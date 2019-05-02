Lawmakers, members of the media react to Dem Rep. Rogers’ ‘disgusting’ comments on abortion

After State Rep. John Rogers’ (D-Birmingham) abortion comments widely circulated across social media platforms Wednesday, politicians and several prominent members of the media quickly denounced the comments that he later doubled down on.

Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope), a 2020 candidate for the United States Senate, called Rogers’ comments “disgusting.”

“This is one of the most horrific statements I’ve ever heard from an elected official, and it follows the previous disgusting comments from Governor Northam in Virginia,” Byrne said in a statement. “The American people must put our foot down and say enough is enough. Every single life is precious and worth fighting for,” Byrne said in a statement released Wednesday. “I’m disappointed Alabama has a Senator in Doug Jones who is unabashedly pro-abortion and refuses to stand up to this type of extremism from members of his own party. Alabama deserves a 100% pro-life voice representing us in the Senate.”

Alabama Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed (R-Jasper) in a statement described Rogers’ remarks as “chilling.”

“Representative Rogers’ remarks are chilling. ‘Kill them now, or you kill them later’? His comments should be condemned at the state and national level,” Reed said Wednesday. “Every human life, no matter how weak or small, has inherent dignity because we are all made in the image of God. House Bill 314, which the House passed 74-3, recognizes and protects the dignity of human life, and the Alabama Senate looks forward to debating and voting on this important pro-life measure in the coming days.”

Alabama GOP chairwoman Terry Lathan highlighted Rogers’ remarks, calling them “inexcusable and intolerable.”

Thursday, Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) called for Rogers to apologize to the people of Alabama, including his fellow lawmakers.

“It is very, very unfortunate and I condemn it in the strongest possible terms,” Jones told Yellowhammer News.

Lawmakers from around the country, members of the media and even President Donald Trump’s son also criticized the Democratic state representative.

“This is how extreme on abortion some on the radical left have become,” Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) said in a tweet. “This is disgusting. That’s why I am calling for a vote on the House Floor to #EndInfanticide. It’s clear that now more than ever, the most innocent form of life needs protection.”

Donald Trump, Jr. noted Rogers’ remarks were “stomach curling.”

Fox News Channel’s Laura Ingraham and Bret Baier also shared Rogers’ remarks on Twitter with Ingraham questioning the morality of the Democratic Party.

Obianuju Ekeocha, a global pro-life activist, shared her thoughts on Rogers’ remarks and warned, “We are in the middle of a silent genocide.”

In a tweet Wednesday, Charlie Kirk of Turning Point USA asked, “Where is the media? Why are they ignoring this?”

