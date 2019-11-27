Jessica Taylor endorsed by another group dedicated to electing conservative women

Winning for Women, an organization that supports conservative women leaders across the country, on Wednesday announced their endorsement of Prattville businesswoman and attorney Jessica Taylor, a Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in Alabama’s Second Congressional District.

This comes after Value in Electing Women Political Action Committee (View PAC), an organization “founded in 1997 by female Republican Members of Congress and professional women to help elect qualified, viable Republican women to Congress,” on Monday endorsed Taylor.

According to a release, WFW bases its endorsements off a number of metrics, including significant fundraising numbers proportionate to the candidate’s district, an established campaign team and a viable path to success through the primary and general elections.

WFW’s announcement about supporting Taylor came as part of a batch of endorsements nationwide.

The organization’s executive director, Rebecca Schuller, stated, “We’re proud to endorse such strong, qualified conservative women.”

“Not only will Winning For Women’s PAC provide critical hard-dollar support to their campaigns, but it will also activate on their behalf a grassroots army of nearly 700,000 members nationwide. This election is about defining the kind of country we want America to be, and our endorsed candidates will go to Washington to fight against extreme liberal policies like socialism, a government takeover of our healthcare system and the Green New Deal,” Schuller explained.

Taylor hailed the latest endorsement as a sign of rising momentum.

“Our momentum is building, and this latest endorsement from Winning for Women is proof of our growing campaign,” she said.

“As your congresswoman, I will fight for our conservative Alabama values, and I will make it my mission to take on AOC and her socialist ‘squad’. I will protect the right to life, defend the Second Amendment, help build the wall, and support President Trump from these radical socialists in the swamp. We, as conservatives, need our own squad to show America that socialism is not the answer and that conservative values are the values of freedom and prosperity,” Taylor continued. “I am humbled to have the support of Winning for Women, and I look forward to earning the confidence of Alabama’s conservative voters in next year’s election.”

This also comes after Taylor was endorsed recently by State Rep. Will Dismukes (R-Prattville), himself a former candidate in the AL-02 race.

The seat is being vacated by U.S. Rep. Martha Roby (R-Montgomery), who chose not to seek reelection to a sixth term. Taylor has signed a term limits pledge.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn