bruce Pettway, the sheriff’s brother, has been permitted to operate electronic bingo by the City of Graysville.

Electronic bingo machines, which are essentially slot machines, have been confirmed as illegal by the Alabama Supreme Court.

However, the City of Graysville recently passed an ordinance establishing a permitting process for proprietors wanting to conduct electronic bingo in the municipality. That ordinance was passed at the council’s meeting on February 7, less than a month after longtime sheriff Mike Hale turned over the keys to the office to Mark Pettway.

Since then, the City of Graysville has permitted four proprietors to conduct electronic bingo. Yellowhammer News has obtained copies of all four permits, one of which was granted to Bruce Pettway on March 1.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles law enforcement duties for Graysville, which does not have a police department. This means that Mark Pettway is responsible for enforcing the law against his brother’s permitted electronic bingo location.

In the last few weeks, Attorney General Steve Marshall has repeatedly called on the sheriff to enforce the gaming law in his county, saying, “I don’t understand why when Sheriff Hale had the opportunity to be able to do it with the resources available to him, that the new sheriff can’t do the same thing.”

Appearing on The Dale Jackson Show on Friday, Marshall said of Pettway, “[W]e have a sheriff right now that’s refusing to act.”

The attorney general advised, “Bingo is something that’s played on a card with a group of people against one another, with somebody calling out letters and numbers like we all know. Electronic bingo is simply a fiction, and all it is is a slot machine.”

Marshall added, “If you look at where [electronic bingo facilities are] going in Jefferson County, it’s in an area where there’s limited local law enforcement – if any at all – and it’s why the sheriff’s role is so important.”

Bruce Pettway’s newly permitted location is the recently closed Lowe’s Home Improvement Warehouse in Graysville. Mayor Julio Davis told WBRC that this huge gaming facility has been estimated at 3,000 electronic bingo machines when it gets up and running, paying the city alone $300,000 per month ($100 per machine per month).

The permit granted to Bruce Pettway lists his “qualified organization” as “Bulle, LLC” in Birmingham.

This same company has been registered in his name with the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office since 2008 and is listed as “Business/Consulting/Lobbying Services” when it comes to its “Nature of Business.” It is not clear how the company fits the City of Graysville’s definition of a “qualified organization,” which is a “bona fide religious, educational, service, senior citizens’, fraternal, or veterans’ organization which operates without profit for its members and which either has been in existence continuously as such an organization for a period of two years or is exempt from taxation by virtue of having been classified as a tax-exempt nonprofit organization by the Internal Revenue Service.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Funeral services for Alabama State Rep. Dimitri Polizos (R-Montgomery) have been finalized.

WSFA-TV reports a public visitation will be held between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday at Leak Memory Chapel in Montgomery. His funeral will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation.

Polizos died Wednesday after suffering a heart attack at his home a day earlier. He was 68.

Polizos, a Republican from Montgomery, was elected to the District 74 seat in a special election in December 2013. He was re-elected in 2014 and 2018. He also served on the Montgomery County Commission.

Polizos was also the owner of Mr. G’s Ristorante, a well-known Montgomery restaurant specializing in Greek and Italian food.

He is survived by his wife Dorothy, three children and five grandchildren.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Yellowhammer Multimedia is proud to announce the second annual Women of Impact Awards, a celebration of strong women who shape and propel Alabama.

This year’s class of honorees is stacked with respected leaders, advisers and mentors who empower others through the lives they devote and trails they blaze.

From rocket scientists to philanthropists, soldiers on the front lines against cancer, to soldiers on the front lines of our nation’s military – these women are a force in our state and we are delighted to tell their stories.

These honorees will be featured on Yellowhammer News during the month of April.  We will tell their stories one-by-one each weekday and celebrate the group with fanfare on April 29th.

Congratulations to the 2019 Women of Impact:

-Dr. Martina Bebin- Professor of Neurology, UAB School of Medicine
-Maj. Gen. Sheryl Gordon- Adjutant general, Alabama National Guard
-Katie Britt- President, Business Council of Alabama
-Melanie Bridgeforth- President & CEO, The Women’s Fund of Greater Birmingham
-Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh- President, Alabama Public Service Commission
-Jody Singer- Director, NASA Marshall Space Flight Center
-Dr. Michele Kong- Founder KultureCity and Pediatric Critical Care Physician, Children’s of Alabama
-Cindy Nafus- Vice president of pperations and Mission Success, United Launch Alliance
-Connie Hudson- President, Mobile County Commission
-Katherine Robertson- Chief counsel to the Attorney General of Alabama
-Neeysa Biddle- Former senior vice president, Ascension Health
-Judy Ryals- President & CEO, Huntsville / Madison County Convention Visitors Bureau
-Sarah Williams- Managing attorney, Alexander Shunnarah Law Firm
-Connie Rowe- Representative, Alabama House of Representatives
-Dr. Rebecca Boohaker- Assistant fellow, Oncology Department, Southern -Research
-Dawn Bulgarella- CFO, UAB Health System and Sr Associate Dean of Administration and Finance, UAB School of Medicine
-Mary Margaret Carroll- Fine Geddie Associates
-Pardis Stitt- Owner, Highlands Bar & Grill, Bottega and Chez Fonfon
-Mary Wyatt- CEO, Wyatt General Contractors
-Cindy Griner- Vice president Engineering Services and Solutions, Dynetics Inc.

Last year’s inaugural event included a sell-out crowd and highlighted high-caliber awardees such as Governor Kay Ivey.

We hope you will join us to celebrate these women and their great accomplishments.

Event details are available here.

Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) continued his push for the national Democratic Party’s narrative on voter suppression, claiming Thursday, “In the last few years we’ve seen a whole segment of our population that have had their voting rights restricted.”

Secretary of State John Merrill has challenged Jones and others making similar claims to provide objective evidence to back them up. And, in stark contrast to their silence, Merrill has provided statistics of his own to substantiate his position that Jones’ assertions have “absolutely no validity.”

Nonetheless, in an interview with WHNT regarding his support of the “For the People Act,” Jones again doubled down on recent dubious claims he made on the subject, including his most memorable line that Republicans “do not want African-Americans and other minorities to vote.

“In the last few years we’ve seen a whole segment of our population that have had their voting rights restricted,” Jones told WHNT without offering any facts or examples to back up his claims. “It’s harder to get to the polls, it’s harder to vote, it’s harder to register.”

Merrill has previously told Yellowhammer News, “[Sen. Jones is] entitled to his own opinion but not his own facts. And the empirical data does not back [him] up.”

The secretary of state advised, as of earlier this month, that since Merrill took office in January 2014, Alabama has registered over 1.2 million new voters. The state now has a constantly-growing record of registered voters, approaching the 3.5 million milestone.

Merrill emphasized, “We’ve broken every record in the history of the state for voter registration and voter participation. 96 percent of all eligible African-Americans in the state of Alabama are registered to vote.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

