Byrne calls on Biden to release foreign call transcripts, answer questions about Ukraine

Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01), also a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in 2020, on Thursday called on former Vice President Joe Biden to release transcripts of his calls with leaders from Ukraine and China.

This comes as Democrats in Washington, D.C. are launching an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. Byrne has bashed this inquiry and said the released transcript of Trump’s call with the Ukrainian president revealed no impeachable offenses.

“Just another witch hunt by the Dems who still refuse to accept the results of the 2016 election,” Byrne commented.

He added, “Transcript DOES show the need for a serious investigation into the Bidens and their actions in Ukraine.”

Byrne is now speaking more on the need to look into the Bidens.

In a new statement, Byrne said, “President Trump has taken the extraordinary step to release his call transcripts, and now it is time for Joe Biden to do the same.”

“Biden needs to answer to this: Why was his son paid $50K a month to lobby a Ukraine company and why was the prosecutor fired after starting to look into corrupt trade deals within the company?” the coastal Alabama congressman emphasized.

This is not the first time Byrne has called for a closer look into Biden’s ties to foreign countries.

During an appearance on Fox News back in May, he called for an investigation into Biden’s “shady” ties to China.

“For months now I’ve been drawing attention to the shady deals between the Bidens and foreign countries, and it is time we get answers on that instead of wasting our time on the impeachment flavor of the week from the Left,” Byrne concluded.

Biden has been endorsed by Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, although Jones has also pledged to back whomever the Democrats ultimately nominate against Trump, no matter how radical that individual is.

Byrne previously lobbed questions at Jones regarding Biden’s foreign ties.

“Do you think everything about these ties between the vice-president’s son and China are OK? Don’t you think we ought to ask some important questions like we spent all this time and money doing with President Trump? I’d like to hear what he has to say about that,” Byrne said of Jones.

Jones has not answered these questions since Byrne posed them in May.

However, Jones did tweet on Tuesday that it was “critical” for both the House and the Senate to “investigate” Trump over his conversations with the president of Ukraine.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn