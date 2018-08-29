Candace Owens rips into UNA’s scheduled Black Lives Matter speaker Shaun King

In an exclusive interview with Yellowhammer News last week, black conservative sensation Candace Owens ripped into Black Lives Matter Activist Shaun King, who is scheduled to speak at the University of North Alabama (UNA) on September 6.

The university last week confirmed that King’s speech on campus is being funded, through their Housing and Residence Life division, by rent money that students pay to live on-campus.

King came into the national spotlight for his role in hot-button, liberal social justice causes, especially the Black Lives Matter movement. He was a leading voice in the aftermath of Michael Brown’s death and, later, Tamir Rice’s death.

After House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was shot last year, King said that “banning white men would drastically reduce mass shootings.”

Owens was so bemused to hear that UNA was sponsoring King to speak on their campus, she burst out laughing.

“Insane,” Owens said.

She then tore into King.

“Is he coming as a black man or a white man?” Owens quipped.

“He can’t decide,” Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk interjected.

King infamously came under fire in recent years after controversy arose about whether he was white or “biracial.”

“I believe he’s coming as a black man,” Yellowhammer News contributor Kyle Morris answered.

“Ah, right – the ‘black man’ who won’t grow his hair out. Because he’s white,” Owens responded.

TPUSA’s @RealCandaceO slams Shaun King: “I can’t think of anything more insulting to the black community than to have people that are pretending to be black and at the forefront of what they consider black movements.” pic.twitter.com/TBmLbc3oLb — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) August 28, 2018

“Now, I want to be clear,” Owens added. “It’s not problematic to have a white person that wants to get involved with black issues if they’re representing themselves authentically as a white person.”

She continued, “When they pretend to be transracial and refuse to acknowledge the fact they were born as a white man, that’s extremely problematic.”

Owens urged UNA to reconsider having King on campus.

“He is the furthest thing from a black person. He should not be at the forefront of any kind of black conversation until he has an honest conversation with himself about the fact that he is a white man,” Owens explained.

Watch the full interview:

