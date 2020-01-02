I-20/59 bridges through downtown Birmingham could open by January 21
According to a recent media briefing, the new Interstate 20/59 bridges could open for drivers by January 21.
The bridges are being constructed by Johnson Brothers Corp., and finishing on January 21 triggers a $15 million bonus incentive for the contractor.
The official targeted completion date agreed to by the contractor and the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) is March 21. For every day before March 21 that the bridge is completed Johnson Brothers receives $250,000, with a cap of $15 million.
If the construction were to delay until after the March 21 date, the contractor would have to pay a penalty of $250,000 per day until the project was completed.
“The contractor is working very hard, sometimes 24 hours a day,” said ALDOT engineer DeJarvis Leonard. “The contractor has an opportunity to meet that one year, Jan 21 timeframe.”
“However we want to make sure that they do everything they need to do to get this done correctly,” added Leonard.
Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.
History in the making: Alabama-managed SLS rocket for Artemis I on the move
History is gradually unfolding before our very eyes.
NASA on Thursday announced that teams at New Orleans’ Michoud Assembly Facility the day prior moved the first Space Launch System (SLS) rocket core stage, complete with all four RS-25 engines, to Building 110 for final shipping preparations.
Boeing is the core stage lead contractor, and Aerojet Rocketdyne is the RS-25 engines lead contractor. The SLS program is managed out of NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, while Boeing’s Huntsville-based Space and Launch division manages the company’s SLS work.
The SLS core stage includes state-of-the-art avionics, propulsion systems and two colossal propellant tanks that collectively hold 733,000 gallons of liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen to power its engines. The completed stage, which will provide more than two million pounds of thrust to help power the Artemis I mission to the Moon, will be shipped via the agency’s Pegasus barge from Michoud to NASA’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, later this month.
Once at Stennis, the 212-foot-long Artemis rocket stage — which is the largest NASA has built since the Saturn V stages for the Apollo Program — will be loaded into the B-2 Test Stand for the core stage Green Run test series. This comprehensive test campaign will progressively bring the entire core stage, including its avionics and engines, to life for the first time to verify the stage is fit for flight ahead of the launch of Artemis I.
Making progress! The massive @NASA_SLS core stage is moving to Building 110 at the Michoud Assembly Facility in Louisiana. There it will be readied for the Pegasus barge and its trip to @NASAStennis. Thank you to the @NASA team for working through the holidays! pic.twitter.com/srpVShw2Jo
SLS is the most powerful rocket in world history and the only rocket that can send the Orion spacecraft, astronauts and supplies to the Moon in a single mission.
The goal of NASA’s Artemis program is to land the first woman and next man on the Moon by 2024. After that, the program aims to take Americans to Mars. SLS is part of NASA’s backbone for deep space exploration, along with Orion and the Gateway in orbit around the Moon.
Leatherwood starred at left tackle this season after starting at right guard previously, including in 2018 when he was named a second-team All-SEC selection. He has started 28 games total over his career at Bama.
Thursday’s announcement comes days after star linebacker Dylan Moses announced that he will return for his senior season with the Tide. After Moses’ announcement, the University of Alabama football program tweeted out a clip of dominoes falling, suggesting Moses would not be the last standout junior to make a return.
On Wednesday, in the aftermath of the Tide’s 35-16 victory over Michigan in the Citrus Bowl, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa tweeted that he will announce this coming Monday whether he will stay in Tuscaloosa for his senior season.
Running back Najee Harris and wide receivers Jerry Jeudy, DeVonta Smith and Henry Ruggs III are among the players faced with the same decision, as well as defensive back Xavier McKinney.
The deadline for underclassmen to declare for the draft is January 20.
Update on Moses:
Also on Thursday, Dylan Moses’ father, who is an attorney and represents his son’s trust, posted a letter explaining that Moses’ announced decision to return is “preliminary” due to ongoing insurance matters. Moses’ final decision will come on January 20.
A statement that was shared on Dylan Moses’ Instagram page from his father, who is a lawyer, regarding Dylan’s decision to return to Alabama.
AL-02 candidate Jeff Coleman calls for sending criminal illegal aliens back over the border — ‘I’m in the moving business’
In his latest television ad released on Thursday, Republican congressional candidate and Wiregrass businessman Jeff Coleman suggests that his experience in the trucking and moving business could come in handy to help transport dangerous illegal aliens back to the countries from which they came.
As introduced in his campaign launch video, Coleman is the head of his longtime family business, Coleman World Group, and its flagship Coleman Worldwide Moving.
Headquartered in Midland City, what is now Coleman World Group has grown from an eight-horse operation in 1914 to employing approximately 2,500 employees across offices in 18 states and one U.S. territory. The family business is now one of the largest private companies based in Alabama.
In the new 30-second video ad entitled, “Safe,” Coleman speaks directly to the camera, with several of his company’s moving trucks rolling in two lines in the background. He is running to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. Martha Roby (R-Montgomery) in Alabama’s Second Congressional District.
“I love my family, my state and my country,” Coleman begins. “I’m running for Congress to help keep them safe and to help President Trump end illegal immigration and finally build that wall.”
“Drug dealers, human traffickers, terrorists who commit crimes and get to stay here,” he continues. “How can we get ’em all back across the border? Well, I’m in the moving business.”
He is joined in the GOP AL-02 field by Prattville businesswoman and attorney Jessica Taylor, former Alabama Attorney General Troy King and former State Rep. Barry Moore (R-Enterprise).
“Safe” will run in the Montgomery and Dothan media markets.
UPDATE 3:30 p.m.:
The “Safe” ad buy will total $88,000 over two weeks across network television, cable television and radio. An additional $10,000 will be spent on the ad on digital platforms.
In a statement, Coleman campaign manager Dalton Dismukes told Yellowhammer News, “After hearing from voters around the district, Jeff is committed to sharing his views about immigration in this first ad of 2020. He has heard their justified concerns about the Democrats’ radical open borders proposals that will make our country unsafe, and he plans to go to Washington to support President Trump in securing our border.”
Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn
Registration now open for industrial tech conference in Birmingham
The Frontier Conference will be held April 1-3 in Birmingham and registration is now open for anyone interested in, as the conference’s website says, “the future of the industrial world.”
A press release from the conference boasts there will be “more than 200 business, government and academic leaders” in attendance for the three-day event that will be held at The Lyric Theatre and Hill Even Center.
This is the third edition of the Frontier Conference and the first in Birmingham. The previous two iterations were held in New Orleans.
“The Frontier Conference is designed to be the intersection between tech and big industry,” said Hank Torbert, the event’s chief executive.
The conference will feature panels with industry leaders and many networking opportunities. A video recap of the most recent version of the conference is available here.
The schedule for the two main days, as follows:
Thursday, April 2
“Industry 4.0 and Where It Will Take Us”
“Manufacturing Innovation: How Technology Can Drive Productivity”
“Mobility and the Automotive Landscape: Where Are We Going?”
“Energy & Renewables: What Technologies Are Leading Power Generation and
Distribution”
“Transportation and Logistics: Technologies That Are Leading The Sector”
“Aerospace & Defense Industry: What Technologies Are Driving Innovation?”
“Chemicals & Biomaterials and How They Are Transforming How We Make Things”
Friday, April 3
“Frontier Leadership Panel: How Do We Lead The Company Of The Future?”
“Financing Industrial Innovation Fireside Chat With VCs and CVCs”
“Automation & Drones: What Technologies Are Leading Industrial Transformation”
“Tech Transfer and Commercialization: Monetizing Industrial Technologies and IP”