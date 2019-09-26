Jones on Trump impeachment effort: ‘The transcript is very troubling’; ‘Not about an election’

Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) is seemingly in support of the House’s official impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, which is being led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and members of “The Squad” like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

In an interview with The Hill on Wednesday, Jones claimed that the inquiry into Trump is not about the 2020 election but rather “the security of the country.”

The president has released the transcript of a phone call he had with the Ukrainian president, which is at the center of the impeachment efforts.

Jones said he found the transcript to be “very troubling.”

“It’s not a good day for the country when any impeachment inquiry is opened but the fact is we have to get facts out. That’s the main thing I pushed for,” Jones told The Hill. “The transcript is very troubling.”

“This is not about an election,” Alabama’s junior senator reportedly added. “This needs to be talked about [in terms of] the security of the country.”

Jones has endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, although Jones has also pledged to back whichever candidate the Democrats ultimately nominate to take on Trump in the general election, no matter how radical that individual is.

