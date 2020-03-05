Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

First-ever Alabama Business Technology Conference coming to Montgomery in April 6 hours ago / News
Exclusive: Charlie Kirk speaks ahead of Birmingham book signing event on Thursday 6 hours ago / News
Shelby praises congressional passage of coronavirus funding bill he negotiated 8 hours ago / News
Alabama legislature, Governor Kay Ivey honor Tuskegee Airmen — ‘A lasting legacy’ 10 hours ago / News
Doug Jones: Schumer Supreme Court remarks ‘quite inappropriate’ — ‘Glad he walked those comments back’ 10 hours ago / News
Birmingham tech company raising money to produce ‘World’s Smallest Device Charger’ 11 hours ago / News
Club for Growth enters AL-01 runoff fray with attack ad on GOP congressional hopeful Jerry Carl 11 hours ago / News
Ten years and countless lives changed through fitness 12 hours ago / Sponsored
An Amendment One post-mortem: Idealism trumps reality 13 hours ago / Guest Opinion
7 Things: Trump looks like he will play in Alabama’s U.S. Senate race, Shelby secures $7.8 billion for coronavirus, Bloomberg latest to back Biden and more … 15 hours ago / Analysis
AL-01 4th place finisher endorses Jerry Carl 1 day ago / News
Jones votes against ‘Pain-Capable’ abortion ban, receives two major donations from pro-choice donors on same day 1 day ago / Politics
After going 0-2 in Alabama in 2017, Donald Trump tries to influence his third U.S. Senate election contest 1 day ago / Opinion
Shelby helps engineer $7.8B coronavirus funding bill, urges quick passage 1 day ago / News
Alabama earns Top 10 rankings in ‘Site Selection’ 2019 Governor’s Cups 1 day ago / News
Jeff Coleman holds big lead going into AL-02 runoff with Barry Moore 1 day ago / News
Wall Street Journal, Glassdoor list Birmingham as hot job market 1 day ago / News
Here’s what happened in Alabama statewide judicial races on Tuesday 1 day ago / News
Ivey beats Zeigler by over 45 percentage points for Trump delegate spot 1 day ago / News
7 Things: Runoff for Sessions and Tuberville, Biden wins big, Auburn calling students home and more … 2 days ago / Analysis
6 hours ago

Exclusive: Charlie Kirk speaks ahead of Birmingham book signing event on Thursday

Turning Point USA founder and executive director Charlie Kirk will hold a book signing event on Thursday in the Birmingham metropolitan area. Ahead of his appearance, he spoke with Yellowhammer News about his new book, as well as important state and national political issues.

Entitled, “The MAGA Doctrine,” Kirk’s new book was just released this week. It has already shot up to the top of best-seller charts.

Kirk will hold his public book signing event at 7:30 p.m. CST on Thursday at the Books-A-Million located at Brookwood Village. For just $32, you can get a copy of the book signed in-person by Kirk.

He told Yellowhammer News that another special guest will be in attendance for event-goers to meet and visit with. Kirk also explained the background behind the book and what readers can expect.

“I wrote this book mostly because I was very tired of hearing people on the left and leftist newspapers tell me what the president believed and why he was doing what he was doing,” Kirk outlined. “I came to the conclusion that they hate the president — and [no one was] actually defining the Trump doctrine for what it actually is, which is a doctrine of American renewal and American greatness.”

“So, ‘The MAGA Doctrine’ summarized is the philosophical premise that we are the greatest country in the history of the world, that President Trump brought us back to a period of economic renewal and a renaissance of fair and impartial judges, of smart immigration policy.” he continued. “No longer are we going to continue the track record of China appeasement. I wrote it mostly because I was fearful that conservative movement Republicans might go back the way of ‘ruling-class Republicanism,’ kind of post-Reagan, how the Republican Party was.”

Kirk said, “It’s been a great experience. I’ve been overwhelmed with the support. We’ve hit number one [on the charts] a couple of times, so we’re very happy with that.”

He then gave Yellowhammer News his thoughts on Trump’s reelection prospects.

“I think he’s got a great shot, obviously. It’s going to be a big fight — I don’t think it’s going to be a landslide like some people are saying,” Kirk advised.

The Democratic presidential primary field to face Trump in November has realistically dwindled to former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

“I like the matchup if it ends up being Joe Biden. I like that matchup a lot,” Kirk commented. “I’d much rather run-up against the establishment, someone who’s a crony insider than someone who has spirit and energy and enthusiasm. I know that puts me in the minority opinion, but definitely with the target audience I deal with — with younger voters — Joe Biden is a much, much harder sell for them than Bernie Sanders is.”

“If Joe Biden is going to be the opposition, [swing] states are going to be tough,” he added. “They’re going to sink hundreds of millions of dollars into those [states]. We’ve got to do whatever it takes to get this thing done.”

Kirk then talked more about that younger audience Turning Point USA focuses on. The organization, which he founded in 2012 when he was 18-years-old, works to identify, educate, train and organize students to promote the principles of fiscal responsibility, free markets and limited government.

However, socialism is continuing to gain popularity with younger generations, as evidenced by Sanders’ success in Democratic primaries, especially with younger voters.

Of socialism, Kirk acknowledged, “It’s definitely on the rise.”

He placed much of the blame on “our education system that is teaching hatred for our country and not teaching economics [or] teaching young people what it actually means to be an American.”

“It’s very important to be honest with young people and not promise student loan debt cancellation or free tuition,” Kirk remarked. “Instead say, ‘We’re going to give you enough flexibility and freedom that you can make your own choice — and hopefully you make good choices. And that’s going to lead you to a more fulfilling life.’ Granted, that’s a harder sell. It’s much easier to go around promising stuff to people. I wish my job was that easy, just going around and saying, ‘Yeah, I’ll forgive your loans and [give you] free medical [care] and everyone gets to be a citizen.’ That’s not realistic. It’s not moral. And it’s not right. But it’s easy. And that’s where the left is right now.”

Speaking of the left, Kirk stressed the importance of Alabamians voting out U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) in November. Kirk expressed no opinion on the Republican primary runoff between former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville.

“I think Doug Jones has betrayed the people of Alabama,” Kirk emphasized. “I think he is one of the worst politicians in the country because he does not represent the state that elected him. I really believe that.”

Kirk concluded the interview by inviting members of the public to come meet him at the book signing event on Thursday.

“I’d love to have people come, I’d love to have them attend. I think it’s going to be a lot of fun. Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is coming, who’s terrific. I think that we have a great opportunity to continue to grow the movement, and I can’t wait to get back to the great state of Alabama,” Kirk said.

He is no stranger to the state. One of his most memorable appearances came when he and Turning Point’s Candace Owens were the keynote speakers at the Alabama Republican Party’s 2018 Summer Dinner.

“There’s a rise of Marxism in our country, of victimology, of anti-Americanism, and we have to stand up against that,” Kirk concluded. “I think the more that we’re able to fight, be convicted, the more success we’re going to have.”

Read more on Thursday’s book signing event here.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

6 hours ago

First-ever Alabama Business Technology Conference coming to Montgomery in April

The Alabama Technology Foundation (ATF) is hosting its first-ever conference this spring in Montgomery.

From April 22-24 at the Renaissance in Alabama’s capital city, people interested in the future of technology in the Yellowhammer State will be able to gather and better inform themselves. The gathering has been named the “Alabama Business Technology Conference.”

The event is promising leaders from Alabama-involved companies like Hitachi, Lockheed, Martin Space, Fearless and HudsonAlpha.

According to a release, some of the topics the conference will cover are “Smart City solutions, IoT integration and artificial intelligence to data driven business systems, cyber security and 5G.”

156
Keep reading 156 WORDS

Friday, April 24, the conference will host a career fair with businesses from around the state. Students are invited, and tech recruiters will be in attendance. Attendance for the fair will be free for students pursuing a technology-related degree at any Alabama college or university.

“We chose Montgomery for our inaugural event for many reasons,” explained ATF Executive Director Renee Borg in a statement.

“The capital city and the state have multiple workforce programs based here for Alabamians working for the Department of Defense as well as the private sector, it’s home to the Montgomery Internet Exchange at the RSA Data Center which has expanded the bandwidth for our Alabama businesses and residents,” Borg continued.

“Montgomery is a leader in smart city innovation with a large and very active tech community,” she added.

Those interested in attending can go here.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

Show less
8 hours ago

Shelby praises congressional passage of coronavirus funding bill he negotiated

U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) said Thursday in a news release that he is “pleased” with the passage of the emergency supplemental funding package he helped author that will provide funds to help fight the spread of the coronavirus and treat victims.

The effort passed the House of Representatives Wednesday by a vote of 415-2; the Senate passed the legislation 96-1.

“I am pleased Congress has swiftly passed this emergency supplemental to combat the dangerous Coronavirus,” Shelby stated.

170
Keep reading 170 WORDS

The final amount the bill will authorize is $8.3 billion.

According to information provided by Shelby’s office, the money will be split among a few different federal agencies.

The release said, “The package provides funding through the Departments of Health and Human Services ($6.497 billion) and State ($1.25 billion), as well as the Food and Drug Administration ($61 million) and the Small Business Administration ($20 million). Further, the package authorizes an additional $500 million in mandatory spending for telehealth through Medicare.”

“I want to thank my colleagues for their support and cooperation in advancing this package, and I look forward to President Trump signing it into law. As I have said before, this is not about politics; this is about doing our job to protect the American people from a deadly disease,” Shelby remarked.

The entirety of Alabama’s congressional delegation either voted in favor of the bill or were not in attendance for the vote.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

Show less
10 hours ago

Alabama legislature, Governor Kay Ivey honor Tuskegee Airmen — ‘A lasting legacy’

MONTGOMERY — The Alabama legislature on Thursday morning held a joint session of both chambers to honor the Tuskegee Airmen.

The Tuskegee Airmen were the first black military aviators in the U.S. Army Air Corps, a precursor of the U.S. Air Force. They trained at Alabama’s Tuskegee Army Air Field in Alabama and flew more than 15,000 individual sorties in Europe and North Africa during World War II.

Surviving members of the famed unit were in attendance on the floor of the House of Representatives for the occasion, including Lt. Colonel (Ret.) George Hardy, Lt. Colonel (Ret.) James Harvey and Lt. Colonel (Ret.) Ted Lumpkin.

Hardy, 94-years-old, is a highly decorated retired bomber pilot. Harvey is known for being the first “top gun” in 1949. Lumpkin, a noted intelligence officer for the Tuskegee Airmen, is 100-years-old.

468
Keep reading 468 WORDS

RELATED: Red Tail Scholarship Foundation, Sanders Aviation partner to train next generation of Tuskegee Airmen

Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth presided over Thursday’s joint session.

“Just 40 miles due east of where we gather today, history was made when more than 900 African American soldiers learned how to take flight and defend our nation against Hitler and the Nazi regime,” Ainsworth said to begin his remarks. “The Tuskegee Airmen personified the meaning of selfless service because they fought hard to defend many of the same freedoms that were wrongly denied to them because of the color of their skin.”

“They carved a lasting legacy that will be celebrated wherever the banner of freedom waves,” he added.

State Rep. Peblin Warren (D-Tuskegee) led the joint session’s program, and State Sen. Billy Beasley (D-Clayton), who represents Tuskegee in the upper chamber, also delivered comments.

“This is a day that the Lord has made,” Warren said, adding that Alabama has so much to be thankful for.

House Speaker Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia) gave a passionate address, as well.

After McCutcheon’s remarks, a video was played on the floor that highlighted the Tuskeegee Airmen’s story and legacy. It included salutes to famous airmen who have recently been covered by Yellowhammer News, including Lt. Col. (Ret.) Robert “Bob” Friend and Lt. Col. (Ret.) Harry Stewart.

Lt. General (Ret.) Russell Davis spoke during the program, saying that the Tuskegee Airmen paved the way for Americans like him to serve their country in new ways.

“The only reason I stand here today before you as a three-star general is because of [the Tuskegee Airmen]. So I want to thank them,” he emphasized.

Two active members of a squadron that the Tuskegee Airmen served in were on hand and were recognized by Davis for continuing on the legacy of service.

A proclamation from Governor Kay Ivey was also read during the joint session; Ivey has officially proclaimed Saturday, March 7, as “Tuskegee Airmen Day” in Alabama. That proclamation can be read here.

You can view a tweet thread from the joint session here.

Following the joint session, the Tuskegee Airmen visited with Ivey at the State Capitol.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
10 hours ago

Doug Jones: Schumer Supreme Court remarks ‘quite inappropriate’ — ‘Glad he walked those comments back’

Throughout the day on Wednesday, U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) was criticized for remarks he had made outside the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C. that appeared to be an attack on Supreme Court Associate Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

“I want to tell you, Gorsuch, I want to tell you, Kavanaugh, you have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price,” Schumer declared. “You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”

After a statement issued by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts condemning Schumer’s remarks, and another from Schumer’s office pushing back against Roberts’ rebuttal, Schumer walked the comments back on the floor of the U.S. Senate.

During a conference call with the media on Thursday, U.S. Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) described Schumer’s remarks as “inappropriate.”

215
Keep reading 215 WORDS

“I thought he clearly got carried away,” Jones said to Yellowhammer News when asked about Schumer’s remarks. “I thought his comments were inappropriate, as he said today on the Senate floor. They were quite inappropriate. The thing about it, people who know Chuck know he was not threatening violence of any type. But his words were not the words he should have said and were certainly inappropriate. He walked those back.”

Jones added that he was concerned more broadly with the attacks on the federal judicial branch, including from President Donald Trump.

“But I will tell you, Jeff, I’m concerned about the attacks on the judiciary in general,” he stated. “The president has made various attacks — not in the same way — but he has made various attacks on the independence of the judiciary. He has also called folks out by name, and we’re getting into a situation where I’m just not from a constitutional standpoint very happy with anybody who starts doing what they say that appears to be an attack on the independence of the judiciary.”

“So, I’m glad he walked those comments back,” Jones added.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV, a columnist for Mobile’s Lagniappe Weekly and host of Huntsville’s “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN.

Show less
11 hours ago

Birmingham tech company raising money to produce ‘World’s Smallest Device Charger’

Fledging, a young computer hardware company based in Birmingham, announced a new device charger on Thursday that they claim is smaller and more efficient than the rest of its competitors on the market.

The name of the charger is the VITE. The company is seeking to crowdfund the device’s manufacture and distribution.

Fledging says that the superiority of their product is due to the use of gallium nitride instead of silicon for its semiconductor.

164
Keep reading 164 WORDS

The device has three ports, one traditional USB-A with which most consumers are familiar, and two smaller USB-C ports that can charge the latest generation of laptop computers and other smart devices.

The VITE is designed for travelers who need lots of power but don’t have room for the traditionally clunky chargers that come with devices out of the box.

(Fledging/Reddit)

Early backers of the device of the crowdfunding effort will receive a discount on the product’s cost.

Weida Tan, Fledging’s founder, said, “VITE’s small size makes this the perfect product for the person on the go, efficiently charging all popular devices.”

(Fledging/Indiegogo)

“In multiple tests, VITE is the fastest charger in its class and leads the market in power density,” he added.

People interested in the product can go here.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

Show less